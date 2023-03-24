Lewis Capaldi reveals fresh battle with vertigo months after sharing Tourettes diagnosis

Lewis Capaldi revealed he is battling vertigo after cancelling several European tour dates (PA)

Lewis Capaldi has revealed he’s battling vertigo after cancelling several European tour dates earlier this month.

The singer, 26, shared a health update at a special fan screening of his new Netflix documentary, Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now, in Glasgow.

As reported by The Sun, the Scottish star told attendees: “I’m alive and living. I’ve not been very well.

“I’ve got vertigo. So, I’m spinning but I’m smiling. I’m not dying so it’s good. I did think I was for a couple of days but luckily, I’m here.”

Vertigo is when someone feels as if them or everything around them is spinning. It is more than feeling dizzy and can affect your balance. The NHS says a vertigo attack can last from a few seconds to hours, and can go on for days or months in people with severe vertigo.

It is usually caused by inner ear problems, such as Benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV), Labyrinthitis, Vestibular neuritis and Ménière’s disease.

Capaldi was forced to cancel several European tour dates due to vertigo (PA)

Capaldi’s upcoming documentary, which is directed by Joe Pearlman, was seven years in the making and captures him as he records the follow-up to his successful first release, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent.

Although the hitmaker is known for his quick wit and self-deprecating humour, the Netflix special delves in the pressures of fame, the music industry and his declining mental health battle.

In September, the Forget Me singer announced his Tourettes Syndrome (TS) diagnosis and admitted that he had gone public with it because he didn’t want his tics to be misinterpreted for drug use.

Tourette’s syndrome is a neurological condition that causes a person to make involuntary sounds and movements called tics.

At the time, the BRIT award winner said he was being treated with Botox injections to freeze his muscles to try to control his tics which are triggered by extreme emotions such as excitement or stress.

Back in January, the Before You Go hitmaker sparked concern among fans when he suffered an attack of twitches during one of his gigs, which went viral on TikTok.

Story continues

Addressing the video on social media at the time, the Scottish hitmaker said: “Hello, it’s Lewis here. I’ve seen this video here doing the rounds on TikTok and I see a lot of people in the comments concerned because I’m twitching quite a lot.”

Lewis Capaldi - In pictures

Lewis Capaldi receives the award for Song of the Year for 'Someone You Loved' at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena (Reuters)

Brit award nominee Lewis Capaldi surprises passers-by with a surprise 30- minute concert (PA)

Lewis Capaldi with Elton John (@lewiscapaldi)

Lewis Capaldi arriving at the Brit Awards 2020 (PA)

Stormzy, Lewis Capaldi and Dave at the Brit Awards 2020 (@KissFMUK)

Lewis Capaldi attends the Universal Music BRIT Awards after-party 2020 (Dave Benett)

Lewis Capaldi takes to the Main Stage wearing a Chewbacca during the TRNSMT festival at Glasgow Green, Scotland (PA)

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi arrives for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards (AFP via Getty Images)

British singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi poses on the red carpet on arrival for the Brit Awards 2019 (AFP/Getty Images)

Lewis Capaldi poses with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex as Sentebale held an event (Getty Images )

He continued: “I’m doing this quite a lot and look a bit uncomfortable. I’ve got Tourette’s so I’m just twitching quite a bit but it’s not an issue in the slightest. I’m absolutely fine.

“It’s just that this happens when I get tired, nervous, excited or whatever so it just gets more intense.

“I’m not doing it now at all because I’m lying in my bed in my pants but this [the original video] is at the end of an hour and a half gig and I’m singing in front of 15,000 people.

“So I’m tired and I’m very excited because this whole arena is singing my songs back to me but I’m fine. Thanks to everyone who came to the gig that night. It was incredible.”

In the UK, more than 300,000 children and adults live with Tourette’s, according to charity Tourette’s Action.