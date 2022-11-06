Lewis Capaldi and Paolo Nutini win at Scottish Music Awards

Lewis Capaldi, Sir Rod Stewart and Paolo Nutini have all collected prizes at this year's Scottish Music Awards.

The outstanding achievement in music award went to Sir Rod, who also performed live at the ceremony in Glasgow's Barrowland Ballroom

Capaldi took home the Raymond Weil global artist of the year accolade

Nutini scooped the best album and best live act awards following his comeback from a four-year hiatus.

Tamzene, Wet Leg, Gerry Cinnamon and The View were among the other winners at the event.

Hosted by Edith Bowman, the 24th edition of the awards raised funds for Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy Charity.

Capaldi, whose latest hit Forget Me catapulted to the top of the charts in September, accepted his prize through a pre-recorded message.

Singer Cinnamon won the King Tut's songwriting prize, while Clare Grogan from new wave band Altered Images won the living legend gong.

Social media star Rianne Downey took home the breakthrough award.

Tamzene, who opened the show, won the rising star accolade.

The View were awarded the special recognition honour, while Wet Leg were named as the best UK artist.

Bros bassist turned record label boss Craig Logan was recognised with the Go Radio music industry award.

The Nordoff Robbins charity uses music to help those affected by life-limiting physical and mental illness, disabilities or feelings of isolation.

Chief executive Sandra Schembri said it was a "fantastic" night.

"We are humbled by the Scottish music industry's ongoing support of Nordoff Robins and grateful to all the winners and performers that joined us at the Barrlowlands the year.

"The funds raised through the SMAs will go directly towards our mission to continue sharing the power of music as far and wide as possible, helping people to connect and communicate through music therapy."