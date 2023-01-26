Lewis Capaldi Expertly Trolls The 1975 Fans As He Makes Surprise Appearance During Gig

Lewis Capaldi

There was a surprise in store for fans of The 1975 at their show in Newcastle this week, when chart-topping singer Lewis Capaldi put in an unscheduled appearance.

And Lewis couldn’t resist a bit of trolling before he took to the stage.

Throughout their current Being Funny In A Foreign Language tour, the Somebody Else band has been joined on stage by a number of high-profile stars, and Wednesday night was no exception.

The 1975's Matty Healy performing at Reading Festival last year

However, they decided to have a bit of fun with their fans before Lewis’ surprise appearance – teasing that they were going to be joined by Harry Styles before the Someone You Loved singer took to the stage.

the 1975’s guest tonight being lewis capaldi but they put “harry styles” on the screen to get people to freak out i am in tears pic.twitter.com/zApVcSnFSK — hannah c 🍅 (@hannahcroteau) January 25, 2023

LEWIS CAPALDI SINGING TAYLOR SWIFT AT THE 1975 show. I AM UNWELL https://t.co/24TtK78riS — franks (@louisdn4) January 25, 2023

THIS IS SO LEWIS CAPALDI LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/32CpzKW9rZ — Dawn (@messermatty) January 25, 2023

LEWIS CAPALDI PLAYING ANTI CHRIST THIS CANT BE REAL OMG #the1975pic.twitter.com/6tLgPX49yU — The 1975 (@The1975Updates) January 25, 2023

During his guest appearance, Lewis performed a cover of Love Story by Taylor Swift – who recently made headlines when she crashed The 1975’s show herself to deliver the first live rendition of her hit Antihero.

Following this, Lewis and frontman Matty Healy performed the group’s early track Antichrist together.

Earlier in the night, Matty was joined on stage by his dad – Auf Wiedersehen, Pet and Benidorm actor Tim Healy – for a rendition of All I Need To Hear.

Tim on stage for ‘All I Need To Hear’ tonight in Newcastle #The1975



pic.twitter.com/Xar5MO58ZC — The 1975 Updates (@The1975_Tour) January 25, 2023

Previous surprise guests on The 1975’s latest tour have included Phoebe Bridgers, Jack Antonoff and Charli XCX.

Lewis is currently gearing up for the release of his second album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, which will arrive in May 2023.

The Scottish musician’s new album will include the number one hits Forget Me and Pointless, the latter of which was co-written by Ed Sheeran.

However, Lewis previously admitted to having to switch up one of the Grammy winner’s rather outdated lyrics on their collaboration.

