Lewis Capaldi to take new break from touring for 'mental and physical health'

The singer started his Glastonbury set in full voice, but was largely unable to sing by the time he left the stage

Lewis Capaldi has said he will take a break from touring for the "foreseeable future", days after he struggled to finish his Glastonbury set.

The Scottish singer, who has Tourette's Syndrome, asked fans to help him by singing along at the festival.

Glastonbury was the 26-year-old's first live performance since taking a previous three-week break.

But he said it "became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order".

In a statement on Tuesday, he said he was "still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette's".

He had 26 dates around the world in the calendar between now and October.

They included a show at Chepstow Racecourse in south Wales this weekend, as well as concerts in Manchester, Belfast, Edinburgh and at the Reading and Leeds festivals.

"First of all, thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards. It really does mean the world," he posted.

"The fact that this probably won't come as a surprise doesn't make it any easier to write, but I'm very sorry to let you know I'm going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.

"I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I'd hoped three weeks away would sort me out.

"But the truth is I'm still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette's and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come."

He continued: "I know I'm incredibly fortunate to be able to take some time out when others can't and I'd like to thank my amazing family, friends, team, medical professionals and all of you who've been so supportive every step of the way through the good times and even more so during this past year when I've needed it more than ever.

"I'm so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve. Playing for you every night is all I've ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life. I'll be back as soon as I possibly can."

At Glastonbury, Capaldi suffered vocal problems that left him almost unable to sing his final songs.

By the end of the set, the star suggested he would need to take more time away from public life to recuperate.

"I feel like I'll be taking another wee break over the next couple of weeks. So you probably won't see much of me for the rest of the year, maybe even," he told the crowd.

"But when I do come back and when I do see you, I hope you're still up for watching us."

The festival was supposed to be a comeback, after he had cancelled three weeks of shows to "rest and recover" amid concerns for his health.

But despite a warm reception from the crowd, his voice quickly faltered and he left the stage looking dejected.

"Glastonbury, I'm really sorry," he said. "I'm a bit annoyed with myself."

The audience lent him their vocal support, willing him along and belting out the words with him.

BBC Music correspondent Mark Savage described it as "a wonderful, communal display of both the Glastonbury spirit, and the genuine public affection for Capaldi, who walked around the stage, singing when he could manage, and taking in the view".

Capaldi's health problems date back to the pandemic, when he went back to his home town for the Covid lockdown, expecting to start work on his second album.

His first, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, sold more than any other in the UK in 2019 and it would go on to be the biggest seller in 2020 as well.

It meant expectations were high for album number two. He was feeling the pressure, and it would take its toll physically and mentally.

"Making the first album was as close to dreams coming true as you could possibly get," the Scottish singer-songwriter told the makers of a Netflix documentary about his life.

"But as soon as the first album does well, it's like can he do it again though?"