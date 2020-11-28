Lewis Capaldi, Biffy Clyro and Texas recognised at Scottish Music Awards

Lewis Capaldi, Biffy Clyro and Texas were among the winners at the Specsavers Scottish Music Awards, which has taken place virtually for the first time.

Hosted live by Edith Bowman from SWG3 in Glasgow, the online broadcast featured a special at-home acoustic performance from Capaldi, as well as new, socially distanced performances from Amy Macdonald, Texas, Wet Wet Wet, Dougie Maclean, Luke La Volpe, HYYTS and more.

The event on Saturday raised vital funds for music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins, which expects to lose 50% of its income in 2020 due to Covid-19.

Biffy Clyro won the Best Album Award for their latest record A Celebration Of Endings and recorded a special video message.

In it they said: “Hello everybody, we hope you’re well! Thank you so much for the Scottish Music Award Album of the Year, it means a lot to us.

“When we started recording this record last year, I guess like everyone else, we had no idea what 2020 held in store, but you know what, the power of music and art feels more important than ever this year.

“We’ll all be back together soon I hope, we love you guys, we miss you guys.”

Texas picked up the Icon Award (Nordoff Robbins/PA)

Texas received the Icon Award and recorded an exclusive set for this year’s ceremony.

Sharleen Spiteri sent a virtual message to the audience, saying: “This really is something very, very special, especially after the amount of years as a band that we’ve been together.

“To be given this and for everybody to think that we deserve it, it means a lot. To be relevant, still making records and be successful this far down the line, for over 30 years, we feel very very lucky.

“Stay safe and hopefully I will see you all very soon in real life, at a safe distance! I’m going to keep this and say I’m the iconic one!”

The Best UK Award went to Capaldi, who played an acoustic rendition of two of his biggest tracks Before You Go and Someone You Loved, from his home.

He said: “I just want to say a massive thank you to the Scottish Music Awards, for giving me the award for SSE’s Best UK Artist this year.

“I know people haven’t been releasing music or anything this year, so that’s kind of an award just for existing, I guess, but… I’ll take it!”

Amy Macdonald won the Women in Music Award and the Songwriting Award went to Young Fathers.

Wet Wet Wet collected the Outstanding Contribution Award and gave a performance of some of their biggest hits.

The Best Breakthrough Awards went to Luke La Volpe (Male) and kitti (Female) while HYYTS took the Best Pop Act Award and Dougie MacLean the Special Recognition Award.

The Nordoff Robbins Legend Award was awarded to DJ George Bowie, while Graeme Park’s Hacienda Classical Orchestra took the Innovation Award and Gun the Ambassadors of Rock Award.

Donald C MacLeod, chairman of the Nordoff Robbins Fundraising Committee Scotland, said: “Like so many charities, Nordoff Robbins have been severely impacted by Covid-19 and we truly can’t thank everybody who came together to make this event happen enough.

“From Scottish music legends like Dougie MacLean and Wet Wet Wet, superstars like Lewis Capaldi and Biffy Clyro, and not to mention rising stars like Stephanie Cheape and Luke La Volpe – music has been a lifeline for so many of us during these unprecedented times and their support is so appreciated.

“And to our audience who joined in from their own homes tonight and so generously donated to Nordoff Robbins – your ongoing support ensures we can provide music therapy to those who need it most, particularly in these trying times when more people than ever are facing social isolation. Congratulations to all our winners!”