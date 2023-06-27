Lewis Capaldi announces break from touring due to ‘impact of Tourette’s’

Lewis Capaldi has announced he is taking a break from touring (Getty Images)

Lewis Capaldi has announced he will be taking a break from touring “for the foreseeable future,” saying he is “still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s.”

It comes after the Scottish singer, 26, apologised to the Glastonbury Festival crowd on Saturday night as he struggled with Tourette’s “tics” during his Pyramid Stage performance.

Tourette’s is a neurological condition that causes you to make involuntary movements and sounds known as “tics”.

He had previously cancelled three weeks of shows to rest and recover ahead of the festival, however one such attack came on as he performed his hit single Someone You Loved.

During his performance, Capaldi had several involuntary movements of his arms and head which caused his voice to falter.

The crowd had his back however, with thousands singing the lyrics at the top of their lungs while he took some time to compose himself.

His performance was later hailed as “brave” online, with his fans telling him he had “nothing to apologise for”.

Now, that a few days have passed, Capaldi has taken to social media himself.

Lewis Capaldi shared a statement on Twitter (Twitter)

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, he said his performance at Glastonbury at the weekend made it “obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.”

He also thanked “Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards”, adding: “It really does mean the world.”