Lewis, Butler lead UT Martin past NAIA Blue Mountain College

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) -- Fatodd Lewis had his third double-double in the last four games and Matthew Butler scored 20 points to help UT Martin hold off NAIA Blue Mountain for an 84-76 win on Wednesday night.

Lewis finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and a career-high six steals. Terrence Parker made 6 of 7 from the field and scored 13 points and Darius Thompson scored 12 on 5-of-7 shooting for UTM (4-8).

Lewis scored 10 points and Butler added eight during a 26-8 run that gave the Skyhawks a 17-point lead late in the first half and a 15-3 spurt made it 71-54 with nearly six minutes left. Jaylon Bardley and Dominic Hudson combined for 14 points during a 20-5 run that pulled Blue Mountain within four points with a minute to go, but the Toppers missed their final five field-goal attempts - all 3s.

Harrison Fancher hit 7 of 12 from 3-point range and finished with 25 points for Blue Mountain. Bardley added 21, including five 3s.

UTM scored 26 points off 22 Toppers turnovers and outscored Blue Mountain 56-16 in the paint.