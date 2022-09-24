Lewis breaks 1000-yard mark on game-winning TD in Alouettes' 23-16 win over Ticats

MONTREAL — Eugene Lewis broke the 1000-yard mark scoring the game-winning touchdown as the Montreal Alouettes grabbed a 23-16 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday.

The Alouettes (6-7) trailed until the fourth quarter but capped off their first-ever four-game homestand with a win and a 3-1 record. Montreal also solidified its position as second in the East Division winning the all-important season series which acts as a tiebreaker.

Trevor Harris went 26-of-35 passing for 244 yards and two touchdowns — both to Lewis who had seven receptions for 52 yards.

Wes Hills ran in Hamilton’s lone touchdown on the night. Dane Evans went 22-of-29 passing with 288 yards.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Tiger-Cats (4-10) broke the ice. Evans pulled a big play from his sleeve with a 38-yard pass to Papi White. Hills later capped off the drive with a four-yard run to put Hamilton up 7-0.

Harris connected with Jake Weineke on a 31-yard pass for a big play on the next drive, but Montreal failed to answer back with a touchdown of its own. Kicker David Cote hit a 41-yard field goal to put the Alouettes on the board.

In the final moments of the second quarter, Evans threw a 20-yard pass to Tyler Ternowski to put the Ticats in field-goal range. Seth Small converted a 32-yarder to give Hamilton a 10-3 lead going into halftime.

Just over three minutes into the second half, Cote trimmed Hamilton’s lead to four with a career-high 51-yard field goal. Small responded less than two minutes later with a 38-yard field goal to bring the score to 13-6 for the Ticats.

The Alouettes reached the red zone for the first time in the game halfway through the third quarter and Harris found Eugene Lewis on a five-yard touchdown pass. However, Cote missed the extra point, keeping Montreal behind by one.

One play prior to the score, Hamilton cornerback Rodney Randle Jr. collided with a teammate and was eventually taken off the field by stretcher after a long injury break.

Under a minute into the fourth, Montreal took its first lead of the game courtesy of a Cote 12-yard field goal, his third of the night.

Almost 10 minutes later, The Ticats failed to capitalize on an opportunity to score a touchdown from inside the Alouettes' 10-yard line. Hamilton settled on regaining a one-point lead with a nine-yard field goal by Small.

Montreal followed that up with a drive downfield leading to Harris finding Lewis for a nine-yard touchdown, helping the receiver reach the 1000-yard mark. Harris then found Reggie White Jr. to complete the two-point conversion and go up 23-16.

The Ticats attempted to force overtime but a late fumble by wide receiver Kiondre Smith was recovered by defensive lineman Mustafa Johnson, sealing the Alouettes’ win.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2022.

Tristan D'Amours, The Canadian Press