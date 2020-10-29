Lewaa Nasserdeen Semi-Autobiographical Comedy Drama From Skydance TV In Works At Showtime

EXCLUSIVE: Showtime has put in development a half-hour comedy drama revolving around an Arab mother and her gay son, from writer-producer-actor Lewaa Nasserdeen (The Goldbergs, Vinyl) and Skydance Television, where Nasserdeen is under a deal.

Written by Nasserdeen, the project, loosely inspired by his life, follows Omar and Reema, a 30-something gay Arab son and his extravagant and ‘complicated’ mother, as they face divorce at the same time … and under one roof. While Omar is looking for ways to reconnect with his roots after his breakup, Reema is stepping outside of her cultural comfort zone for the first time in her life. Together this modern-day Arab Odd Couple are forced to confront a post-divorce reality while navigating adult ass whoopings, generational trauma, and their own co-dependent relationship.

The project is being developed as a potential starring vehicle for Nasserdeen, who executive produces with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost for Skydance Television, which is producing.

This marks the first series for Nasserdeen under his overall deal with Skydance Television. Multi-hyphenate Nasserdeen gained attention as the star, creator, and executive producer of Berlin, a half-hour pilot produced by Jax Media. He also co-produced the critically acclaimed third season of Marvel’s Daredevil for Netflix, where he wrote and oversaw the “Blindside” episode featuring the groundbreaking 11-minute action scene that sparked a question on Jeopardy!. Nasserdeen got his start in television as a writer on ABC’s hit series The Goldbergs and The Real O’Neals.

Skydance Television’s slate includes Grace and Frankie, which is going into its seventh and final season, Altered Carbon, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Condor, Foundation and Jack Reacher.

