This Levoit Air Purifier with 64,000 Five-Star Ratings Was Just Trending on Amazon

If stuffy noses and dry coughs are becoming more frequent in your household, it may not be seasonal changes or illness — dirt and debris circulating in the air can be to blame. While dusting and sweeping is helpful, an air purifier can do much more to curb pesky allergy symptoms (and even work to eliminate pet odors, too). And Amazon shoppers found one that they're calling a "godsend for pet allergies."

Last week, we noticed the Levoit Air Purifier climbing Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart (the retailer's list of trending products shoppers are adding to their carts that day), likely due to its ability to keep air pure and fresh and reduce odors and allergens. Normally $100, the air purifier is available for just $93 right now.

Different allergy sufferers have different triggers, and the ozone-free air purifier uses three layers of HEPA filters to help target common allergens. The inner layer contains a high-efficiency activated carbon filter that works to reduce smoke, odors, and fumes, while the middle layer is the H13 True HEPA filter that removes 99.97 percent of dust, mold, and allergens in the air. And lastly, the outer layer acts as a pre-filter to trap larger particles (think hair, lint, and dust).

The 360-degree air intake helps the Levoit purify spaces up to 547 square feet in as little as a half hour and up to 219 square feet in as little as 12 minutes. And although some air purifiers can be heavy and bulky, this compact, lightweight option is just 7.48 pounds, meaning you can bring it from room to room with no problem.

You can program the air purifier to run at night using Sleep Mode, which dims the lights at the top of the unit. And you don't have to worry about it disturbing you throughout the night — QuietKEAP technology means that this tiny machine works in near-silence, allowing you to get your rest. It also has a timer, so you can set it to shut off when you please.

With over 64,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, this best-selling air purifier is beloved by shoppers for its ability to reduce allergy symptoms and eliminate pet odor. "I have terrible fall allergies and since putting this unit in my bedroom I do not wake up stuffy or with a headache ever," one five-star reviewer wrote. "And my husband also sleeps better."

"The space where my chinchilla is in got a bit smelly and started spreading to other rooms. I turned this air purifier on the highest setting for about 30 minutes, and the odor was eliminated," another person said. "This is a game-changer for pet owners."

"The air purifier is quiet and easy to use," a third reviewer added. "I can set it to run while I sleep, and it is so quiet that I barely notice it.

Right now, you can get the Levoit Air Purifier for just $93. Other variations of the purifier are available at Amazon, including an all-black version and the app-controlled Smart Core model (though they are not discounted at the moment). Shop more Levoit air purifiers below.

