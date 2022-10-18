Levi's Taps Sami Miro Vintage for Gender-Fluid Denim Collaboration

For its latest collaboration, Levi's has tapped Sami Miro and her label Sami Miro Vintage on a gender-fluid denim collection.

The team-up focuses on sustainability, using upcycled Levi's jeans and Truckers to create six denim styles. Garments include two new versions of Sami Miro's Porterhouse Jeans, as well as an ultra-cropped Circle Trucker Jacket, a strappy Circle Top and a Circle Trench Coat.

Miro shared in a press release, "It’s a full circle moment for me and my brand. My very first designs for Sami Miro Vintage were up-cycled garments reworked from vintage Levi’s and those styles continue to be a through line of the brand." She added, "Of all the denim brands, Levi’s has the most beautiful wear and tear. It’s impossible to emulate from new. That’s what I find so beautiful about vintage in general, not only is each item the only one in the world in its exact condition, but there’s also a story behind every piece and its journey. There’s a living, breathing life within these garments they have lived."

See the full campaign above and below. Priced from $250 to $595 USD, the Sami Miro Vintage x Levi's Fall 2022 collection releases exclusively in the U.S. at 7 a.m. PST (10 a.m. EST) on Sami Miro Vintage's website and the Levi's App.

