Levis' 4 TDs help No. 8 Kentucky hold off Northern Illinois

  • Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
GARY B. GRAVES
·3 min read

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Will Levis tied a career best with four touchdown passes, including critical scores of 70 and 40 yards to Barion Brown and Tayvion Robinson, respectively, after halftime, and No. 8 Kentucky held off Northern Illinois 31-23 on Saturday night.

After allowing the pesky Huskies a tying touchdown seconds before halftime, Levis put the Wildcats (4-0) ahead 21-14 just 58 seconds into the third quarter by hitting Brown across the middle on third and 10. Coming a snap after the senior quarterback was nearly intercepted, it was just what Kentucky needed to gain room from a NIU squad unfazed by being 26-point underdogs.

Matt Ruffolo’s 49-yard field goal later in the third provided a 10-point cushion and came during a hot stretch in which Levis completed eight consecutive attempts. Levis later found Tayvion Robinson, who spun off a tackle and ran 40 yards for his second TD to make it 31-17 with 8:46 remaining.

That cushion helped as the Huskies fought back to within 31-23 with 2:47 left on Justin Lynch's 2-yard run after a defensive holding penalty. Ethan Hampton's two-point conversion pass failed, Kentucky recovered the onside kick and Levis knelt to seal the win.

Levis overcame five sacks to complete 18 of 26 passes for 303 yards, his third 300-yard effort this season, with chunk plays comprising each TD. Robinson (seven catches, 147 yards) also had a 69-yard score on a crossing pass just as Levis was a second away from a crushing sack. Brown caught four passes for 102 yards and two scores, including a 15-yarder on Kentucky's first possession.

NIU (1-3) drove 75 yards on the opening possession for Hampton’s 2-yard TD pass to Tristan Tewes, who also snagged a 3-yard score from Shemar Thornton six seconds before halftime. The Huskies made it a one-score game late but lost their third in a row and second in as many weeks to a Southeastern Conference school.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kentucky won but might drop after having to work harder for this victory as a heavy favorite.

THE TAKEAWAY

Northern Illinois: Like last week against Vanderbilt, the Huskies started fast and forced the Wildcats to counterpunch before shocking them with a wideout pass in the second quarter. They harassed Levis early and often but couldn’t slow his receivers who broke coverage to get open for big-play TDs.

Kentucky: Pass protection remains a concern after again allowing multiple sacks of Levis, whose rollouts bought time to hit big passes later in the game. The Wildcats still have things to correct before visiting Mississippi next week.

UP NEXT

Northern Illinois opens MAC play at Ball State on Saturday.

Kentucky resumes SEC play at No. 16 Mississippi on Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

