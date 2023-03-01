Levine Cava launches reelection. Can she keep Miami-Dade blue in ’24 after DeSantis win?

Daniella Levine Cava launched her 2024 reelection campaign Wednesday for a second term as Miami-Dade County’s mayor, formally starting an already well-funded bid to keep Florida’s most populous county under Democratic leadership after Gov. Ron DeSantis flipped it red in last year’s gubernatorial race.

Levine Cava, 67, filed candidacy papers Wednesday at the Elections Department she supervises as the county’s top administrator, a post she won in 2020 during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic and which brought her global attention as the face of Miami-Dade’s response to the Surfside condominium collapse.

She’s also used more than $500 million in federal COVID aid to pump the county’s budget to record levels, with spending up 11% this year to cross $10 billion for the first time. Levine Cava resisted calls to cut property-tax rates by more than the 1% decrease she proposed and the County Commission approved last fall.

In her State of the County address about a month ago, Levine Cava highlighted the themes she’s already said will be central to her reelection message. Those include public safety and police spending, helping small businesses and growing prosperity, and easing Miami-Dade’s shortage of affordable housing.

“We must seize this moment to deliver an economy that works for everyone, and where everyone has the freedom to thrive,” she said during the Jan. 25 speech.

Since taking office in November 2020, Levine Cava has raised about $1 million for her political committee, Our Democracy, much of it from donors with financial interests tied to county government.

Leading amounts include $85,000 from the parent company of Brightline, which is negotiating a deal with the Levine Cava administration to launch a commuter train along U.S. 1, and $50,000 from Nomi Health, the medical company that collected more than $50 million last year from Miami-Dade for its COVID testing and vaccination operations.

She’s used her committee to support candidates, fund polling and pay her longtime campaign manager and political consultant, Christian Ulvert.

Elected Miami-Dade’s first female mayor after six years on the County Commission, Levine Cava ran her 2020 campaign with the help of the Democratic Party and positioned herself as the choice for Democratic voters in a county Joe Biden won by 7 points and she won by 8 points.

Miami-Dade’s reputation as reliably Democratic got thrust into doubt in November when DeSantis won the county by 11 points. He was the first GOP candidate for governor or president to win Miami-Dade since Jeb Bush, a Coral Gables resident, won the county in the 2002 race for governor.

The DeSantis win — coupled with the possibility that he’ll be on the ticket again in 2024 presidential race — have Republicans seeing Levine Cava as vulnerable.

“If DeSantis is the nominee for president, she is on the endangered species list,” said David Custin, a GOP political consultant who managed the campaign for Levine Cava’s 2020 Republican opponent, Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo.

Fernand Amandi, a Democratic pollster, said Levine Cava looks strong in private polling, but DeSantis at the top of the ticket would be a threat, especially if a well-known Republican like Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez or former mayor Carlos Gimenez, now a Republican member of Congress, decides to challenge her.

“Her seat, for political and symbolic reasons, is one the Republicans are desperate to win,” Amandi said. “She should try and make the election a referendum on her and her record. Because she’s still very popular, according to most public opinion polls.”