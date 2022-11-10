Leviev Unveils Empresses Diamonds

In the run-up to the coronation of England’s new monarch, Leviev, one of the world’s largest privately owned diamond companies, made famous after the “Tinder Swindler” pretended to be its heir, has unveiled “Empresses” — two rare, bedazzling diamonds cut to honor Her Royal Highness Camilla, Queen Consort, and Her Royal Highness Catherine, Princess of Wales.

“Camilla and Catherine have captivated the world’s attention with their disposition, reverence to the crown and hopes for the future,” said Chagit Leviev, president and chief executive officer of Leviev Group USA. “We see hundreds of diamonds a day, but honoring these resplendent women required particular affection and discernment. Our ‘Empresses’ diamonds are a rare pairing that radiate history, admiration and aspiration. They’re ‘our’ crown jewels.”

First is The Camilla, priced at $440,000, a 6.4-carat emerald shape, representing the relationship of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. “The emerald cut diamond symbolizes strong will, fortitude and independence,” says Greg Leviev explained.

Second is The Catherine, priced at $328,000, an 8-carat stone marquis-cut with exceptional clarity, with diamonds encircling the shank, in an eternity style. “This marquis cut diamond is the epitome of romance, reflecting the storybook relationship of William and Catherine,” he said.

While each ring exists as a stand-alone piece, Leviev is exploring the possibility of creating a necklace and earring suite to match.

