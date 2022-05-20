Levi’s® Reflects on the Number That Changed Everything for 501® Day

The Levi’s® 501® is one of the most enduring style icons and only gets better with time. Since its creation in 1873, wearers have found countless ways to make the Levi’s® 501® their own - a testament that timelessness and genuine craftsmanship never goes out of style.

On the 501® Original jean’s 149th anniversary, the denim supplier commemorates the invention of this powerful icon with a brand-new campaign titled “501®: The Number That Changed Everything”. To celebrate the occasion, Levi’s® are also launching a new 501® Crazy Legs collection, which takes inspiration from an illustration-covered 1967 collection of the same name.

The global campaign features five modern visionaries, whose stories reflect the spirit of the 501®. Barbie Ferreira, Marcus Rashford, Hailey Bieber, A$AP Nast and Peggy Gou each pay homage to the jean that started it all, by sharing their personal 501® stories and showing their individual takes on how to style the versatile jean. Dressed in the many iterations of the Levi’s 501®, which includes DJ Peggy Gou in a pair of 90s hemmed shorts and rapper ASAP Nast in the ‘93 Straight jean, the campaign shows off the adaptability of the 501® jean.

Like the iconic 501®, which changed the face of Levi’s® forever, the cast share the importance of embracing change in their creative journeys. Rapper A$AP Nast shares that this happened when “I realized that the world doesn't revolve around me, which made me open-minded”. The campaign gears up for the monumental 150th anniversary of the 501® in 2023.

Following on from the theme of change, Levi’s® have dipped into their archive to create their exclusive 501® Crazy Legs collection. This collection pulls inspiration from history and iconic products of the past and reinterprets them in the 'Crazy Leg' print. Focusing on the 90's 501® bottom and short, the trucker and graphic tees, the brand have given new life to bold prints and graphics of the 1960s Levi’s® archival product.​

The 5-piece assortment features icons that curate a moment in Levi’s® history – the Summer of ’67, one of the most defining moments in San Francisco’s counterculture movement.

From 20th May, which officially marks 501® Day, head down to the Levi’s Regent Street flagship store where the brand is hosting a multi-sensory experience as part of this year's festivities. For a limited time only, the space has been transformed to honor the 501®, be sure to also explore the new 501® Crazy Legs collection.

Shop the latest Levi’s 501® range and discover more about the campaign on the brand’s website now.