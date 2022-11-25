$30 Levi’s, $75 Ray-Bans, Discounted Nikes and More Black Friday Fashion Deals Happening Now

best-black-friday-fashion-deals - Credit: Levi's

Black Friday is here, which means some of the year’s biggest savings on everything from headphones to mattresses to home goods. But for savvy fashionistas, the real gems of Black Friday are deals on brand-name clothing, shoes, and accessories.

This year is no different, with the best Black Friday fashion deals from major retailers showing sales of as much as 70% off. Individual brands like Levi’s, Converse, and Todd Snyder are offering deals on some of their best-sellers, while big retailers like Nordstrom, Amazon, and Ssense are running massive sales brimming with steep discounts on other top brands.

The Best Black Friday Fashion Deals of 2022 (Updated 11/22)

Whether you’re shopping for gifts, saving on wardrobe essentials, or looking to treat yourself to something nice, read on. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best Black Friday fashion deals worth shopping in 2022.

Abercrombie & Fitch — 30% off everything in Abercrombie’s recently-overhauled catalog.

Amazon — Clothing, shoes, and accessories all on sale, like up to 53% off Ray-Ban sunglasses, savings on grooming products, and up to 72% off Levi’s apparel.

Adidas — Up to 70% off best-selling sneakers, plus Adidas apparel, accessories, and bags

Asics — 30% off almost everything — from running shoes to athletic clothing — with code CYBER.

Asos — Up to 70% off thousands of affordable men’s and women’s pieces, including clothing, shoes, and accessories.

Backcountry — Up to 60% off outdoor products, including winter clothing and activewear from brands like Patagonia and The North Face.

Banana Republic — 30% off full-priced items with code BRDAY30.

Baublebar — Deals on affordable jewelry, starting at $18 for RZ rings.

Bloomingdales — Up to 70% off designer clothing, bags, and shoes.

Chubbies — 40% off full-priced items site-wide with code BF40.

Converse — Extra 30% off sale styles with code CYBERWEEK, including women’s Run Star Hike Platform Leather, Chuck Taylor All Star Move Platform Sherpa, Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platform Lined Leather, and Chuck Taylor All Star Winter GORE-TEX.

Duer — Up to 50% off affordable men’s and women’s jeans, pants, and shorts.

Everlane — Up to 70% off premium staples like jeans, tees, and hoodies for men and women.

END. Clothing — Up to 50% off designer clothing, shoes, and accessories for men and women.

Farfetch — Up to 50% off men’s and women’s designer and streetwear pieces.

Fraiser Sterling — 50% off sitewide, plus 20% off fine and limited-edition jewelry collections.

Fresh Clean Threads — 25% off sitewide with code GET25 and 35% off orders $120+ with code GET35 for savings on some of the best T-shirts around.

Gap — Take 50% off everything plus get a bonus 10% off at checkout at Gap.com. You can also shop Gap’s Black Friday deals on Amazon.

GlassesUSA — 65% off eyeglasses and sunglasses with code BLACK65, plus 40% off designer frames with code DESIGNER40 and 25% off contact lenses with code CONTACT25.

Glossier — Take 30% off all orders over $100 (take 20% off everything else)

J. Crew — 50% off marked items with code SHOPEARLY.

Jomashop — Up to 75% off luxury watches and accessories.

Levi’s — 40% off popular items like 505 jeans, trucker jackets, and more.

Macy’s — Up to 80% off across all categories, including clothing, home goods, toys, and more.

Madewell — 40% off thousands of items with code OHJOY.

M. Gemi — Up to 70% off handcrafted Italian footwear for men and women.

Naked Cashmere — 50% Off sitewide on premium cashmere clothing and home goods.

Nike — Up to 60% off thousands of Nike items including sneakers, hoodies, and running gear, plus an extra 20% off on select styles with code BLACKFRIDAY.

Nordstrom — Up to 64% off on 1,600+ items throughout Nordstrom, including designer clothing and shoes.

Old Navy — Discounts on over 1,000 affordable items, with prices starting at just $3.

Pact — Up to 50% off sustainable clothing, bedding, and bath towels.

Puma — Up to 50% off sneakers, apparel, and accessories from Puma.

Reebok — Reebok Unlocked members get 45% off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY. Join for free here.

Revolve — Massive sale of designer apparel, accessories, bags, and shoes.

Rhone — 25% off sitewide, and 30% off on orders of $300+.

Saks Fifth Avenue — Up to 50% off almost 35,000 styles including designer clothing, shoes, and accessories.

SSENSE — Up to 50% off hundreds of designer brands.

Todd Snyder — 30% off on 1,900+ styles with code BLACKFRIDAY30.

Ulta — Up to 50% off beauty and grooming products from top brands.

UNTUCKit — 25% off sitewide, 50% off marked-down styles.

Urban Outfitters — UO Rewards members get 25% off their entire order; sign up for free here.

UGG — 50% off select exclusives with an UGG account; sign up for free here.

Verishop — Up to 25% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY22.

Zappos — Steep discounts on thousands of shoes, apparel pieces, and accessories.

Zara — Take up to 40% off select items for men and women — no promo code needed.

