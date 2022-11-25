$30 Levi’s, $75 Ray-Bans, Discounted Nikes and More Black Friday Fashion Deals Happening Now

Oscar Hartzog
·4 min read
best-black-friday-fashion-deals - Credit: Levi's
best-black-friday-fashion-deals - Credit: Levi's

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday is here, which means some of the year’s biggest savings on everything from headphones to mattresses to home goods. But for savvy fashionistas, the real gems of Black Friday are deals on brand-name clothing, shoes, and accessories.

More from Rolling Stone

Related: The Best Black Friday Deals of 2022

This year is no different, with the best Black Friday fashion deals from major retailers showing sales of as much as 70% off. Individual brands like Levi’s, Converse, and Todd Snyder are offering deals on some of their best-sellers, while big retailers like Nordstrom, Amazon, and Ssense are running massive sales brimming with steep discounts on other top brands.

The Best Black Friday Fashion Deals of 2022 (Updated 11/22)

Whether you’re shopping for gifts, saving on wardrobe essentials, or looking to treat yourself to something nice, read on. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best Black Friday fashion deals worth shopping in 2022.

Abercrombie & Fitch — 30% off everything in Abercrombie’s recently-overhauled catalog.

Amazon — Clothing, shoes, and accessories all on sale, like up to 53% off Ray-Ban sunglasses, savings on grooming products, and up to 72% off Levi’s apparel.

Adidas — Up to 70% off best-selling sneakers, plus Adidas apparel, accessories, and bags

Asics — 30% off almost everything — from running shoes to athletic clothing — with code CYBER.

Asos — Up to 70% off thousands of affordable men’s and women’s pieces, including clothing, shoes, and accessories.

Backcountry — Up to 60% off outdoor products, including winter clothing and activewear from brands like Patagonia and The North Face.

patagonia jacket sale
patagonia jacket sale

Patagonia AlpLight Down Jacket

Price: $149.40

Buy Now

Banana Republic — 30% off full-priced items with code BRDAY30.

Baublebar — Deals on affordable jewelry, starting at $18 for RZ rings.

Bloomingdales — Up to 70% off designer clothing, bags, and shoes.

Chubbies — 40% off full-priced items site-wide with code BF40.

Converse — Extra 30% off sale styles with code CYBERWEEK, including women’s Run Star Hike Platform Leather, Chuck Taylor All Star Move Platform Sherpa, Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platform Lined Leather, and Chuck Taylor All Star Winter GORE-TEX.

Duer — Up to 50% off affordable men’s and women’s jeans, pants, and shorts.

Everlane — Up to 70% off premium staples like jeans, tees, and hoodies for men and women.

everlane sale
everlane sale

Everlane Seamless Tee

Price: $20

Buy Now

END. Clothing — Up to 50% off designer clothing, shoes, and accessories for men and women.

Farfetch — Up to 50% off men’s and women’s designer and streetwear pieces.

Fraiser Sterling — 50% off sitewide, plus 20% off fine and limited-edition jewelry collections.

Fresh Clean Threads — 25% off sitewide with code GET25 and 35% off orders $120+ with code GET35 for savings on some of the best T-shirts around.

Gap — Take 50% off everything plus get a bonus 10% off at checkout at Gap.com. You can also shop Gap’s Black Friday deals on Amazon.

GlassesUSA — 65% off eyeglasses and sunglasses with code BLACK65, plus 40% off designer frames with code DESIGNER40 and 25% off contact lenses with code CONTACT25.

Glossier — Take 30% off all orders over $100 (take 20% off everything else)

J. Crew — 50% off marked items with code SHOPEARLY.

Jomashop — Up to 75% off luxury watches and accessories.

omega watch sale
omega watch sale

Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra

Price: $3995 (52% off)

Buy Now

Levi’s — 40% off popular items like 505 jeans, trucker jackets, and more.

Macy’s — Up to 80% off across all categories, including clothing, home goods, toys, and more.

Madewell — 40% off thousands of items with code OHJOY.

M. Gemi — Up to 70% off handcrafted Italian footwear for men and women.

Naked Cashmere — 50% Off sitewide on premium cashmere clothing and home goods.

Nike — Up to 60% off thousands of Nike items including sneakers, hoodies, and running gear, plus an extra 20% off on select styles with code BLACKFRIDAY.

Nike air max discount
Nike air max discount

Nike Nike Air Max 97

Price: $122 (with code)

Buy Now

Nordstrom — Up to 64% off on 1,600+ items throughout Nordstrom, including designer clothing and shoes.

Old Navy — Discounts on over 1,000 affordable items, with prices starting at just $3.

Pact — Up to 50% off sustainable clothing, bedding, and bath towels.

Puma — Up to 50% off sneakers, apparel, and accessories from Puma.

Reebok — Reebok Unlocked members get 45% off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY. Join for free here.

Revolve — Massive sale of designer apparel, accessories, bags, and shoes.

Rhone — 25% off sitewide, and 30% off on orders of $300+.

Saks Fifth Avenue — Up to 50% off almost 35,000 styles including designer clothing, shoes, and accessories.

SSENSE — Up to 50% off hundreds of designer brands.

Todd Snyder — 30% off on 1,900+ styles with code BLACKFRIDAY30.

todd snyder sale deals
todd snyder sale deals

Todd Snyder Madison Sport Coat

Price: $557.90 (with code)

Buy Now

Ulta — Up to 50% off beauty and grooming products from top brands.

UNTUCKit — 25% off sitewide, 50% off marked-down styles.

Urban Outfitters — UO Rewards members get 25% off their entire order; sign up for free here.

UGG — 50% off select exclusives with an UGG account; sign up for free here.

Verishop — Up to 25% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY22.

Zappos — Steep discounts on thousands of shoes, apparel pieces, and accessories.

Zara — Take up to 40% off select items for men and women — no promo code needed.

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • Black Friday's 10 best deals on podiatrists' faves — save up to 55% on Adidas, Skechers, more

    All have the arch support and shock absorption docs say you need. Plus they are all deeply discounted.

  • Shop the best deals on household essentials before Black Friday 2022—save on cookware and vacuums

    In need of some new cookware or tech for your home? Shop Black Friday deals now on household essentials at Walmart, QVC and more.

  • Amazon's early Black Friday deals—savings on fashion, tech, home, and more

    Black Friday 2022 has started at Amazon. Shop epic early Amazon deals on earbuds, robot vacuums, cookware and so much more ahead of the big shopping event.

  • The 18 best Black Friday laptop deals to shop from Amazon, Walmart and Target — as low as $99

    Right now, these three retailers have some of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen in years. Shop HP, Lenovo, ASUS, Apple and more.

  • Roots Black Friday sale: 13 best deals to shop, starting at $7

    Shop cozy sweats, stocking stuffers and more at up to 70 per cent off with the Roots Black Friday sale.

  • Josh Jacobs key to opening up short-handed Raiders offense

    HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders had their best stretch this season when running back Josh Jacobs put much of the offensive load on his shoulders. He did it again Sunday at Denver, and there is little coincidence the Raiders ended their three-game losing streak by beating the Broncos 22-16 in overtime. Because Jacobs was so effective in rushing for 109 yards and catching three passes for 51 more, that helped open up a Raiders passing game that was limited with tight end Darren Waller

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Toronto Argonauts hold rally to celebrate Grey Cup win over Winnipeg Blue Bombers

    TORONTO — The Grey Cup party continued Thursday for cornerback Shaquille Richardson and the Toronto Argonauts. The Argos were honoured at a rally following their 24-23 Grey Cup victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday in Regina. Much like it did Sunday night, the champagne flowed freely at Maple Leaf Square, with Richardson and his teammates showering the hundreds of supporters assembled for the celebration. Richardson, who said he had not slept since Toronto's victory, added he and his

  • The advice Chris Boucher gave Christian Koloko

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Boucher reveals the most important advice he gave Christian Koloko this season. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed. Photo credit: Louis Eng

  • Lydia Ko wins LPGA finale for record $2 million payout

    NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko never won more in one day than on Sunday in the CME Group Tour Championship, where she claimed the richest prize in women's golf at $2 million with a victory that allowed her to win LPGA player of the year. Ko outlasted Leona Maguire of Ireland in the final round, seizing control with a 7-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and closing with 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory. Unflappable in a strong but occasional wind, Ko wiped away tears when she tapped in for par on

  • Joely Rodríguez, Red Sox agree to 1-year, $2M contract

    BOSTON (AP) — Joely Rodríguez agreed to a 2 million, one-year contract with the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, a deal that includes a team option for 2024. Rodríguez gets a $1.5 million salary next year, and the Red Sox option is for $4.25 million with a $500,000 buyout. He can earn $250,000 in performance bonuses each year for games pitched: $50,000 each for 30 and each additional 10 through 70. In 2023, he also can earn $800,000 in roster bonuses: $200,000 apiece for 30, 60, 90 and 120 active da

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • Kelce scores 3 touchdowns, Chiefs rally past Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Canada-Belgium World Cup game attracts much Proline interest

    TORONTO — The Canada-Belgium World Cup soccer game garnered plenty of attention on the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.'s Proline betting service. The OLG said Thursday the World Cup contest was Proline's highest overall wagered event Wednesday of any sport. It has also so far been the highest wagered game of the World Cup and did more volume than the day's other three games combined. Belgium defeated the Canadian team 1-0. Canada is appearing in only its second World Cup and first since '86. Ac