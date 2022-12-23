Levi Mochkin of Bastion Minerals Limited (ASX:BMO) Just Spent AU$269k On Shares

Potential Bastion Minerals Limited (ASX:BMO) shareholders may wish to note that insider Levi Mochkin recently bought AU$269k worth of stock, paying AU$0.072 for each share. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 54%.

Bastion Minerals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Levi Mochkin was the biggest purchase of Bastion Minerals shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.031. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Bastion Minerals insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about AU$0.074. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Does Bastion Minerals Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 28% of Bastion Minerals shares, worth about AU$994k. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Bastion Minerals Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Bastion Minerals insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 6 warning signs for Bastion Minerals you should be aware of, and 4 of these can't be ignored.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

