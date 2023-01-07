Levi Haines’ upset sparks Penn State wrestling in Big Ten-opening win over Wisconsin

Nate Cobler
·5 min read
Sam Janicki/Photo provided

Entering the season, Penn State wrestling fans wondered if they’d get to see freshman phenom Levi Haines in the blue and white singlet.

Haines made an appearance in a couple of duals, wrestling in all three duals the Nittany Lions had in the Collegiate Duals at the end of December.

The Biglerville graduate was in Penn State’s lineup again on Friday night. He helped spark the Nittany Lions (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) to a 28-11 Big Ten-opening win over Wisconsin (6-2, 0-1) in Madison, Wisc.

Earlier in the week, Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said a decision on the 157-pound starter was still in the works between Haines and Terrell Barraclough.

Haines may have showed enough to prove he should be the man at the weight for the remainder of the year. He took on No. 16 Garrett Model with the dual tied, 8-8.

The Nittany Lions wrestler raced out to an 8-2 first period lead thanks to two takedowns and four nearfall points. Haines poured it on in the second period to the tune of two more takedowns.

In the third period, he added an escape, his fifth takedown, and added a riding time point for a 16-6 major decision to earn a win in his Big Ten dual debut.

Out of the break, the Nittany Lions had a new face in Matt Lee at 165 pounds as Alex Facundo didn’t make the trip. According to Penn State Sports Network’s Jeff Byers, Facundo is “a little banged up.”

Lee took on No. 5 Dean Hamiti for the Badgers and recorded the first points of the bout with a takedown. However, it was all Hamiti after that.

The Wisconsin wrestler nearly pinned Lee in the second period with a cradle, but held a 9-3 lead. In the third period, Hamiti kept the pressure on Lee, and earned an 18-6 major decision to tie the dual up at 12-12.

Penn State won the final four bouts of the night, which has usually been the case.

Carter Starocci had six takedowns through two periods of wrestling against Josh Otto. In the third period, the defending two-time NCAA champion had three more takedowns in the third period en route to a 22-8 major decision.

Aaron Brooks took less than two periods to dispatch Tyler Dow at 184 pounds. Brooks held a 6-0 lead to start the second period thanks to a takedown and four nearfall points from a two-on-one tilt.

In the second period, Brooks opened with a reversal and collected two sets of nearfall points to secure a 16-0 technical fall in 4:32. The Nittany Lions led 21-12.

No. 4 Max Dean faced off with No. 14 Braxton Amos at 197 pounds, and held a 4-2 lead after two periods of wrestling. In the third period, Dean got to his patented bow-and-arrow for some nearfall points, and added a riding time point for an 11-2 major decision.

Wisconsin was deducted a team point as head coach Chris Bono came onto the mat even though Amos waived him and a trainer off, when Amos had his left knee tweaked.

No. 1 Greg Kerkvliet finished the dual off by controlling No. 11 Trent Hillger in a 6-2 win.

The dual began at 125 pounds with the Badgers’ No. 5 Eric Barnett having no problems with Gary Steen in a 15-0 technical fall in 5:11.

Roman Bravo-Young used six takedowns to amass a 14-5 major decision of No. 27 Taylor LaMont. Beau Bartlett followed with a 12-3 major decision at 141 pounds to give Penn State its first lead of the dual at 8-5.

Wisconsin’s Austin Gomez, who is ranked No. 2 in the country, took on No. 15 Shayne Van Ness before Haines hit the mat. The veteran Gomez countered two of Van Ness’ takedown attempts for points of his own in a 6-2 win.

Van Ness looked solid and suffered his second loss of the year, but his other loss came to the No. 3 wrestler in the country in Iowa State’s Paniro Johnson.

The Nittany Lions are now off until they host Michigan in the first of two Bryce Jordan Center duals on Jan. 20 at 7 p.m.

No. 1 Penn State 28, No. 11 Wisconsin 11

Friday at Madison, Wisc.

125: No. 5 Eric Barnett, W, tech. fall Gary Steen, 15-0 (5:11)

133: No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young, PSU, major dec. No. 27 Taylor LaMont, 14-5

141: No. 4 Beau Bartlett, PSU, major dec. Felix Lettini, 12-3

149: No. 2 Austin Gomez, W, dec. No. 15 Shayne Van Ness, 6-2

157: Levi Haines, PSU, major dec. No. 16 Garrett Model, 16-6

165: No. 5 Dean Hamiti, W, major dec. Matt Lee, 18-6

174: No. 1 Carter Starocci, PSU, major dec. Josh Otto, 22-8

184: No. 1 Aaron Brooks, PSU, tech. fall Tyler Dow, 16-0 (4:32)

197: No. 4 Max Dean, PSU, major dec. No. 14 Braxton Amos, 11-2*

285: No. 1 Greg Kerkvliet, PSU, dec. No. 11 Trent Hillger, 6-2

* — Wisconsin lost team point due to control of mat area on coaches

Takedowns: PSU 30, W 10

Records: Penn State (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten), Wisconsin (6-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

Next match: Michigan at Penn State, Jan. 20, 7 p.m.

