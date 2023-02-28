Who is Levi Davis? Missing rugby player case probed by Spanish crime unit

Levi had played Premiership rugby for Bath and Worthing between 2017 and 2020 (Bath Rugby)

Rugby player Levi Davis’s disappearance is now being examined by a Spanish criminal investigation unit.

Levi’s family has been upset by the lack of information, online rumours, and conspiracy theories since his disappearance.

Some of it has centred around a video of Levi, which he posted then deleted, on Instagram in the days before he went missing.

It’s now four months since the 24-year-old was last seen in Barcelona.

Levi officially remains a missing person, but a spokesman said detectives were trying to establish if a crime had been committed.

Catalan Police, known as Mossos d’Esquadra, said the case contains “disturbing” issues with “no logical explanation”.

A spokesman for the force told the BBC that Spanish law prevents the force from handing out detailed information on open cases.

There have been few official updates on Levi’s case since his disappearance, but here’s what you need to know.

Who is Levi Davis?

Davis had played Premiership rugby for Bath and Worthing between 2017 and 2020, and was working on his music career when he disappeared.

After an appearance on The X Factor: Celebrity in 2019 alongside Ben Foden and Thom Evans, he signed a record deal and released his first track last September.

His second was due to be released in November. Davis also appeared on E4’s Celebs Go Dating in 2020.

Davis was staying with his friend, Richard Squire, in Ibiza to work on songs. He arrived on the island on October 17, before heading by boat to Barcelona on October 29.

When was Levi last seen?

Squire says he dropped Davis in Ibiza town the previous day, as he’d arranged to meet someone for dinner. That was the last time he saw him.

The next morning, he messaged Davis to check he was okay, and the footballer told him he’d left the island.

“I was obviously worried for him. I said: ‘Gone where?’ He said: ‘Barcelona, going to see some mates’.

“So then I sent him a voice note saying: ‘You’re worrying me. Please tell me where you are’.”

Davis said he would call when he arrived in Barcelona, but he never did.

Story continues

After a few days, Squire contacted Davis’s family and other mutual friends, and the police launched an investigation on November 8.

CCTV footage of Davis leaving the Old Irish Pub in the city centre was one of the last sightings of him, a few hours after he arrived in the city.

His final WhatsApp voice note has been shared with the BBC, in which he describes Barcelona as “absolutely beautiful”.

“It’s amazing. I’m literally just getting all my inspo. I love it. It’s so good,” he said in his last known contact with friends.

It comes after a video re-emerged of Davis claiming he was being blackmailed by criminals who threatened to kill him and his family over an alleged £100,000 debt.

The 24-year-old initially deleted the footage after posting it on Instagram but it has re-emerged three months after the rugby player vanished in Barcelona, according to reports.

A £10,000 reward has also been offered to help find the missing 24-year-old.