Levi Colwill joins up with England squad as Chelsea defender’s injury fears ease

(The FA via Getty Images)

Levi Colwill has joined up with the England squad, easing fears over the Chelsea defender’s injury situation.

The 20-year-old has played every minute in the Premier League for the Blues so far this season, used by Mauricio Pochettino as a left-back with Ben Chilwell featuring higher up the pitch.

There were concerns last week when Colwill came off in the Carabao Cup win over AFC Wimbledon, walking straight down the tunnel as he was replaced, but Pochettino played down the severity of the situation.

“No, he’s not injured,” the Chelsea boss said. “It’s not a big issue, small problem. He got ice on his ankle but it’s not going to be a problem for the weekend.”

Colwill started in the defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, though it had been reported that the defender needed scans on a potential hamstring issue before travelling for international duty. It is claimed those came back all clear.

In further indication that his fitness is not a problem, Colwill was pictured arriving at St George’s Park on Monday, having been handed a first senior international call-up by Gareth Southgate. England face Ukraine in Poland on Saturday evening, before a trip to take on Scotland three days later.

Chelsea team-mates Chilwell and Conor Gallagher join Colwill in the squad, but there was no recall for Raheem Sterling despite his impressive form to start the season.

While Colwill is still waiting to make his senior debut, he does have experience of being in the England set-up. He trained with the squad in June after Lewis Dunk picked up an injury, travelling to Malta for the Euro 2024 qualifier.

Colwill then joined up with the Young Lions for the U21-European Championship, playing his part as England went all the way and lifted the trophy in Georgia.