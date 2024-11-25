Leverkusen include 16-year-old in squad to face Salzburg amid injury woes

With six players currently sidelined, Bayer Leverkusen have just 13 outfield players from the senior squad available for Tuesday's Champions League clash with RB Salzburg.

As a result, a total of five youth players took part in the German champions' final pre-match training session.

And as Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso revealed at his pre-match press conference, three of those players will be in the matchday squad for Tuesday's clash.

Two of them, midfielder Francis Onyeka and striker Artem Stepanov, both 17, were also in the squad that faced Heidenheim at the weekend, while 16-year-old centre-back Ben Hawighorst has earned his first call-up.

Despite being without Martin Terrier, Victor Boniface, Jeanuel Belocian, Nordi Mukiele, Jonas Hofmann and Amine Adli, Xabi Alonso is trying to remain positive.

“Playing every two or three days is very demanding physically for our players. In the current situation we have to make efficient decisions and also be creative. All our players are ready at any time and that's why I remain positive,” he said.

On a positive note for Leverkusen, Jeremie Frimpong is available despite picking up a knock in the 5-2 win over Heidenheim.