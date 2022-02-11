Leveraging a Multi-Cloud Strategy to Power the Digital Enterprise Will Fuel the Discussion at the 2022 HMG Live! Multi-Cloud Executive Leadership Summit on March 3

Speakers and attendees in this highly interactive thematic event will also share recommendations for developing the right mix of skills to support a multi-cloud architecture

Come join this interactive discussion with top technology executives as we explore the resiliency, cost optimization and other benefits that a multi-cloud strategy offers as well as how best to attract and retain the skill sets needs to support a multi-cloud model.
WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2022 HMG Live! Multi-Cloud Executive Leadership Summit on February 24. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative security and business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.

The 2022 HMG Live! Multi-Cloud Executive Leadership Summit will focus on the resiliency, cost optimization and other benefits that a multi-cloud strategy offers as well as how best to attract and retain the skill sets needs to support a multi-cloud model.

“With the major cloud platform outages that occurred in 2021, a growing number of technology executives in the HMG community are pressing forward with a multi-cloud approach,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO at HMG Strategy.

World-class technology executives and industry experts speaking at the 2022 HMG Live! Multi-Cloud Executive Leadership Summit will include:

  • Ernest Boye, Managing Director, Cloud & Engineering Platforms, American Airlines

  • Tim Dokken, Vice President, Information Technology, Johnson Brothers

  • Fred Harris, Head of Cybersecurity Risk, Data Risk and IT Risk, Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking

  • Zachary Hughes, VP IT Development & Operations, CHS Inc.

  • Dutt Kalluri, Former SVP Global Digital & Technology Transformation, Broadridge

  • Wendy M. Pfeiffer, CIO, Nutanix

  • Anil Saldanha, Chief Cloud Officer, Rush University System for Health

  • Steve Winterfeld, Advisory CISO, Akamai

Valued Partners for the 2022 HMG Live! Multi-Cloud Executive Leadership Summit include Akamai, Aviatrix, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Genesys Works, Globant, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Minnesota, Skybox Security, Strata, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 HMG Live! Multi-Cloud Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

On February 24, HMG Strategy will also be hosting the 2022 HMG Live! Digital Transformation Executive Leadership Summit. The 2022 HMG Live! Digital Transformation Executive Leadership Summit will focus on the role that technology leaders can play in partnering with the CEO and the executive team to identify how digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, automation, the Internet of Things, cloud computing and analytics can be leverages to create new business models and go-to-market opportunities.

Top-tier CIOs and industry executives speaking at the 2022 HMG Live! Digital Transformation Executive Leadership Summit on February 24 will include:

  • Nicolas Avila, Chief Technology Officer for North America, Globant

  • Paul Bellack, Global CIO, Magna International

  • Mignona Cote, Chief Security Officer, NetApp

  • Dennis Hodges, CIO, Inteva Products LLC

  • Kyoko Kobayashi, Managing Partner, CIOs Beyond Borders Group

  • Kin Lee-Yow, CIO, CAA Club Group

  • Samantha Liscio, Chief Technology Information Officer, Canada’s CIO of the Year 2020, Public Sector, NIHR Clinical Research Network

  • Laura Money, EVP & CIO, Sun Life Financial

  • Sanjib Sahoo, EVP and Chief Digital Officer, Ingram Micro

  • Jamal Shah, Managing Partner, Causal Effects, Inc.

  • Gary Sorrentino, Chairman of the Zoom CISO Council, Global Deputy CIO, Zoom

  • Jesse Whaley, VP & CISO, Amtrak

Valued Partners for the 2022 HMG Live! Digital Transformation Executive Leadership Summit include Akamai, BetterCloud, the CIO Association of Canada, Darktrace, Globant, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Toronto, Skybox Security, Strata, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 HMG Live! Digital Transformation Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

On March 8, HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2022 HMG Live! SASE Executive Leadership Summit. This event, which is built upon the theme of ‘The Shift to SASE: Tackling Risk and Inspiring Trust in a Cloud-Connected World,’ will focus on the factors that are prompting a growing volume of companies to adopt a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) network architecture to provide edge-to-edge protection across enterprise infrastructure, along with the steps and skillsets needed to do so.

World-class CISOs and security leaders who will be speaking at the 2022 HMG Live! SASE Executive Leadership Summit on March 8 will include:

  • Nishant Bhajaria, Global Head of Privacy Engineering and Analytics, Uber

  • Rocco Grillo, Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

  • John Iannarelli, Former FBI Special Agent and Senior Executive Advisor, FBI

  • Kumar Ramachandran, SVP of Products for SASE, Palo Alto Networks

  • Erik Tomasi, Managing Partner, Symosis Security

Valued Partners for the 2022 HMG Live! SASE Executive Leadership Summit include Akamai, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Globant, Insight Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Netskope, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Philadelphia, Skybox Security, Strata, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 HMG Live! SASE Executive Leadership Summit and to register for this custom event, click here.

To learn about all of HMG Strategy’s Upcoming CIO & CISO Summits, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 400,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than 1 million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.

HMG Strategy’s regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led research services such as its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy’s Global Peer Actionable Insights Services Stack is a unique set of research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global geo-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.

HMG Ventures is a venture capital unit that’s designed to connect CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology executives with innovative early-stage technology companies from Silicon Valley to Tel Aviv. HMG Ventures provides technology executives with a window into hot emerging technology companies that can help move the needle for their businesses while also offering these executives unparalleled personal investment opportunities. One early-stage investment in an enterprise-level AI-powered service management provider has generated a 100X return.

HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a new webinar series that’s designed to connect enterprise technology and security leaders with the most innovative technology and cybersecurity companies from across the world.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.

Contact: Tom Hoffman, Senior Research Director, HMG Strategy: tomhoffman@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9607018b-7646-4f35-b662-146c38de123b


