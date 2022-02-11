Leveraging a Multi-Cloud Strategy to Power the Digital Enterprise Will Fuel the Discussion at the 2022 HMG Live! Multi-Cloud Executive Leadership Summit on March 3

HMG Strategy

Speakers and attendees in this highly interactive thematic event will also share recommendations for developing the right mix of skills to support a multi-cloud architecture

Come join this interactive discussion with top technology executives as we explore the resiliency, cost optimization and other benefits that a multi-cloud strategy offers as well as how best to attract and retain the skill sets needs to support a multi-cloud model.

WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 11, 2022 -- HMG Strategy, the World's #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2022 HMG Live! Multi-Cloud Executive Leadership Summit on February 24. HMG Strategy's highly interactive events bring together the world's most distinguished and innovative security and business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.



The 2022 HMG Live! Multi-Cloud Executive Leadership Summit will focus on the resiliency, cost optimization and other benefits that a multi-cloud strategy offers as well as how best to attract and retain the skill sets needs to support a multi-cloud model.

“With the major cloud platform outages that occurred in 2021, a growing number of technology executives in the HMG community are pressing forward with a multi-cloud approach,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO at HMG Strategy.

World-class technology executives and industry experts speaking at the 2022 HMG Live! Multi-Cloud Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Ernest Boye , Managing Director, Cloud & Engineering Platforms, American Airlines

Tim Dokken , Vice President, Information Technology, Johnson Brothers

Fred Harris , Head of Cybersecurity Risk, Data Risk and IT Risk, Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking

Zachary Hughes , VP IT Development & Operations, CHS Inc.

Dutt Kalluri , Former SVP Global Digital & Technology Transformation, Broadridge

Wendy M. Pfeiffer , CIO, Nutanix

Anil Saldanha , Chief Cloud Officer, Rush University System for Health

Steve Winterfeld, Advisory CISO, Akamai

Story continues

Valued Partners for the 2022 HMG Live! Multi-Cloud Executive Leadership Summit include Akamai, Aviatrix, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Genesys Works, Globant, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Minnesota, Skybox Security, Strata, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

On February 24, HMG Strategy will also be hosting the 2022 HMG Live! Digital Transformation Executive Leadership Summit. The 2022 HMG Live! Digital Transformation Executive Leadership Summit will focus on the role that technology leaders can play in partnering with the CEO and the executive team to identify how digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, automation, the Internet of Things, cloud computing and analytics can be leverages to create new business models and go-to-market opportunities.

Top-tier CIOs and industry executives speaking at the 2022 HMG Live! Digital Transformation Executive Leadership Summit on February 24 will include:

Nicolas Avila , Chief Technology Officer for North America, Globant

Paul Bellack , Global CIO, Magna International

Mignona Cote , Chief Security Officer, NetApp

Dennis Hodges , CIO, Inteva Products LLC

Kyoko Kobayashi , Managing Partner, CIOs Beyond Borders Group

Kin Lee-Yow , CIO, CAA Club Group

Samantha Liscio , Chief Technology Information Officer, Canada’s CIO of the Year 2020, Public Sector, NIHR Clinical Research Network

Laura Money , EVP & CIO, Sun Life Financial

Sanjib Sahoo , EVP and Chief Digital Officer, Ingram Micro

Jamal Shah , Managing Partner, Causal Effects, Inc.

Gary Sorrentino , Chairman of the Zoom CISO Council, Global Deputy CIO, Zoom

Jesse Whaley, VP & CISO, Amtrak

Valued Partners for the 2022 HMG Live! Digital Transformation Executive Leadership Summit include Akamai, BetterCloud, the CIO Association of Canada, Darktrace, Globant, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Toronto, Skybox Security, Strata, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

On March 8, HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2022 HMG Live! SASE Executive Leadership Summit. This event, which is built upon the theme of ‘The Shift to SASE: Tackling Risk and Inspiring Trust in a Cloud-Connected World,’ will focus on the factors that are prompting a growing volume of companies to adopt a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) network architecture to provide edge-to-edge protection across enterprise infrastructure, along with the steps and skillsets needed to do so.

World-class CISOs and security leaders who will be speaking at the 2022 HMG Live! SASE Executive Leadership Summit on March 8 will include:

Nishant Bhajaria , Global Head of Privacy Engineering and Analytics, Uber

Rocco Grillo , Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

John Iannarelli , Former FBI Special Agent and Senior Executive Advisor, FBI

Kumar Ramachandran , SVP of Products for SASE, Palo Alto Networks

Erik Tomasi, Managing Partner, Symosis Security



Valued Partners for the 2022 HMG Live! SASE Executive Leadership Summit include Akamai, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Globant, Insight Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Netskope, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Philadelphia, Skybox Security, Strata, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

