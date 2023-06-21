Leveraging AI in Drug Discovery: Elizabeth Schwarzbach of BigHat Biosciences, Live from NYSE

IPO Edge hosted a fireside chat from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange with Elizabeth Schwarzbach, Chief Business Officer of BigHat Biosciences. She spoke to IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone about the mission of BigHat Biosciences, how AI and Machine Learning are used in drug discovery, major investors including Andreesen Horowitz and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., the unique skills sets of BigHat’s staff and much more. Watch the full recording below:

About BigHat Biosciences

Developer of antibodies experimental platform designed to empower biological antibodies and other therapeutic proteins. The company’s platform is agile, multi-objective, data-driven, and integrates a wet laboratory with artificial intelligence/machine learning techniques to design antibodies, enabling drug developers to create antibodies and undertake novel biotherapeutic designs.

About Elizabeth Schwarzbach

Elizabeth has over 20 years of experience in biopharma and academia drug discovery and development. She found her passion for pharmacology as a biologist in Merck Research Labs, later completing her doctorate in neuropharmacology at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. After gaining growth, portfolio, and investment strategy experience at L.E.K. Consulting’s Life Sciences practice, she transitioned to GlaxoSmithKline R&D Strategy team. Most recently, Elizabeth served as the Chief Business Officer at the New York Stem Cell Foundation (NYSCF) Research Institute.

