Le'Veon Bell tweet leads to Dairy Queen gig for a day

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (AP) -- Pittsburgh Steelers' running back Le'Veon Bell jokingly tweeted during his preseason contract holdout that he might have to apply for a job at Dairy Queen.

On Tuesday, Dairy Queen obliged.

Bell spent some time at the chain's New Kensington store - about 20 miles (32.2 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh - learning how to make Blizzards and other treats.

Bell says his one-day gig was ''harder than I thought it was going to be'' and that he doesn't think ''this job is any easier than my job, and I don't think my job is any easier than their job.''

Jared Abraham, who co-owns the store, says Dairy Queen reached out to Bell after his tweet. Abraham says, ''As excited as we were to have him, he seemed just as excited.''