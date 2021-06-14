Le'Veon Bell apologizes for airing Andy Reid drama on Instagram, but stands by statement

One day after Le'Veon Bell made his thoughts clear (or maybe a little too clear) about his time with Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs, the free agent running back again took to Instagram, this time to explain himself.

The former Chiefs running back made headlines Saturday when he said "I'll never play for Andy Reid again...I'd retire first" in an Instagram comment. The message quickly picked up steam across the rest of social media, and seemingly represented yet another burned bridge for Bell.

On Sunday, Bell posted on his Instagram story a screengrab of an angry message containing a racial slur he had received from an apparent Chiefs fan, telling him he was no longer welcome in Kansas City.

Bell went on to post a 202-word response, which read as follows:

I said what I said & I don't regret at all what I said...for those who have a PERSONAL PROBLEM with me because of what I SAID, that's fine...you have your right!

just understand I ALSO have MY RIGHT for how I feel about MY PERSONAL problem with dude because of what HE SAID to me!

never did I say I didn't enjoy me time in KC, because I loved my time there, and was probably the closest locker room full of players I ever been...around I enjoyed my teammates, the city, food, the fans, just about everything in KC...

I'm not about to get all into depth on why I feel the way I do, but I have my right to feel the way I feel...the ONLY thing I would change is commenting how i really felt on social media...

I'll admit that's somethin I could've kept to myself & apologize about that and that only... but I don't regret what I said, because that's how I feel...

so you can love me or hate me, I'm gonna be fine regardless ... I'm just giving you a small version from my point of view on why I said what I said

There is clearly a lot going on there. Bell apologized for airing his grievance in the highly public forum of Instagram comments, but said he stands by how he feels about his time with Reid and the Chiefs. And he doesn't begrudge anyone for disliking him because of it.

Story continues

Le'Veon Bell is 3-for-3 in burning bridges

Bell joined the Chiefs as a free agent midway through last season and posted 328 rushing yards, 138 receiving yards and two touchdowns during the regular season, but was a man forgotten in the playoffs, receiving only two carries in the entire postseason.

That marginalization could by why Bell isn't happy with Reid, or it could be the opposite, with Reid not playing Bell because of a falling out. We'll see if we get any more specifics.

Either way, Bell saying what he said about Reid means the former All-Pro has now recorded three ugly exits in a career that has spanned three teams. First, there was Bell's infamous holdout to get away from the Pittsburgh Steelers and their franchise tag. Then there was his time with the New York Jets and their former head coach Adam Gase, whom Bell has also ripped on social media in the last month.

Currently a free agent, Bell is still searching for a team as minicamps begin, though he has indicated that his lack of team is his own choice.

