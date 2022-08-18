A-level results 2022 LIVE: Students begin receiving A-level and BTec grades after nervous wait

Tens of thousands of students in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland have begun receiving their A-level, BTec and T Level results on Thursday morning.

It is the first time in three years that A-level results will be based on exams after two years of cancellation because of Covid.

Grades are expected to be lower compared to the last two years which saw grading based on teacher assessments, leading to a surge in the numbers of top grades awarded.

Ofqual, the exams regulator, said this year’s results should reflect a “midway point” between the results of 2021 and 2019.

It has previously said that “in the interests of fairness” 2022 would be a “transition year to reflect that we are in a pandemic recovery period and students’ education has been disrupted”.

In addition to A-level and BTec results, this year is also the first for T-level results, a new type of vocational qualification.

Each T-level is equivalent to three A-levels and combines study in a learning environment with a substantial industry placement.

Around two-thirds of students getting into first choice, says UCAS boss



Around two-thirds of students are getting into their first choice university, UCAS’s chief executive has said.

Speaking to Sky News, Clare Marchant said: “What we’re seeing is a very positive picture compared to 2019.

“We’re seeing around two-thirds of students getting their first place which is just above 2019 actually, and is great.

“But also the number of disadvantaged students progressing to Higher Education, to universities and colleges, has increased since 2019, so 47,000 of them.

“So huge congratulations to everybody … hugely challenging two years and [it’s] to be celebrated”.

More 18-year-olds gained place at first or insurance than in 2019 - UCAS



The total number of students accepted on to UK degree courses has decreased slightly on last year, according to initial figures.

Initial figures from Ucas show admissions have decreased by 2 per cent on last year, with 425,830 taking up places so far.

However, 19% more 18 year olds in the UK have gained a place at their firm or insurance choice compared to 2019 - the last time exams were sat.

Some 20,360 students found out today they do not have a place, UCAS said, meaning they are eligible for clearing.

46,850 students from the most disadvantaged backgrounds have been accepted, an increase of 3,770 on 2019.

“Congratulations to everyone who has worked incredibly hard and received their results today,” said UCAS Chief Executive Clare Marchant.

“Throughout this year, there has been much discussion about what the return to examinations would mean for progression to higher education. Today we have seen more students progress compared to the last time students sat exams.

“This year has seen a growth in the number of 18 year olds in the population, which will continue for the remainder of the decade, and creates a more competitive environment for students in the years to come.”

Most will get their first choice, says education secretary



The "majority" of students will get their first choice university place, and are not being crowded out by a deferred cohort, the Education Secretary has said.

Asked by BBC Breakfast if deferred applications would lead to more competition for university places, James Cleverly said: "We should remember that there has been an increase in the number of courses, and as you say the number of 18-year-olds has been increasing, but so has the number of university courses.

"Predominantly of course, students are competing with the other people that took exams this year.

Mr Cleverly said there had been a "tighter set of results than last year" with the return of exams, but added: "We have got to remember that the majority of students will probably be getting into their first choice institution, that is incredibly good news."

Around 80,000 fewer top grades predicted this year than 2021



There will be around 80,000 fewer top A-level grades this year because of a return to exams, an education professor has predicted.

For the first time since 2019, students sat exams for their A-levels, with 2020 and 2021 seeing record top grades awarded based on teacher assessment.

“Ofqual has told us that this year's top A-level grades will be half-way between what they were in 2019 and those of 2021,” said Professor Alan Smithers, Director of Centre for Education and Employment Research at the University of Buckingham.

“This year then there will be around 80,000 more available than 2019, but 80,000 fewer than in 2021.”

Cohort 'most disrupted of any since WW2'



This year’s cohort for A-level and BTec results are the most disrupted since WW2 as students prepare themselves for a scramble for places, an education union leader has said.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “This cohort has been more disrupted than any since the Second World War.

“They have spent the past two-and-a-half years under the shadow of the pandemic. The impact on results is likely to be uneven depending on how schools, colleges and communities have been affected.”

While most students are expected to get into their first-choice university, many insitutions including those in the Russell Group, are reporting fewer clearing places than in previous years.

Results expected from around 8am



Results are typically available in schools or colleges from 8am.

Students should have been told whether they can pick up their results and when by their educational institution or teachers.

UCAS Track, the platform which allows students to see whether they have been accepted into their first choice university, should update from around 8am to 8.30am.

UCAS Track also has information on clearing if students did not receive a place in their top two choices.

Race for places in clearing to be 'more dynamic than previous years'



iJames Cleverly, the education secretary, has warned that he expects the race for places in clearing is expected to be “more dynamic than in previous years”.

Clearing allows those who did not meet their offer grades to attempt to find a university place elsewhere. Around 40 per cent of applicants are expected to try and find a place through the system.

Some universities, such as Bristol and Edinburgh, have said they have no places in clearing.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Mr Cleverly also said it was right for prestigious universities to favour students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

He told the paper: “If universities are recognising that for some students in some circumstances, getting the top grade or whatever grade they’re making offers against, are harder than students from other schools and other backgrounds then I’m not uncomfortable with that.”

UCAS expects most students to get into their first choice university



Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of A-level results day.

In a letter to students, UCAS has said it expects most students to get into their first-choice university.

It told students: “Universities understood what grades will look like overall this year and took this into account when making offers. It’s not meaningful to compare this year’s results to those in 2021, because it was a different form of assessment.

“In 2019, when exams last went ahead, around three quarters of UK 18-year-old applicants were placed at their first choice. Come results day this year, UCAS again expects most students will secure their place at their first choice.”