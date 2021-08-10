A-Level Results 2021: What time can I find out my grades?

Today, teenagers around the UK will find out their A-Level results.

Grades have been teacher-assessed after exams were cancelled for the second year in a row.

The Department for Education and England’s exams regulator Ofqual allowed teachers to draw on a "range of evidence" when determining grades.

Pupils were also only marked on what they have been taught after months of school and college closures due to Covid-19.

But when can students get their hands on their A-level results? Here's what you need to know...

When is A-Level results day and what time can I pick up my results?

Normally students receive their results in mid to late August, but this year the day has been brought forward so pupils have enough time to log appeals if they miss out on grades needed for their preferred university.

Sixth formers will be able to pick up their grades from 8.30am on Tuesday August 10, while GCSE pupils will receive theirs two days later on August 12.

Schools should have already told students if they are getting their grades by email or in the post, rather than in person.

How have A-Level results been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic

For the second year in a row exams were cancelled because of school closures and disruption to teaching during the pandemic.

Even after schools reopened to all pupils, thousands of students still regularly missed out on lessons after being order to self-isolate because of positive Covid cases.

The Government announced in January that it was scrapping tests in favour of school-based assessments.

How have grades been decided?

Mock exams, coursework, essays and in-class tests could all be used by teachers determining grades.

Pupils were also only assessed on what they have been taught after months of school and college closures.

Colleges were told to submit their grades to exam boards by June 18 to maximise teaching time.

Can I appeal my grades?

Students will be able to appeal to the exam board through their school if they believe an error made in their grade calculation.

Story continues

Students who are applying to university who do not achieve the grades they need for their first choice must appeal by August 16.

Read More

Trust teachers with exams plan to help students, schools urge

Evening Standard Comment: Must do better on exams