A-level pupils should brace for disappointment, watchdog warns

Camilla Turner
·5 min read
A-level results are due this week - PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
A-level results are due this week - PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

A-level pupils should be prepared for “disappointment” when results are announced this week, the higher education watchdog has warned.

The Office for Students predicted a significant surge in applicants being rejected from their preferred universities after exam boards were ordered to crack down on spiralling grade inflation.

Even the brightest pupils who normally “wouldn’t dream” of missing the terms of their university offer may struggle this year because results will fall below grades predicted by teachers, the watchdog told The Telegraph.

Students receiving their A-level results on Thursday have never sat public exams before, as the year they were due to take their GCSEs was 2020 when all exams were cancelled owing to the pandemic, meaning it has been harder for teachers to make accurate predictions.

According to one analysis, around 40,000 young people are expected to miss out on their preferred places.

The fallout from exams this year will be the latest blow to a generation of youngsters that has seen their education severely disrupted by Covid, which included two prolonged periods of school closures.

John Blake, the director for fair access and participation at the Office for Students, said it was “only fair” to warn A-Level students early to avoid a “shock” on results’ day.

“Ofqual wants to bring the grading down but if you compare that to - certainly what I’ve seen - some schools’ predicted grades, they have accepted that in general that results will go down but not necessarily for them,” Mr Blake told The Telegraph.

“That could lead to a lot of students feeling quite disappointed on the day that their grades don’t match up to the grades that they were expecting. And I think it’s important for people to prepare themselves a bit for that and to acknowledge that.”

Record numbers rejected from top institutions

With students facing the most competitive admissions round in decades, research found that record numbers of British students have been rejected from the UK’s most selective institutions, including Oxford and Cambridge, in favour of their overseas peers who pay far higher tuition fees.

Four out of ten British candidates who applied to top universities this summer were rejected, the biggest rate ever recorded.

For the past two years students have been handed predicted grades, resulting in rampant grade inflation and record numbers of youngsters awarded top grades.

Last summer 44.8 per cent of students were handed an A* or A grade in their A-levels. This compared to 38.5 per cent in 2020 when a controversial algorithm was scrapped in favour of predicted grades.

Prior to the pandemic roughly a quarter of students were awarded top grades each year, most recently 25.2 per cent in 2019.

This year exam boards have been ordered by Ofqual, the exam watchdog, to crack down on inflation by ensuring the number of top grades are halfway between those of 2021 and 2019.

Mr Blake said that the approach has failed to prevent teachers giving their pupils’ generous predicted grades which are likely to be far higher than their actual results. He said this would lead to more students ending up in clearing after missing their offers, including the brightest pupils applying for highly competitive courses like medicine and dentistry.

However figures released on Sunday showed a plunge in the number of Russell Group courses in clearing, with 2,358 courses available compared to 3,085 at the same time last year.

Mr Blake said: “Whatever happens, I think there will be a lot of volatility and people need to be prepared for that. And I think it’s only fair to say that to students so that it’s not a shock to them.

“That will also include some of the most able [students]. We know that the most selective courses are competitive - they are always competitive - but they will be more so this year.

“There will be students who in a normal year wouldn’t dream that they would have an issue, may well find themselves needing to think through that.”

First time sitting public examinations

Mr Blake pointed out that this year’s A-level cohort have never before sat public examinations, since they had their GCSEs cancelled at the start of the pandemic in 2020.

His warning follows an analysis by Prof Alan Smithers, the director of the Centre for Education and Employment, which found that tens of thousands of “painfully disappointed” A-Level students are expected to miss their university offers this year as 80,000 fewer top grades will be awarded.

Demand for places has soared due to an increase in the number of 18-year-olds in the British population as well as more applications from mature students.

Meanwhile, universities have fewer places to offer this year following a bulge in their intake during the pandemic, when they were forced to accept more students than they had planned to.

And at the same time, universities are making an increasing number of offers to overseas students, who pay far higher tuition fees than their British counterparts.

“We know from the clearing figures there are very few of the top courses at the top universities that are available,” Prof Smithers said.

“This is a very competitive year anyway for three other reasons. Universities have been actively recruiting overseas students for the fees they bring in. Then we have an increase in the 18-year-old population and more of them want to go to university.

“And lots of people who were sitting at home during lockdown began to think ‘what do I want to do with my life?’ That seems to have led to a boost in applications from mature students.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Simona Halep wins third National Bank Open with victory over Beatriz Haddad Maia

    TORONTO — Simona Halep has won the National Bank Open for a third time. The Romanian beat Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 on Sunday in the WTA event's final. Halep also won the title in 2016 and 2018 when it was called the Rogers Cup. It's the 24th title of Halep's career and first since switching to Patrick Mouratoglou as her coach. The 26-year-old Haddad Maia has never won a tennis tournament at this level before but has rocketed up the WTA Tour's standings this year. She upset thre

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • What Jackie Bradley Jr. signing means for Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays' depth chart has quickly become crowded with big-league outfielders.

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops Latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.

  • Police reopen investigation into sexual assault allegation against Olympiques players

    QUEBEC — Police in Quebec City have reopened an investigation into a 2014 allegation of sexual assault involving players from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Gatineau Olympiques. The QMJHL said in a statement Friday that it has been notified of the reopened investigation and will offer its "full co-operation" to Quebec City's police department. Le Soleil reported in 2015 that a woman filed a complaint alleging a sexual assault involving four Olympiques players in a Quebec City hotel room