Level One Bancorp, Inc. reports first quarter 2021 net income of $9.0 million, representing $1.10 diluted earnings per common share

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Level One Bancorp, Inc. (“Level One”) (Nasdaq: LEVL) today reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2021, which included net income of $9.0 million, or $1.10 diluted earnings per common share. This compares to net income of $8.4 million, or $1.02 diluted earnings per common share, in the preceding quarter and $4.1 million, or $0.53 diluted earnings per common share, in the first quarter of 2020.

Patrick J. Fehring, President and Chief Executive Officer of Level One, commented, "We are pleased to report record quarterly earnings for the first quarter of 2021. Net income in the first quarter of 2021 was $9.0 million, which represents an increase of 117.98% over the first quarter of the prior year and an increase of 7.00% over the prior quarter. During the quarter we experienced continued loan growth, a high level of residential loan production, moderately improving credit trends, stable core net interest margin, and strong deposit growth. Throughout this pandemic we continue to grow our business by meeting the needs of our current clients and significantly growing the number of new clients we serve. In 2021, we have provided solid support to local businesses and communities with our participation in the second round of the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). Our participation in the second round of the program has resulted in the Level One team originating close to 1,500 loans to businesses for approximately $230.5 million from January 18, 2021 through April 27, 2021. An estimated 20,000 jobs were supported through these efforts. In addition to meeting the needs of existing Level One clients, we also assisted over 600 new business clients obtain critical funding to support their operations through this second round of PPP funding. I am appreciative of the extraordinary efforts of the Level One team during this COVID-19 pandemic as we continue to provide needed financial services to our community."

First Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Net income of $9.0 million increased 7.00% from $8.4 million in the preceding quarter

  • Diluted earnings per common share of $1.10 increased 7.84% compared to $1.02 in the preceding quarter

  • Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis, was 3.33%, compared to 3.27% in the preceding quarter

  • Noninterest income decreased $832 thousand to $7.3 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $8.1 million in the preceding quarter

  • Noninterest expense decreased $322 thousand to $15.1 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $15.5 million in the preceding quarter

  • Provision for loan loss decreased $1.3 million to $265 thousand in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $1.5 million in the preceding quarter

  • Total assets increased 5.31% to $2.57 billion at March 31, 2021, compared to $2.44 billion at December 31, 2020

  • Total loans increased 8.02% to $1.86 billion at March 31, 2021, compared to $1.72 billion at December 31, 2020

  • Total deposits increased 6.65% to $2.09 billion at March 31, 2021, compared to $1.96 billion at December 31, 2020

  • Book value per common share increased 1.03% to $25.40 per common share at March 31, 2021, compared to $25.14 per common share at December 31, 2020

  • Tangible book value per common share increased 0.76% to $19.78 per common share at March 31, 2021, compared to $19.63 per common share at December 31, 2020

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Level One's net interest income increased $51 thousand, or 0.27%, to $19.2 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $19.1 million in the preceding quarter, and increased $4.3 million, or 29.26%, compared to $14.8 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase in net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2020 was primarily due to increases of $1.8 million of interest income on loans and $178 thousand of interest income on investment securities partially offset by a $239 thousand decrease of interest income on fed funds sold and other investments. In addition, interest expense on deposits decreased $2.4 million primarily due to the target federal funds rate dropping 150 basis points in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Level One’s net interest margin, on a FTE basis, was 3.33% in the first quarter of 2021, compared to 3.27% in the preceding quarter and 3.42% in the first quarter of 2020. The increase in the net interest margin compared to the preceding quarter was primarily a result of the slight increase in loan interest rates during the first quarter of 2021. Loan yield on non-PPP loans was 4.33% for the first quarter of 2021 compared to 4.17% in the preceding quarter. The decrease in the net interest margin compared to the first quarter of 2020 was a result of lower yields across most interest-earning assets, mostly reflecting the impact of lower market interest rates. Average loan yield decreased 65 basis points to 4.35% for the first quarter of 2021 from 5.00% for the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to the target federal funds rate dropping 150 basis points in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decrease in loan yields was accompanied by a corresponding decrease in the cost of funds, which declined 93 basis points to 0.63% in the first quarter of 2021, compared to 1.56% in the first quarter of 2020 primarily due to lower interest rates paid as a result of revised internal deposit rates, mainly driven by the decreases in the target federal funds rate.

Noninterest Income

Level One's noninterest income decreased $832 thousand, or 10.26%, to $7.3 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $8.1 million in the preceding quarter, and increased $2.6 million, or 55.44%, compared to $4.7 million in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in noninterest income compared to the preceding quarter was primarily attributable to a decrease of $999 thousand in mortgage banking activities partially offset by an increase of $129 thousand in service charges on deposits. The decrease in the mortgage banking activities income compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to the increase in interest rates and secondary market pricing.

The increase in noninterest income year over year was primarily due to an increase of $3.2 million in mortgage banking activities and an increase of $143 thousand in service charges on deposits. This was partially offset by decreases of $509 thousand in net gains on sales of investment securities and $269 thousand in other charges and fees. The increase in mortgage banking activities compared to the first quarter of 2020 was primarily due to $65.5 million higher residential loan originations held for sale and $90.1 million higher residential loans sold primarily as a result of higher volumes caused by the lower interest rate environment. The decrease in net gains on sales of investment securities was due to fewer securities sold in the first quarter of 2021 than in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in other charges and fees was primarily due to a decrease in interest rate swap fees.

Noninterest Expense

Level One's noninterest expense decreased $322 thousand, or 2.08%, to $15.1 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $15.5 million in the preceding quarter, and increased $577 thousand, or 3.96%, compared to $14.6 million in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in noninterest expense compared to the preceding quarter was primarily attributable to decreases of $292 thousand in salary and employee benefits, $151 thousand in professional service fees, and $114 thousand in marketing expense. These decreases were partially offset by an increase of $365 thousand in data processing expense. The decrease in salary and employee benefits compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to decreases of $425 thousand in incentive compensation, $111 thousand in supplemental employee retirement plan ("SERP") expense, and $79 thousand in restricted stock expense. This was partially offset by a $154 thousand increase in mortgage commissions and a $197 thousand increase in social security taxes due to the new year resetting taxable income caps. The decrease in professional service fees was due primarily to internal audit fees and the cyclical nature of services performed. The decrease in marketing expense was primarily due to higher than usual donations during the preceding quarter and advertising. The increase in data processing expense was due primarily to the new loan processing system used for the PPP loans.

The increase in noninterest expense year over year was mainly attributable to increases of $1.3 million in salary and employee benefits, $377 thousand in data processing expense, $251 thousand in professional service fees, $180 thousand in occupancy and equipment expense, and $113 thousand in FDIC premium expense. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $1.5 million in acquisition and due diligence fees and $149 thousand in other expense. The increase in salary and employee benefits between the periods was primarily due to increases of $1.2 million in mortgage commissions expense and $170 thousand in contract labor expenses incurred for the PPP loan program. The increase in data processing expense was due to the same reasons mentioned above. The increase in professional service fees was primarily related to increased residential mortgage volumes and consulting fees for residential mortgage systems incurred as well as increased audit fees. The increase in occupancy and equipment expense was primarily attributable to additional software maintenance and licensing. The increase in FDIC premium expense was primarily due to a lower leverage ratio and an increase in assets year over year. The decrease in acquisition and due diligence fees was primarily due to the merger with Ann Arbor State Bank in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in other expense was primarily due to the provision on unfunded commitments.

The efficiency ratio, which is a measure of operating expenses as a percentage of net interest income and noninterest income, for the first quarter of 2021 was 57.27%, compared to 56.81% for the preceding quarter and 74.64% in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in the efficiency ratio year over year was primarily driven by the additional income provided by the acquisition of Ann Arbor State Bank without adding a proportional amount of expense as well as the increase in mortgage banking income, net of commissions, as a result of higher loan volumes.

Income Tax Expense

Level One's income tax provision was $2.1 million, or 18.78% of pretax income, in the first quarter of 2021, as compared to $1.8 million, or 18.05% of pretax income, in the preceding quarter and $349 thousand, or 7.83% of pretax income, in the first quarter of 2020. The increase in income tax provision year over year was primarily as a result of tax benefits recognized during the first quarter of 2020 that did not occur again in the first quarter of 2021. There was a $290 thousand tax benefit related to the Ann Arbor State Bank net operating loss (NOL) resulting from the CARES Act provision that allowed for NOLs generated in 2018-2020 to be carried back five years. Additionally, disqualified dispositions of Ann Arbor State Bank’s stock options generated a $175 thousand tax benefit.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans were $1.86 billion at March 31, 2021, an increase of $138.2 million, or 8.02%, from $1.72 billion at December 31, 2020, and up $395.3 million, or 26.96%, from $1.47 billion at March 31, 2020. Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased by $22.5 million, or 1.57%, compared to December 31, 2020. In addition, PPP loans increased $115.6 million, net of SBA forgiveness, compared to December 31, 2020 due to the second round of PPP funding. The growth in total loans compared to March 31, 2020 was primarily due to the origination of $649.6 million of PPP loans during the second and third quarters of 2020 and first quarter of 2021, partially offset by $243.8 million of PPP loans forgiven by the SBA. This was partially offset by a net decrease of $10.5 million in the remainder of the portfolio.

Investment Securities

The investment securities portfolio grew $43.5 million, or 14.38%, to $346.3 million at March 31, 2021, from $302.7 million at December 31, 2020, and up $115.6 million, or 50.11%, from $230.7 million at March 31, 2020. The increase in the investment securities portfolio compared to December 31, 2020 was primarily due to the purchase of $59.1 million of investment securities, offset in part by $2.7 million of sales, calls, or maturity of investment securities. The increase in investment securities compared to March 31, 2020, was primarily due to the purchase of $163.2 million of securities between the two dates using the excess cash balances generated by the payoffs of PPP loans, partially offset by $25.9 million of sales, calls, or maturity of investment securities.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.09 billion at March 31, 2021, an increase of $130.7 million, or 6.65%, from $1.96 billion at December 31, 2021, and up $623.4 million, or 42.39%, from $1.47 billion at March 31, 2020. The growth in deposits compared to December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020 was primarily due to organic deposit growth as a result of customers increasing their liquidity. Total deposit composition at March 31, 2021 consisted of 42.28% of demand deposit accounts, 31.14% of savings and money market accounts and 26.58% of time deposits.

Borrowings

Total debt outstanding was $231.0 million at March 31, 2021, an increase of $764 thousand, or 0.35%, from $230.3 million at December 31, 2020, and down $25.2 million, or 9.83%, from $256.2 million at March 31, 2020. The increase in debt outstanding compared to December 31, 2020 was primarily due an increase in repurchase agreements. The decrease in total borrowings compared to March 31, 2020 was primarily due to decreases of $25.0 million in long-term FHLB advances and $4.0 million in short-term FHLB advances that resulted from excess liquidity from higher deposit levels partially offset by an increase of $3.8 million in repurchase agreements.

Asset Quality

Nonaccrual loans were $15.4 million, or 0.83% of total loans, at March 31, 2021, a decrease of $3.5 million from nonaccrual loans of $18.8 million, or 1.09% of total loans, at December 31, 2020, and an increase of $140 thousand from nonaccrual loans of $15.2 million, or 1.04% of total loans, at March 31, 2020. The decrease in nonaccrual loans compared to the prior quarter-end was primarily due to a $2.7 million paydown of a commercial loan relationship and two residential loan relationships totaling $500 thousand moving to accrual status.

Level One had no other real estate owned assets at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, compared to $2.1 million at March 31, 2020. Nonperforming assets, consisting of nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned, as a percentage of total assets were 0.60% at March 31, 2021, compared to 0.77% at December 31, 2020, and 0.89% at March 31, 2020.

Performing troubled debt restructured loans, which are not reported as nonaccrual loans but rather as part of impaired loans, were $765 thousand at March 31, 2021, $1.0 million at December 31, 2020, and $1.1 million at March 31, 2020. Loans to borrowers who are in financial difficulty and who have been granted concessions that may include interest rate reductions, forbearance agreements, and principal deferral or reduction, are categorized as troubled debt restructured loans. In accordance with bank regulatory guidance, troubled debt restructurings do not include short-term modifications made on a good-faith basis in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to borrowers who were current prior to any relief. As of March 31, 2021, there were $22.2 million of loans that remained on a COVID-related deferral compared to $19.8 million as of December 31, 2020. As of March 31, 2021, $10.7 million of those loans had payments deferred greater than six months compared to $11.4 million as of December 31, 2021.

Net recoveries in the first quarter of 2021 were $17 thousand, compared to $496 thousand of net chargeoffs, or 0.11% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the preceding quarter and $174 thousand of net chargeoffs, or 0.05% of average loans on an annualized basis, in the first quarter of 2020. The change compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was due primarily to decreases of $378 thousand in commercial loan chargeoffs and $176 thousand in residential loan chargeoffs. The year over year change was primarily due to commercial loan chargeoffs in the first quarter of 2020.

Level One's provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2021 was a provision expense of $265 thousand, compared to $1.5 million in the preceding quarter and $489 thousand in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in the provision expense quarter over quarter was primarily due to a decrease of $1.7 million in general reserves as a result of a larger reserve increase in the fourth quarter of 2020 related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the loan portfolio, as well as a $513 thousand decrease in net chargeoffs, partially offset by an increase in specific reserves of $661 thousand. The decrease in the provision expense year over year was primarily due to a decrease in general reserves of $250 thousand as well as a decrease of $191 thousand in net chargeoffs. This was partially offset by a $215 thousand increase in specific reserves. The Company will continue to evaluate the fluid situation in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic and will take further action to appropriately record additional provision for loan losses or decrease the level of the provision for loan losses should there be any indications of changes in the credit quality of our portfolio as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The allowance for loan losses was $22.6 million, or 1.21% of total loans, at March 31, 2021, compared to $22.3 million, or 1.29% of total loans, at December 31, 2020, and $13.0 million, or 0.89% of total loans, at March 31, 2020. Excluding $405.8 million and $290.1 million of PPP loans, respectively, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.55% in the first quarter of 2021, compared to 1.56% in the preceding quarter (See section entitled "GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further details). The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans increased compared to March 31, 2020, primarily due to the trends in delinquencies and nonaccrual loans as well as the stress on the commercial and industrial and commercial real estate owner occupied portfolios, primarily in the restaurant and transportation industries, as a result of the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. As of March 31, 2021, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans was 146.95%, compared to 118.50% at December 31, 2020, and 85.32% at March 31, 2020. The Company will re-evaluate the appropriateness of the allowance for loan losses in future quarters as needed.

Capital

Total shareholders’ equity was $217.2 million at March 31, 2021, an increase of $1.9 million, or 0.86%, compared with $215.3 million at December 31, 2020 primarily as a result of an increase in retained earnings partially offset by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income. Total shareholders' equity increased $41.4 million, or 23.56%, from $175.8 million at March 31, 2020 attributable to the issuance of preferred stock in the third quarter of 2020 as well as an increase in retained earnings.

Recent Developments

First Quarter Common Stock Dividend: On March 17, 2021, Level One’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share. This dividend was paid on April 15, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2021.

Second Quarter Preferred Stock Dividend: On April 20, 2021, Level One’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $46.88 per share on its 7.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B. Holders of depositary shares will receive $0.4688 per depositary share. The dividend is payable on May 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 30, 2021.

Level One's Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic: Level One has taken comprehensive steps to help our customers, team members and communities during the current COVID-19 pandemic health crisis. For our customers, we have provided loan payment deferrals and offered fee waivers, among other actions. In addition, from January 18 through April 27, 2021, Level One has funded 1,487 PPP loans for $230.5 million of which 1.150 applications were for loans $150,000 or below.

We are continuing to enable the vast majority of our main office team members to work remotely each day. We have also taken significant actions to help ensure the safety of our team members whose roles require them to come into the office, which includes the development, implementation and communication of protocols necessary for those who return. As of March 31, 2021, we opened branches for walk in services. We will continue to evaluate this fluid situation and take additional actions as necessary.

About Level One Bancorp, Inc.

Level One Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Level One Bank, a full-service commercial and consumer bank headquartered in Michigan with assets of approximately $2.57 billion as of March 31, 2021. It operates sixteen banking centers throughout Metro Detroit, Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids, and Jackson and provides a variety of commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Level One Bank's success has been recognized both locally and nationally as the U.S. Small Business Administration's (SBA) "Community Lender of the Year," one of American Banker Magazine's "Top 200 Community Banks in the Nation," one of Metro Detroit's "Best & Brightest Companies to Work For" and more. Level One Bank’s business banking division provides a broad spectrum of products including lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, MEDC loans, export-import financing, and a full suite of treasury management services. The consumer banking division offers a range of personal checking, savings and CD products and a complete array of consumer loan products including residential mortgages, new construction and renovation loans, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, and credit card services. Level One Bank offers a variety of digital banking services including online banking, robust mobile banking apps, online account opening and online loan applications for individuals and businesses. Level One Bank offers the sophistication of a big bank, the heart of a community bank, and the spirit of an entrepreneur. For more information, visit www.levelonebank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect management’s current views of future events and operations. These forward-looking statements are based on the information currently available to the Company as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue" or similar technology. It is important to note that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its potential effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as any changes to federal, state or local government laws, regulations or orders in connection with the pandemic, the ability of the Company to implement its strategy and expand its lending operations, changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets, changes in benchmark interest rates used to price loans and deposits including the expected elimination of LIBOR, and changes in tax laws, regulations and guidance, as well as other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Summary Consolidated Financial Information

(Unaudited)

As of or for the three months ended,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

Earnings Summary

Interest income

$

21,551

$

22,181

$

20,245

$

20,396

$

19,817

Interest expense

2,394

3,075

3,648

4,163

4,997

Net interest income

19,157

19,106

16,597

16,233

14,820

Provision for loan losses

265

1,538

4,270

5,575

489

Noninterest income

7,278

8,110

9,125

7,789

4,690

Noninterest expense

15,139

15,461

15,126

15,083

14,562

Income before income taxes

11,031

10,217

6,326

3,364

4,459

Income tax provision

2,072

1,844

1,117

643

349

Net income

$

8,959

$

8,373

$

5,209

$

2,721

$

4,110

Preferred stock dividends

469

479

Net income available to common shareholders

8,490

7,894

5,209

2,721

4,110

Net income allocated to participating securities

111

65

40

19

47

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$

8,379

$

7,829

$

5,169

$

2,702

$

4,063

Per Share Data

Basic earnings per common share

$

1.11

$

1.02

$

0.68

$

0.35

$

0.53

Diluted earnings per common share

1.10

1.02

0.67

0.35

0.53

Diluted earnings per common share, excluding acquisition and due diligence fees (1)

1.10

1.02

0.67

0.37

0.68

Book value per common share

25.40

25.14

24.06

23.31

22.74

Tangible book value per common share (1)

19.78

19.63

18.74

18.09

17.54

Preferred shares outstanding (in thousands)

10

10

10

Common shares outstanding (in thousands)

7,630

7,634

7,734

7,734

7,731

Average basic common shares (in thousands)

7,528

7,642

7,675

7,676

7,637

Average diluted common shares (in thousands)

7,612

7,695

7,712

7,721

7,738

Selected Period End Balances

Total assets

$

2,572,726

$

2,442,982

$

2,446,447

$

2,541,696

$

1,936,823

Securities available-for-sale

346,266

302,732

253,527

217,172

230,671

Total loans

1,861,691

1,723,537

1,843,888

1,815,353

1,466,407

Total deposits

2,093,965

1,963,312

1,943,435

1,821,351

1,470,608

Total liabilities

2,355,539

2,227,655

2,236,979

2,361,437

1,761,055

Total shareholders' equity

217,187

215,327

209,468

180,259

175,768

Total common shareholders' equity

193,815

191,955

186.098

180,259

175,768

Tangible common shareholders' equity (1)

150,887

149,844

144,963

139,913

135,578

Performance and Capital Ratios

Return on average assets (annualized)

1.44

%

1.35

%

0.83

%

0.46

%

0.87

%

Return on average equity (annualized)

16.31

15.61

10.48

6.02

9.40

Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)(2)

3.33

3.27

2.80

2.98

3.42

Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense/net interest income plus noninterest income)

57.27

56.81

58.81

62.79

74.64

Dividend payout ratio

4.50

4.90

7.41

14.22

7.52

Total shareholders' equity to total assets

8.44

8.81

8.56

7.09

9.08

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)

5.96

6.24

6.03

5.59

7.15

Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets

9.63

9.30

8.83

8.76

8.10

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets

11.11

10.80

10.31

8.76

8.10

Total capital to risk-weighted assets

15.18

14.91

14.39

12.81

11.68

Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio)

7.15

6.93

7.17

6.21

7.08

Asset Quality Ratios:

Net charge-offs to average loans

%

0.11

%

0.02

%

0.34

%

0.05

%

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets

0.60

0.77

0.79

0.33

0.89

Nonaccrual loans as a percent of total loans

0.83

1.09

1.04

0.46

1.04

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans

1.21

1.29

1.15

0.94

0.89

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans

146.95

118.50

110.32

206.37

85.32

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans, excluding allowance allocated to loans accounted for under ASC 310-30

142.62

114.95

105.46

195.04

80.34


(1) See section entitled "GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.
(2) Presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2021

2020

2020

Assets

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Cash and cash equivalents

$

224,683

$

264,071

$

104,867

Securities available-for-sale

346,266

302,732

230,671

Other investments

14,398

14,398

12,398

Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value

19,550

43,482

18,305

Loans:

Originated loans

1,647,847

1,498,458

1,188,107

Acquired loans

213,844

225,079

278,300

Total loans

1,861,691

1,723,537

1,466,407

Less: Allowance for loan losses

(22,578

)

(22,297

)

(12,989

)

Net loans

1,839,113

1,701,240

1,453,418

Premises and equipment, net

15,523

15,834

16,673

Goodwill

35,554

35,554

36,216

Mortgage servicing rights, net

4,346

3,361

196

Other intangible assets, net

3,028

3,196

3,778

Other real estate owned

2,093

Bank-owned life insurance

18,314

18,200

17,848

Income tax benefit

5,823

3,686

630

Interest receivable and other assets

46,128

37,228

39,730

Total assets

$

2,572,726

$

2,442,982

$

1,936,823

Liabilities

Deposits:

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$

744,688

$

618,677

$

410,152

Interest-bearing demand deposits

140,629

127,920

105,197

Money market and savings deposits

652,091

619,900

401,238

Time deposits

556,557

596,815

554,021

Total deposits

2,093,965

1,963,312

1,470,608

Borrowings

186,440

185,684

211,787

Subordinated notes

44,600

44,592

44,447

Other liabilities

30,534

34,067

34,213

Total liabilities

2,355,539

2,227,655

1,761,055

Shareholders' equity

Preferred stock, no par value per share; authorized-50,000 shares; issued and outstanding - 10,000 shares, with a liquidation preference of $2,500 per share, at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 and 0 at March 31, 2020

23,372

23,372

Common stock, no par value per share; authorized - 20,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding - 7,630,342 shares at March 31, 2021, 7,633,780 shares at December 31, 2020 and 7,730,822 shares at March 31, 2020

86,529

87,615

88,910

Retained earnings

104,191

96,158

81,489

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax

3,095

8,182

5,369

Total shareholders' equity

217,187

215,327

175,768

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,572,726

$

2,442,982

$

1,936,823


Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2021

2020

2020

Interest income

Originated loans, including fees

$

16,822

$

17,439

$

14,039

Acquired loans, including fees

3,101

3,234

4,089

Securities:

Taxable

850

747

684

Tax-exempt

623

592

611

Federal funds sold and other

155

169

394

Total interest income

21,551

22,181

19,817

Interest Expense

Deposits

1,387

1,954

3,832

Borrowed funds

466

487

530

Subordinated notes

541

634

635

Total interest expense

2,394

3,075

4,997

Net interest income

19,157

19,106

14,820

Provision expense for loan losses

265

1,538

489

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

18,892

17,568

14,331

Noninterest income

Service charges on deposits

777

648

634

Net gain on sales of securities

20

529

Mortgage banking activities

5,811

6,810

2,588

Other charges and fees

670

652

939

Total noninterest income

7,278

8,110

4,690

Noninterest expense

Salary and employee benefits

9,922

10,214

8,630

Occupancy and equipment expense

1,708

1,776

1,528

Professional service fees

643

794

392

Acquisition and due diligence fees

1,471

FDIC premium expense

324

397

211

Marketing expense

133

247

222

Loan processing expense

331

245

234

Data processing expense

1,224

859

847

Core deposit premium amortization

168

192

192

Other expense

686

737

835

Total noninterest expense

15,139

15,461

14,562

Income before income taxes

11,031

10,217

4,459

Income tax provision

2,072

1,844

349

Net income

8,959

8,373

4,110

Preferred stock dividends

469

479

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$

8,490

$

7,894

$

4,110

Earnings per common share:

Basic earnings per common share

$

1.11

$

1.02

$

0.53

Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.10

$

1.02

$

0.53

Cash dividends declared per common share

$

0.06

$

0.05

$

0.05

Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic

7,528

7,642

7,637

Weighted average common shares outstanding—diluted

7,612

7,695

7,738


Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2021

2020

2020

Average Balance Sheets:

Gross loans(1)

$

1,856,030

$

1,832,912

$

1,458,897

Investment securities: (2)

Taxable

214,945

182,522

117,835

Tax-exempt

102,208

92,792

93,858

Interest earning cash balances

168,906

213,502

77,475

Other investments

14,398

14,398

12,387

Total interest-earning assets

$

2,356,487

$

2,336,126

$

1,760,452

Non-earning assets

139,100

138,989

121,235

Total assets

$

2,495,587

$

2,475,115

$

1,881,687

Interest-bearing demand deposits

132,816

123,201

106,236

Money market and savings deposits

604,491

611,162

403,712

Time deposits

584,085

601,900

547,838

Borrowings

185,688

187,399

185,586

Subordinated notes

44,598

44,569

44,465

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

1,551,678

$

1,568,231

$

1,287,837

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

692,617

659,333

393,519

Other liabilities

31,608

32,990

25,493

Shareholders' equity

219,684

214,561

174,838

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,495,587

$

2,475,115

$

1,881,687

Yields: (3)

Earning Assets

Gross loans

4.35

%

4.49

%

5.00

%

Investment securities:

Taxable

1.60

%

1.63

%

2.33

%

Tax-exempt

3.08

%

3.14

%

3.18

%

Interest earning cash balances

0.10

%

0.11

%

1.33

%

Other investments

3.18

%

2.98

%

4.48

%

Total interest earning assets

3.74

%

3.80

%

4.56

%

Interest-bearing liabilities

Interest-bearing demand deposits

0.16

%

0.19

%

0.47

%

Money market and savings deposits

0.25

%

0.35

%

1.10

%

Time deposits

0.66

%

0.89

%

1.91

%

Borrowings

1.02

%

1.03

%

1.15

%

Subordinated notes

4.92

%

5.66

%

5.74

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.63

%

0.78

%

1.56

%

Interest Spread

3.11

%

3.02

%

3.00

%

Net interest margin(4)

3.30

%

3.25

%

3.39

%

Tax equivalent effect

0.03

%

0.02

%

0.03

%

Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis

3.33

%

3.27

%

3.42

%

(1) Includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts.
(3) Average rates and yields are presented on an annual basis and includes a taxable equivalent adjustment to interest income of $152 thousand, $140 thousand, and $130 thousand on tax-exempt securities for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and March 31, 2020, respectively, using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Loan Composition

As of

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

Commercial real estate:

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Non-owner occupied

$

449,690

$

445,810

$

460,708

$

451,906

$

450,694

Owner-occupied

300,175

275,022

269,481

273,577

278,216

Total commercial real estate

749,865

720,832

730,189

725,483

728,910

Commercial and industrial

794,096

685,504

807,923

790,353

469,227

Residential real estate

316,089

315,476

304,088

294,041

262,894

Consumer

1,641

1,725

1,688

5,476

5,376

Total loans

$

1,861,691

$

1,723,537

$

1,843,888

$

1,815,353

$

1,466,407


Impaired Assets

As of

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

Nonaccrual loans

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Commercial real estate

$

4,542

$

7,320

$

7,022

$

3,649

$

3,721

Commercial and industrial

6,822

7,490

8,078

2,377

9,364

Residential real estate

3,987

3,991

4,151

2,226

2,124

Consumer

13

15

15

16

15

Total nonaccrual loans

15,364

18,816

19,266

8,268

15,224

Other real estate owned

61

2,093

Total nonperforming assets

15,364

18,816

19,266

8,329

17,317

Performing troubled debt restructurings

Commercial and industrial

335

546

550

549

541

Residential real estate

430

432

599

600

599

Total performing troubled debt restructurings

765

978

1,149

1,149

1,140

Total impaired assets

$

16,129

$

19,794

$

20,415

$

9,478

$

18,457

Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing

$

328

$

269

$

552

$

903

$

437

GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this report are not measures of financial condition or performance recognized by GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include tangible common shareholders' equity, tangible book value per common share, the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, net income and diluted earnings per common share excluding acquisition and due diligence fees, and allowance for loan loss as a percentage of total loans, excluding PPP loans. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of our performance, and we believe that providing this information to financial analysts and investors allows them to evaluate capital adequacy, as well as better understand and evaluate the Company’s core financial results for the periods in question.

The following presents these non-GAAP financial measures along with their most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP:

Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share

As of

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Total shareholders' equity

$

217,187

$

215,327

$

209,468

$

180,259

$

175,768

Less:

Preferred stock

23,372

23,372

23,370

Total common shareholders' equity

193,815

191,955

186,098

180,259

175,768

Less:

Goodwill

35,554

35,554

35,554

35,554

36,216

Mortgage servicing rights, net

4,346

3,361

2,193

1,213

196

Other intangible assets, net

3,028

3,196

3,388

3,579

3,778

Tangible common shareholders' equity

$

150,887

$

149,844

$

144,963

$

139,913

$

135,578

Common shares outstanding (in thousands)

7,630

7,634

7,734

7,734

7,731

Tangible book value per common share

$

19.78

$

19.63

$

18.74

$

18.09

$

17.54

Total assets

$

2,572,726

$

2,442,982

$

2,446,447

$

2,541,696

$

1,936,823

Less:

Goodwill

35,554

35,554

35,554

35,554

36,216

Mortgage servicing rights, net

4,346

3,361

2,193

1,213

196

Other intangible assets, net

3,028

3,196

3,388

3,579

3,778

Tangible assets

$

2,529,798

$

2,400,871

$

2,405,312

$

2,501,350

$

1,896,633

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

5.96

%

6.24

%

6.03

%

5.59

%

7.15

%


Adjusted Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share

For the three months ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Net income, as reported

$

8,959

$

8,373

$

5,209

$

2,721

$

4,110

Acquisition and due diligence fees

17

176

1,471

Income tax (benefit) expense (1)

2

(4

)

(34

)

(295

)

Net income, excluding acquisition and due diligence fees

$

8,959

$

8,375

$

5,222

$

2,863

$

5,286

Diluted earnings per share, as reported

$

1.10

$

1.02

$

0.67

$

0.35

$

0.53

Effect of acquisition and due diligence fees, net of income tax benefit

0.02

0.15

Diluted earnings per common share, excluding acquisition and due diligence fees

$

1.10

$

1.02

$

0.67

$

0.37

$

0.68

(1) Assumes income tax rate of 21% on deductible acquisition expenses.


Allowance for Loan Loss as a Percentage of Total Loans, Excluding PPP Loans

As of

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Total loans

$

1,861,691

$

1,723,537

$

1,843,888

$

1,815,353

$

1,466,407

Less:

PPP loans

405,770

290,135

392,521

388,264

Total loans, excluding PPP loans

$

1,455,921

$

1,433,402

$

1,451,367

$

1,427,089

$

1,466,407

Allowance for loan loss

$

22,578

$

22,297

$

21,254

$

17,063

$

12,989

Allowance for loan loss as a percentage of total loans

1.21

%

1.29

%

1.15

%

0.94

%

0.89

%

Allowance for loan loss as a percentage of total loans, excluding PPP loans

1.55

%

1.56

%

1.46

%

1.20

%

0.89

%

