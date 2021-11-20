LEVEL ONE BANCORP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors of its Investigation of the Sale of LEVL and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors of its investigation into whether the officers or directors of Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LEVL) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s merger with First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ: FRME).



On November 4, 2021, Level One announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with First Merchants in a deal worth approximately $323.5 million. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Level One stockholders will receive $10.17 in cash and 0.7167 shares of First Merchants common stock for each share of Level One common stock owned. In addition, owners of Level One Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B, will receive one share of a newly created series of preferred stock of First Merchants having voting powers, preferences and special rights that are substantially identical to the Level One Series B preferred stock. The deal is scheduled to close in the first half of 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Level One’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Level One’s stockholders.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Level One's stockholders.

