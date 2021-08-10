A-Level 2021: London teens in record grade surge

London students led the way in an A-level results surge on Tuesday which saw a record number nationally getting their first choice university — and a scramble for the remaining places.

Results published show a highest-ever 44.8 per cent per cent of A-levels were awarded an A or A* after exams were cancelled and teachers graded their students. Teenagers in London scored the best results in England and saw the biggest improvement on grades compared with last year. The huge increase in top grades nationally has put pressure on universities, with those students who narrowly miss their grades facing a clearing battle for a place. Today’s results, published by exam boards, show that:

44.8 per cent of A-levels were graded A or A*. This is a 16 per cent increase on last year when 38.6 per cent of grades were given top marks, and a 75 per cent rise on the 2019 results — the last year that exams were taken.

Teenagers in London scored the best results in the country — with 47.9 per cent of grades given A or A*. This is an increase of 7.1 percentage points on last year and the biggest increase of any region. The lowest-scoring region was the North-East, where 39.2 per cent of results were the top grades.

Girls pulled further ahead of boys, with 46.9 per cent of their grades given A or A* compared with 42.1 per cent of boys. And for the first time girls got more A*s in maths than boys. It comes after suggestions that boys suffered most from exams being cancelled.

Maths was the most popular subject, with 97,690 entries, making up 11.8 per cent of the total exams taken. Psychology was the second most popular with 71,235 entries, making up 8.6 per cent of the total.

Geography saw the biggest increase in popularity, with a 16.8 per cent increase in entries this year taking it to 35,268. But it still did not make it into the top 10 most popular courses.

Leila Jarvis hugs her mother after receiving her grades at Kensington Aldridge Academy in west London (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

The popularity of German continues to fall, with just 2,708 taking it at A-level this year, which is a drop of 4.9 per cent on last year. English language and literature also saw a decline in popularity, along with design and technology and media, film and TV studies.

The overall pass rate was 99.5 per cent – a drop of 0.2 percentage points compared with last year.

A total of 23,843 students scored A* in all their A-level subjects, according to exams watchdog Ofqual — which equates to 8.3 per cent of students. This was an increase of three percentage points on last year, when 5.3 per cent of students got top grades in all subjects. Almost 60 per cent of these top-grade students were girls.

Professor Alan Smithers, of the University of Buckingham, said Londoners may have excelled because of the great efforts that have been made to improve the quality of education, as well as the value placed on education by the people of London, “many of whom have come from countries where excellent education is not as accessible as here”.

Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) figures show that a record 435,430 people today have a confirmed place at university — up five per cent on last year. Ninety-one per cent got their first choice university.

But there are also more people entering clearing and fewer courses available than last year. Some 143,030 students can enter clearing this year compared with 120,860 last year. And there are 27,185 courses with vacancies — which is less than the 30,424 at the same time last year. Schools are preparing for an onslaught of appeals from students who just missed out on the grades needed to get into university.

Some elite institutions will be under pressure after taking more students following last year’s chaotic results day when an algorithm that was used to determine grades was scrapped at the last minute and results rocketed — or have promised places to those who deferred. The Government has already lifted the cap on the number of medical and dentistry places so more students can start these courses.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson told BBC Breakfast that the Government was already working “very closely” with the university sector to accommodate “so many” students coming through. He said he was “sure” universities would go to “great lengths” to accommodate the extra students. Mr Williamson said this year could not be “truly compared” with any other. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme he said: “No other cohort of students have experienced a situation where they haven’t been able to go into the classroom for a sustained period of time, not just once, but actually twice, and we have seen people having different experiences.” Asked on Sky News whether universities should give refunds to those not getting face-to-face teaching, he said: “I think if universities are not delivering what students expect, then actually they shouldn’t be charging the full fees.”

Headteachers, education experts and exam regulator Ofqual insisted the grades were fair and have gone through checks. Exam boards queried the submitted grades in 15 per cent of schools, but only one per cent were altered.

