Leuchter takes first WTCR win in dramatic final Nurburgring race

Loeb's Leuchter wins dramatic Nordschleife finale

Sebastien Loeb Racing Volkswagen driver Benjamin Leuchter clinched his first World Touring Car Cup victory in a dramatic final Nurburgring Nordschleife race.



Polesitter Leuchter was forced to work for his win, surviving two attacks from the championship-leading Munnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R of Esteban Guerrieri on the opening lap and later staying at the head of a four-car train on the final tour.



Guerrieri launched his first of his bids for the lead at the start, making the most of the space that should have been occupied by Rob Huff's SLR Volkswagen Golf GTI - which could not take the start after an incident in race two - to challenge Leuchter into Turn 1.



While Leuchter ultimately gained the spot back exiting a busy first corner - at which Frederic Vervisch hit fourth-place starter Norbert Michelisz - he had to dig deep at the end of the first lap to preserve his lead.



Guerrieri got a good exit onto the long Dottinger Hohe straight at the end of the lap and pulled out of the VW's slipstream on the approach to Tiergarten, and had the Civic's nose ahead as the two headed through the sequence of left- and right-handers.



But Leuchter hung on around the outside and headed onto the start/finish straight with the lead, while a resulting loss of momentum meant Guerrieri forfeited second place to Vervisch's Comtoyou Audi RS3 LMS.



Leuchter had a more comfortable run down Dottinger and into Tiergarten at the end of the second lap and, although he struggled to escape from Vervisch, Guerrieri and the WRT Audi of Jean-Karl Vernay on the final lap, ultimately kept the chasing trio behind to close out the win.



While Guerrieri ended up third, the Argentinian extended his points lead significantly as nearest challenger Michelisz was forced to retire after he was whacked by Vervisch.



Reigning champion Tarquini initially crossed the line fourth but was later handed a 30-second penalty in lieu of a drivethrough for his incident with Huff, which dropped him out of the points in the final classification.

Instead, Tassi scored his best result to date, finishing fourth ahead of the third SLR VW of Benjamin Leuchter and title protagonists Esteban Guerrieri and Norbert Michelisz - who overtook Aurelien Panis (Comtoyou Cupra) on the final lap.

Jean-Karl Vernay was ninth in his WRT Audi ahead of Tom Coronel, whild Thed Bjork was promoted to 11th in his Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 when Nicky Catsburg's BRC Hyundai was disqualified for exceeding its maximum boost pressure and engine-speed values.

Bjork was classified 12th behind Buri, who is ineligible for points as a wildcard.

Drivers' standings

Pos Driver Points 1 Esteban Guerrieri 215 2 Norbert Michelisz 170 3 Thed Bjork 161 4 Nestor Girolami 154 5 Frederic Vervisch 132 6 Mikel Azcona 127 7 Gabriele Tarquini 118 8 Yvan Muller 115 9 Jean-Karl Vernay 110 10 Augusto Farfus 99 11 Yann Ehrlacher 98 12 Nicky Catsburg 95 13 Benjamin Leuchter 86 14 Johan Kristoffersson 78 15 Ma Qing Hua 72 16 Rob Huff 72 17 Aurelien Panis 55 18 Kevin Ceccon 44 19 Tom Coronel 43 20 Andy Priaulx 37 21 Daniel Haglof 35 22 Attila Tassi 29 23 Niels Langeveld 29 24 Gordon Shedden 29 25 Tiago Monteiro 23 26 Mehdi Bennani 23

