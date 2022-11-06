Lettuce sold in Florida, including Publix stores, recalled. It might have salmonella

Orlando company Kalera, which calls its lettuce as “the cleanest lettuce in the world,” recalled two lots of six kinds of lettuce sold in Florida, the company, Publix and the FDA announced Friday.

“Kalera’s food safety testing procedures indicated the potential presence of salmonella in some of its whole head lettuce SKUs,” the company’s recall notice stated.

The labels for recalled lots of Kalera Butter Lettuce.

The recall notice says this covers 633 cases of Krunch, Butter and Romaine whole head lettuce with lot Nos. 001293 and 001294. Publix listed Hydro Romaine and Hydro Green Frisee with the same lot numbers as also involved in the recall.

Kalera Krunch Lettuce

If you have this lettuce, don’t eat it. Throw it in the garbage or, for a full refund, return it to the store of purchase or contract Kalera at 407-574-8204, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, Eastern time.

Salmonella strikes 1.35 million Americans each year, according to the CDC. Of that group, it hospitalizes about 26,500 and kills 420. Most at risk for the worst effects are senior citizens, children under 5 and those with damaged immune systems. Most people get fever, vomiting, stomachaches and diarrhea that starts around 12 to 72 hours after eating the tainted food and runs for four to seven days.