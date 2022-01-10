Lettuce recall 2022: Dole recalls salad sold at Walmart, Kroger, Aldi, H-E-B for listeria risk

Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is voluntarily recalling dozens of types of prepackaged salad for a “possible health risk” from listeria from dozens of states.

The recall comes weeks after the company had a similar recall in December and one in October.

According to the Jan. 7 recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration's website, the affected products are Dole-branded and private label packaged salads processed at its Springfield, Ohio and Soledad, California production facilities.

Consumers are advised to throw out the recalled items and not to eat them. Affected store brands include Walmart’s Marketside brand, Aldi’s Little Salad Bar, Kroger, H-E-B and Presidents Choice.

►Recalls you need to know about: Check out USA TODAY's curated database of consumer product recalls for the latest information

►Ground beef recall 2022: Ground beef sold at Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons recalled for possible E. coli contamination

A list of the impacted products is posted on the FDA and Dole websites.

In the December recall, Dole said salads processed at the two factories were not affected.

Dole said no illnesses have been reported with the products being recalled to date. However, consumers are advised to throw recalled items out and not eat them.

The recall is “being issued after harvest equipment used in the harvesting of the raw iceberg lettuce material used in these finished products was tested by Dole and found to contain Listeria monocytogenes,” the company said in the notice.

According to the FDA, listeria causes fever, nausea and other types of symptoms generally associated with foodborne illnesses, but it can be deadly for young children, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. It's also been tied to miscarriages and stillbirths.

►More food recalls: Walmart beef sticks recalled for failure to label potential allergen

►Retirement: How to keep inflation from sapping your buying power

Dole salad recall 2022

Story continues

Recalled salad items from the Springfield, Ohio facility were distributed in 25 states: Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Recalled salad items from the Soledad, California facility were distributed in 30 states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Maryland, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

Is your salad part of the recall?

Here's how to tell what's included in the recall, at a glance.

In the upper right-hand corner of the salad package, look for a product lot code beginning with either a W or B. Impacted items will also have a "Best if Used By" date between Dec. 22 and Jan. 9.

Consumers can contact the Dole Consumer Response Center at 800-356-3111 with questions about the recall.

Contributing: Eve Chen, USA TODAY

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko. For shopping news, tips and deals, join us on our Shopping Ninjas Facebook group.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Salad recall: Dole recalls lettuce sold at Walmart, Aldi for listeria