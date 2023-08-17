Letters: This year's cohort of A-level students has been let down at every turn

Students react as they receive their A-level exam results at Harris Westminster Sixth Form in London - Toby Melville/Reuters

SIR – The reset of A-level grades (telegraph.co.uk, August 17) is unfair on the current cohort of students.

Their required grades were set according to different expectations. The goalposts have now been moved again. Many bright young people will have missed out on the courses – and potentially careers – they wished to pursue.

Paul Gladwell

Northwich, Cheshire

SIR – Haven’t our hard-working young students been through enough worry, with coronavirus disrupting their studies over the past three years?

I feel this country is letting them down again.

Diana Dawson

Towcester, Northamptonshire

SIR – When I took my A-levels in 1960, only 6 per cent of school leavers went to university.

I was a Welsh working-class boy who had gone to grammar school and gained a place at Manchester University to study dentistry, which I later taught.

My A-level papers had eight questions, with instructions to answer five in three hours. By the 1970s, with multiple-choice questions, it was only a case of choosing the correct answer.

P D Thomas

Altrincham, Cheshire

SIR – I only managed three Ds at A-level in 1966 but still achieved a 2:1 in economics.

Not everyone thrives in a school setting, and it is the universities that look beyond grades that can find people with the potential to do well.

I am forever grateful that tutors took this approach back then, and I hope they still do.

John Frankel

Newbury, Berkshire

SIR – In the 1950s, O-level and A-level gradings (by the Cambridge board at least) were allocated using the stanine system based on a normal distribution curve. A stanine of eight means the student is in the top 11 per cent of scores and a stanine of nine means they are in the top 4 per cent.

Grades from nine to four inclusive give a 77 per cent pass rate; nine to five inclusive give 60 per cent. (The 1950s numbers were the opposite way round, so one was the highest.)

While a change back would be an initial culture shock, with due notice it could be absorbed by universities and explained to students and employers, bringing grade inflation and uncertainty to an end.

Story continues

Philip Corp

Salisbury, Wiltshire

SIR – When the Covid inquiry gets round to examining the effects of lockdowns on children, will anyone question the leaders of the teaching unions over the part they played in keeping schools closed?

Rosemarie Lawani

Stanford in the Vale, Oxfordshire

HMRC at home

SIR – You report (“More HMRC workers at home than during Covid”, August 16) that a spokesman for HMRC has claimed “there is no link between our customer service performance and working from home”.

Really? What is the explanation, then, for its reduced and totally unacceptable performance? Isn’t it about time taxpaying customers were put first? It seems to me that “self” is coming first too often nowadays, starting with several Civil Service departments, but also stretching into other spheres of public service.

Hamish Hunter

Bisham, Berkshire

SIR – Large numbers of HMRC staff are working from home because it saves them the cost and hassle of commuting, and it means there is little control over how their time is spent.

Such practices will continue until employers establish their requirements in contracts of employment, and make a differential in pay between full-time office staff and those working flexibly.

Tony Jones

London SW7

SIR – My wife is increasingly incapacitated with Alzheimer’s disease. I applied for a disabled parking blue badge early in May, so last week sent an email inquiring about the long delay. I received the following: “Good afternoon. As we are working remotely our post is only collected once a week. We have an extremely high volume of post, so it will be some time before we come to the documents.”

Laurie Kuhrt

Hartfield, East Sussex





High-street access

SIR – Your report (August 16) on the demise of the high street raises questions about regeneration proposals, but an even more fundamental problem than price differentials between online and high-street shopping is being ignored.

When people visit high-street shops they are often looking for the quirky oddities they cannot easily source online, and for items such as shoes that are better tried on before purchase. Some of these items are heavy or unwieldy, so carrying them on public transport is difficult. It is much easier by car – but steps to exclude these from our town and city centres has made high-street shopping less attractive.

Bring back vehicle access and free parking, and customers will return.

Ian McNicholas

Waun-Lwyd, Monmouthshire

Generation gap

SIR – My husband was called Normal Grandad (Letters, August 16) – to differentiate him from Great-Grandad – until, to everyone’s amusement, he became simply Normal.

Pamela Wheeler

Kenley, Shropshire

SIR – My dad was Jack, and his brother was Frank. They both married ladies named Eileen. Grandma called them Jackleen and Frankleen.

Richard Kittel

Isleworth, Middlesex

SIR – I have reached the great-grandfather stage, and all my youngsters are quite happy with the standard Israeli term for this – the rhyming sabba rabba.

Neville Teller

Beit Shemesh, Jerusalem District, Israel

SIR – One of my Australian grandchildren refers to us as Granny and Mr Granny.

Annie May

Macclesfield, Cheshire

Triple lock reform

SIR – Last year pensioners like me received a 10.1 per cent increase in the state pension, reflecting inflation. This year inflation has worked through to trigger salary increases, so my pension may well rise by 8 per cent to reflect these. As Eir Nolsøe (Business, August 16) suggests, the triple lock looks increasingly unsustainable. It is unlikely, however, that either of the main parties will suggest any change before the next election.

This question should be taken off the political agenda so that all-party agreement on a way forward can be sought. One possible solution is that the average of the three parts of the triple lock is used. This would have resulted in a more affordable 6.3 per cent rise last year, and, to judge by various projections, 5.5 per cent this year. Alternatively, the increase could be decided by an independent body in a similar way to public sector salaries.

Dr Michael Pegg

Esher, Surrey

Masterclass in care

SIR – I recently phoned my local hospital to inquire about an appointment for an investigation requested two weeks earlier by my GP (Letters, August 17). After eventually being put through to the correct department, I learnt that no request had been received. A visit to the GP’s surgery established that the request had not, in fact, been made.

The same afternoon my cat became unwell following a bite from one of his acquaintances. His vet was able to offer an appointment three hours later, the abscess was drained, and medication commenced. He was seen for a check the next morning (a Saturday). Had his usual vet not been available, I would have been able to find one who was.

A difference, of course, is that I paid for the cat’s treatment and will be partially reimbursed by his insurance. Nevertheless, the contrast between the two treatment experiences could not be more stark.

Richard Hall FRCS

Egginton, Derbyshire



Peak prices

SIR – On Tuesday my partner and I, her daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend went for a motorcycle ride in the beautiful Peak District. Stopping at a well-known beauty spot, we adjourned to the pub for some light refreshment. Five sandwiches (I was very hungry) and four coffees cost £59.85.

Is this normal?

Andrew Perrins

Measham, Leicestershire

A lesson in how not to restore a historic home

Saving face: detail from the fireplace of the Marble Hall at Clandon Park, Surrey - national trust/alamy

SIR – In making the case against rebuilding the Crooked House pub, Clive Aslet (Comment, August 16) says that he has “sympathy” with the National Trust’s decision not to reinstate the superb stucco interiors at Clandon Park in Surrey, and instead leave the house as a fire-blackened brick shell with a glass roof and steel walkways.

It makes for a stark contrast with the beautiful and vibrant reconstructions of the interiors at Uppark in West Sussex after the fire there in 1989. They may not be “quite the same” as the originals, but they are infinitely preferable to a sad ruin.

The Marble Hall and other fine rooms at Clandon were not only interiors of rare quality, but also held special memories for locals and visitors. Thanks to the National Trust’s work at Uppark, the skills exist to put this wonderful house back at the heart of its community and to create a conservation showpiece of which we can all be proud.

The National Trust should spend the insurance payout it received after the fire at Clandon on a restoration of the house, not a gimmicky ruin. The trust deserves no sympathy for failing in its duty to preserve the historic buildings in its care.

Cornelia van der Poll

Chairman, Restore Trust

Morecambe, Lancashire

The case for flexibility on Forces retirement

SIR – There is nothing new in the defence minister Andrew Murrison’s suggestion that Armed Forces personnel should be able to serve beyond their notional retirement age (report, August 14).

Certainly within the Royal Navy, depending on the requirements of the service, best practice has always been to retain those with certain skill sets, either through an extension of regular service or through full-time reserve service.

More recently, individuals have been considered for retirement at 60 – and, having served until the age of 62 in order to fill a particular niche, I am able to vouch that such an arrangement can benefit all concerned.

Tim Horne

Petersfield, Hampshire

SIR – Increasing the retirement age for the Armed Forces to at least 65 would bring them into greater alignment with other public services.

The retirement age of judges, for example, has recently risen to 75. The benefits to the Forces would be many: increased numbers, increased expertise, increased experience and perhaps overall a wiser, more effective military.

Lt Cdr Christopher Samuel RN (retd)

Haslemere, Surrey

Letters to the Editor

We accept letters by email and post. Please include name, address, work and home telephone numbers.

ADDRESS: 111 Buckingham Palace Road, London, SW1W 0DT

EMAIL: dtletters@telegraph.co.uk

FOLLOW: Telegraph Letters on Twitter @LettersDesk

NEWSLETTER: sign up to receive the award-winning Telegraph Conversations here