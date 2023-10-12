Letters: There is a word for members of Hamas – and the BBC should use it

Broadcasting House, London, England - Carl Court/Getty

SIR – I have always been proud of the BBC, but right now I am ashamed.

A terrorist organisation has committed unspeakable acts in Israel, and the BBC has failed to call this butchering and barbarism what it is: terrorism (report, October 12).

Hamas is a group dedicated to killing Jews. It is incredible that the BBC refuses to recognise this.

John G Smith

London N11

SIR – Interesting that the BBC, which claims to be impartial, has refused to describe Hamas as terrorists; yet the King, who actually is impartial, has done just that.

Vincent O’Shea

Stamford, Lincolnshire

SIR – The BBC is unwilling to be seen as “taking sides”, but in this case its idea of impartiality is warped, and is in fact likely to make things worse.

Richard Hoare

Gillingham, Dorset

SIR – The Football Association is under pressure to show support for Israel.

Many years ago sport kept its distance from politics and remained neutral – but when the FA agreed to support groups such as Black Lives Matter, it opened up a can of worms. If it had stuck to its original remit, it wouldn’t be in this situation today.

Brian Thorne

Shillingstone, Dorset

SIR – Most people on the planet would like to see the Palestinians have a sovereign state of their own.

There have been serious efforts to bring this about, but violence by terrorists disrupted them. Hamas’s objective is to wipe Israel off the map. It has made progress impossible.

Camilla Coats-Carr

Teddington, Middlesex

SIR – If Hamas’s murderous actions were intended to bait the Israelis, is it possible that Benjamin Netanyahu could show restraint – despite what he must be feeling – in order to prevent this conflict getting completely out of control?

Alastair Conan

Coulsdon, Surrey

SIR – I despair at the levels of Israelophobia and anti-Semitism on display in the UK. The tearing down of the flag of Israel, which was raised above Sheffield town hall in solidarity with the massacred victims of Hamas, was symptomatic of the depths to which some people have sunk.

Brian Hoffmann

York

SIR – It is extremely worrying that many British citizens are brazenly celebrating the barbaric actions of Hamas.

There are laws against this abuse of freedom. Do we have the will to deal with it or will we once again turn a blind eye? I am not sure.

Howard M Tolman

Sudbury, Suffolk

Labour economies

SIR – Philip Johnston says that, with Labour well ahead in the polls, the upcoming general election is comparable to that of 1997 (Comment, October 11).

Yet the big difference between 1997 and now is the economy. History shows that Labour spends all the money, and the incoming Conservative government has to rebuild. A stable economy is then handed to Labour for it simply to repeat what previous Labour governments did.

This time, though, there is no money. The cost of lockdown and the war in Ukraine mean that a Starmer government will not have the luxury afforded to previous Labour administrations. All that will happen is a continuation of the Labour way of running things – creating an even more dire situation to fix for a future Conservative government.

Disenfranchised Conservatives would do well to recognise this point before casting their vote.

Jon Moss

Horsham, West Sussex

Heathrow’s success

SIR – Ross Clark’s frustration may be understandable, but he is wrong to give up on Britain’s airports (telegraph.co.uk, October 11).

What this country needs is a positive vision of a global trading nation – and that is what we have been building at Heathrow. Our hub airport is the UK’s biggest port by value, carrying around 40 per cent of non-EU exports. Regular connections from every corner of our country mean anyone in the UK can get to 95 per cent of the global economy within 24 hours. We have more flights to more cities in America, China and India than any other European airport. Other countries aspire to our network and performance.

Last year we grew faster than any other airport in the world, and this summer our performance was up with the best and ahead of 2019. The average wait in security was only 90 seconds. We experienced 18 days of strikes in security earlier this year, but there was no impact on service because we had great contingency plans. Can any other organisation in Britain say the same?

The last few years have been extremely tough for aviation, especially in the UK, where we had tighter border controls and less government support than other countries. Many airports and airlines are still recovering, but they, too, will get back to their best.

Britain has world-class airports, airlines, engine and aircraft manufacturing. For most of the last decade, Heathrow’s terminals five and two have been named best airport terminals in the world. And yes, an expanded Heathrow would increase our opportunities. Privately funded infrastructure can help us provide more connections to growing markets and more competition and choice between airlines.

That is what this country needs to grow our economy and provide a better future for our children.

John Holland-Kaye

CEO, Heathrow Airport

Facile theory

SIR – I took up Mark Lanyon’s suggestion (Letters, October 12) and completed a practice driving theory test online. In less than 10 minutes I had scored 48 out of 50.

The test is a travesty of assessing driving competence. Most of the multiple choice questions have such outrageously stupid incorrect options that it is almost impossible not to select the right answer.

Peter Forrest

London N6

Homelessness crisis

SIR – We are in the midst of a housing affordability crisis and today’s annual homelessness statistics show worryingly high numbers of people without a home.

Record rent increases mean we are close to there no longer being any properties that are affordable under frozen rates of housing benefit. The main driver of homelessness is affordability, so if it is to be tackled, people must be helped to afford the cheapest end of the market.

As a group of homelessness and housing experts, the Cover the Cost Coalition is therefore asking Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, to unfreeze the cap on housing benefit at the Autumn Statement so it covers the bottom 30 per cent of the rental market.

At a time of high inflation and rising rents, the housing benefit freeze is not only resulting in renters of all ages losing their homes as their rents rise, but also leaving them unable to find another. This cannot continue.

Dr Emma Haddad

Chief executive, St Mungo’s

Polly Neate

Chief executive, Shelter

Matt Downie

Chief executive, Crisis

Tim Bissett

Director, St Martin-in-the-Fields

Emma Revie

Chief executive, Trussell Trust

Ben Twomey

Chief executive, Generation Rent

Anela Anwar

Chief executive, Z2K (Zacchaeus 2000 Trust)

Jo Carter

Chief executive, Glass Door Homeless Charity

Balbir Chatrik

Director of Policy and Communications, Centrepoint

Graeme Cooke

Director of Insight and Policy, Joseph Rowntree Foundation

Joanna Elson

Chief executive, Independent Age

Denise Hatton

Chief executive, YMCA England & Wales

Kate Henderson

Chief executive, National Housing Federation

Rick Henderson

Chief executive, Homeless Link

Sylvia Ingmire

Chief executive, Roma Support Group

Dan Paskin

Director of UK Impact, Save the Children UK

Cllr Darren Rodwell

Chair of Local Infrastructure and Net Zero Board, Local Government Association

Gavin Smart

Chief executive, Chartered Institute of Housing

Sian Williams

Chief executive, Switchback



Post-banking

SIR – Our bank’s local branch is closing today, which must be because the queue to get served was always so long it decided it wasn’t worth keeping open. As a result, I tried out my weekly cash banking at the even more local post office yesterday morning.

I am pleased to report that service was faster, more efficient and given by someone who could count notes by hand quicker than actual bank staff. Furthermore they didn’t try to sell me a mortgage comparison quote.

Kevin Henley

Cheshunt, Hertfordshire

The order of things

SIR – I went into a WH Smith recently and asked to order a book advertised as being “ready to pre-order”.



I was told I couldn’t order it, but had to pre-order it. I said I just wanted to order it. This flummoxed the assistant so much that I took my custom elsewhere.

Geoff Jones

Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire

Rodents perfectly adapted to life Underground

Running for the Tube: TfL estimates there are half a million mice living across network - Gavin Rodgers/Alamy

SIR – Rowan Pelling (“The UK’s filthy trains and buses are a national embarrassment”, Comment, October 10) neglects to mention Farringdon mice, which are perfectly adapted to life in London’s rumbling stations and tunnels, and which play an important role keeping the Underground’s gnat population in check.

There used to be a frivolous Farringdon Mice Support Group, which reported all manner of fictitious attacks by these creatures, especially on train travellers wearing socks with sandals or committing some other sartorial offence.

I once saw a mouse speed along a Euston platform before leaping, without pause, on to the tracks. Truly a worthy adversary of mankind.

Mark Boyle

Johnstone, Renfrewshire

SIR – Rowan Pelling reminded me of a train journey I took from the Spanish frontier to Paris in April 2010.

We were unable to fly home, due to the Icelandic ash cloud, so my friend and I were pleased to get train reservations. We settled into our reclining seats but, about an hour later, noticed that fellow passengers were shedding layers of clothing and shaking them. We were told that the carriage, which had been used previously to take French troops home from Morocco, was infested with bed bugs.

At the next station we were evacuated and offered couchettes. Sadly, however, it was too late: we had already been bitten and came home with rows of red lumps, which were the itchiest bites I’ve ever had.

Carolyn Powell

Cambridge

Time to treat shoplifting as a serious offence

SIR – It is time to dispense with the term shoplifting (Letters, October 11). It devalues the incidence and impact of the crime. Shoplifting is theft – the legal jargon for stealing – and is not, as some would believe, a victimless crime, but an increasing problem.

The offence is prosecuted under the Theft Act 1968 and the maximum sentence for goods under the value of £200 is six months’ imprisonment. For goods valued at more than £200, the maximum is seven years’ custody, which reflects the seriousness given to the offence by Parliament in 1968.

The problem today is compounded by the lack of police in our shopping malls and by the lack of priority – verging on decriminalisation – given to the offence.

The overcrowding of prisons, the closure of magistrates’ courts and the significant decline in the number of JPs have added to this appalling situation. It cannot continue and must be urgently addressed.

Graham Chamberlain JP (retd)

Maidenhead, Berkshire

