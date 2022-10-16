Letters: Tory rebels need to drop the illusion that replacing Truss will solve their problems

Liz Truss at Friday's press conference - WPA Pool/Getty Images

SIR – Tory MPs need to rally round Liz Truss and Jeremy Hunt, and stop all talk of leadership bids. It is their only hope of avoiding meltdown at the next election.

It would be political suicide to try to remove the Prime Minister at this challenging time.

Anthony Haslam

Farnham, Surrey

SIR – I am standing helplessly by watching supposedly Conservative MPs attempting to bring down the first truly Conservative administration for many years.

Do they have a collective death wish, or are they planning to retire on generous pensions before the next election?

Jolyon Cox

Witney, Oxfordshire

SIR – I strongly disagree with your view that we should “let Ms Truss get on with the job”. Retaining a Prime Minister whose credibility both nationally and internationally has already been more or less destroyed, in the vain hope that she will limp on and deliver tax cuts, makes no sense at all.

The Conservative Party has two options: act now, while it still has two years in which to repair the damage, or carry on in the desperate hope that a leader widely acknowledged as lacking basic communication skills will somehow front a successful election campaign in 2024.

John Stewart

Terrick, Buckinghamshire

SIR – It is clear that Ms Truss won the leadership contest on a false prospectus. Her defence of her record and her Commons performances have been lamentable.

She’s a sitting duck for the Opposition. She has to go, and quickly.

Jeremy Lane

Black Bourton, Oxfordshire

SIR – Is it possible that the Conservative Party’s cunning plan is to have a “guest prime minister” every month or so until they find one able to do the job?

David Walters

Corbridge, Northumberland

SIR – It looks as if Liz Truss’s leadership may be shorter than the Tory leadership contest.

Shaun Whyte

Alnmouth, Northumberland

SIR – No matter what one thought about Kwasi Kwarteng’s economic policies, he has always come across as a thoroughly decent man who did not deserve to be publicly humiliated.

The Prime Minister should be ashamed of herself for the way she treated him.

Ted Shorter

Tonbridge, Kent

SIR – My heart sank when I read this in Jeremy Hunt’s article: “If we want to put money into our brilliant public services like the NHS …”

If he really believes that our public services – and especially the NHS – are “brilliant”, that does not bode well.

W R Havercroft

Oxford

SIR – Voters will not shed a tear if the Conservative Party ditches Liz Truss as leader. She is so far out of her depth.

However, those in the Tory party suggesting that Boris Johnson should have a kingmaker role are clearly yet to grasp that he is toxic with voters, and the last thing their beleaguered party needs. Much as some in their ranks detest Rishi Sunak, he is head and shoulders above the other contenders.

Kim Potter

Lambourn, Berkshire

SIR – I have an image in my mind of Boris Johnson sitting in a comfortable chair contemplating his soaring bank balance from his latest speeches, settling down to writing his book on Shakespeare and thinking with a smile: “You wanted change. There it is.”

Vivien Coombs

Hungerford, Berkshire

Women in Iran

SIR – That Iranian women are not even allowed to bathe in the sea unless they are fully clothed and covered from head to foot is enough to make anyone with a heart want to cry.

The disrespect of women in this country, for the whole world to see, shames Iranian men. Fathers, husbands, brothers – if they had any spirit at all, they would want women to be treated as human beings, not as second-class citizens who can be beaten to death for not wearing a headscarf.

Camilla Coats-Carr

Teddington, Middlesex

Older blood donors

SIR – Esther Drewett (Letters, October 15) is mistaken. If you have been a regular blood donor for some years, and are fit and well, you can carry on donating – even every 12 weeks – far beyond the age of 65.

I am 72 and looking forward to my 150th donation in December at London’s West End centre, which I have been attending for 50 years.

I do, however, miss the free Guinness (chilled or room-temperature) that used to be offered afterwards – to replace the iron, they said.

Rev Neil Fairlamb

Bromley, Kent

SIR – Susan Postill (Letters, October 15) donated her own blood to the hospital carrying out her elective surgery, to ensure she had uncontaminated blood available after her operation.

In 2005, prior to a hip replacement, I did the same, a few days before admission. Nonetheless, I received contaminated blood: my own.

I was told that the hospital immediately discontinued the practice.

Nicholas Franks

Dorchester

Less educated times

SIR – When my son was about eight he asked me: “Daddy, when you were young, did they have schools?”

Ian Taylor

London N20

SIR – Well into her 80s, my late grandmother would visit a convalescent home “to chat to the old people”.

Most of them were a decade younger than her.

Sandra Hancock

Exeter, Devon

The disgraceful distortions of ‘The Crown’

SIR – Sir John Major is completely correct: The Crown, written by Peter Morgan and broadcast by Netflix, is an odious series, filled with lies and half-truths encased in lace and velvet. It is astonishingly and deliberately hurtful to individual members of the Royal family, public servants who cannot answer back, let alone sue for damages.

Prince Philip was understandably horrified when an early episode accused him, as a schoolboy, of causing the death of his beloved sister Cecile in a plane crash in 1937. The Crown claimed she died because she was flying to Britain only to see him as he was in trouble at school. In the episode his father shouts at him at the funeral: “It’s true, isn’t it, boy? You’re the reason we are all here burying my favourite child.”

This is an absolute lie; she was flying to England for a family wedding.

The royal historian Hugo Vickers has diligently documented all the lies and dishonesties in the series in his excellent book The Crown Dissected. His indictment is devastating. The Crown’s account of the breakdown of the marriage of Prince Charles (now the King) and Princess Diana is shocking and one-sided. Mr Vickers shows that the King “is portrayed as a murderously evil character, he has been really, really badly treated. It’s very damaging to him.”

Why? Because that is what is wanted by Peter Morgan and his coterie of faux historical advisers. In an interview with The Sunday Times in 2017, Mr Morgan revealed his views. He declared that Queen Elizabeth II was “of limited intelligence … She’s 90-something years old and barely knows what the internet is.” She and her family were branded “survival organisms, like a mutating virus”. Her belief in Christianity was “deranged” and the monarchy itself is “insane”. “I’m ... blessed because the system she is in is so ridiculous and illogical that even to unpack it from a point of view of reason or logic is such a joy.”

The love, respect and gratitude of millions of British people (and many others) for Queen Elizabeth, and for the monarchy, was demonstrated at the time of her Platinum Jubilee in June and her death last month. All that means nothing to Mr Morgan or Netflix. Their campaign to abuse dedicated and cherished public servants and to destroy by lies a vital institution at the heart for this country for over 1,000 years is an absolute disgrace.

William Shawcross

Alfriston, East Sussex

Waitrose defectors

SIR – Martin George, customer director at Waitrose (Letters, October 15), is deluding himself as he pushes the company line. Our local Waitrose has gone downhill from a bright, cheerfully staffed, well-stocked store to an overpriced, dingy, under-staffed, empty-shelved shed.

Is it any wonder that customers – us included – are going to Aldi, Lidl and Tesco instead?

Tony Foot

Mosterton, Dorset

SIR – As a beef and cereal farmer, I can confirm that Waitrose recognises quality, animal welfare and the importance of sourcing British produce.

Its staff training is exemplary, and makes shopping in the store a pleasure rather than a chore. Waitrose partners are always friendly and helpful if one is unable to find an item, and they will actually take you to the relevant area. The home deliveries are excellent too.

My family and many of my friends will always support Waitrose.

Angela Bray

Compton, West Sussex

SIR – We moved from England to Northern Ireland more than eight years ago. There are no Waitrose stores.

Still, we remain as loyal as possible. Every trip to England involves a trolley dash around Waitrose in Anglesey before we board the ferry home.

Jacky Staff

Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh

SIR – Last year, after rushing to Aldi to buy its much-praised Christmas pudding, I found myself standing next to a smartly dressed, middle-aged woman purchasing the same product. She was speaking on her mobile phone and I overheard her say: “I’ll be with you shortly, darling. I’m just in Waitrose.” So Waitrose clearly still has the cachet if not the cash.

Janet Rennison

Bowdon, Cheshire

Sock psychology

SIR – I have put one sock on before the other my entire life, and have never considered myself as either “quirky” or having OCD. What say other readers?

Alan Pearce

Verwood, Dorset

SIR – If I see a column of numbers, I have to add them up and convert the total to shillings and pence. Do all retired bankers suffer from this?

Ray Pearce

Castle Bromwich, Warwickshire

Feathery newcomers to the neighbourhood

a pheasant peeps out from the long grass in a field in Kent - Alamy

SIR – We are having to cope with a family of seven pheasants in our narrow country lane. They are bred for shooting, but so far this year no shoots have been organised (something of which I secretly approve). They are very tame and silly – and make driving rather hazardous, as they have minimal flying skills.

Jacqueline Davies

Faversham, Kent

