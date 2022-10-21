Letters: Tory MPs indulging in factional conflict do their constituents a grave disservice

SIR – Conservative MPs should remember that they were elected to serve their constituencies, and should do so to the best of their abilities.

They should serve regardless of who their boss is. They were not elected to destroy the Conservative Party but to support it as much as possible. There are many employees in industry who do not particularly like their CEOs, yet they still work hard for the benefit of the company.

Whoever becomes Prime Minister, the Conservative Party will be finished if members fail to rally round and create a united front.

Joy Carroll
Stockton-on-Tees, Co Durham

SIR – Iain Duncan Smith (Comment, October 21) asks the Conservative Party to “relearn the virtues of unity”.

That won’t happen while the party contains a significant number of members who still oppose Brexit and are determined to undermine any prime minister whose aim is to make it work. Such MPs may not be openly declaring this as their aim, but it is clear that this is what they are up to.

Andy Bebbington
Ravenshead, Nottinghamshire

SIR – The current batch of Tory MPs has proved to be the worst on record. Irked Remainiacs, allied with the establishment and the Blob, caused this crisis, and are unable to produce a credible candidate to unite either their party or the country.

Ron Giddens
Caterham, Surrey

SIR – David Price (Letters, October 21) is badly mistaken. The outgoing Prime Minister’s policies were not undermined by Tory MPs. They were destroyed by her incompetence and hubris – and nothing else.

Jim Morrow
Glasgow

SIR – Almost every MP I have seen being interviewed about the leadership election has been focused on choosing someone who can win the next general election and save their job.

Members of the public responding to the same question are focused on the need for strong leadership. This country is crying our for an honest and courageous leader with some conviction. If and when people experience that, they might just be inclined to follow it.

James Charrington
Stamford, Lincolnshire

SIR – I am disgusted by how the Conservative Party has conducted itself in office over the past few years.

As another dreadful PM departs, it is increasingly clear that the party itself is the problem – an unholy alliance of closet Liberal Democrats, disingenuous careerists, a handful of true conservatives who lack the competence to deliver their agenda and a healthy scattering of cranks.

The broken promises, the lies, the corruption and the clear contempt for the public make the party unfit for office. I struggle to fathom how many Tory MPs were selected to stand for Parliament by their local associations.

As far as I can tell, the only coherent thing the party seems to value is the maintenance of its own power. There is no reason to believe things will change under the next leader. The country needs an election to bring this chaos to an end. I look forward to a day when a party I can support emerges from the ashes of this one.

Connor Doherty
Birmingham

SIR – My late husband Nick Edwards, later Lord Crickhowell, unexpectedly became MP for Pembrokeshire in 1970. One evening, he sat me down and said: “Now, Ann, you have to realise that the Conservative Party always destroys its leaders.”

That was 50 years ago. Nothing has changed.

Lady Crickhowell
London SW11

SIR – Approaching 89 years old, and having voted Tory all my life, I have two words of advice for our politicians: grow up.

John Mulcahy
Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire

SIR – The only way the Tory party can survive is if it unifies behind a single candidate. Virtually nobody disagrees with this.

Boris Johnson is clearly hoping for nomination – yet just a short time ago, under his leadership, dozens of ministers and MPs were queuing up to resign. If he is re-elected, he will be the most divisive PM ever – not just among his party but across the country. MPs who support him are deluded.

Stuart Moore
Bramham, West Yorkshire

SIR – Boris Johnson has two key advantages over his competitors.

First, in 2019, he was voted into office by the public. Secondly, he has already demonstrated his courage in supporting Ukraine.

John Hanson
Canterbury, Kent

SIR – The mess the Tory party is in is entirely of its own making.

It should never have got rid of Boris Johnson, and the hullabaloo over parties should have been squashed before it started. In self-destruct mode, the Tories then elected a leader who couldn’t cope and lasted just 44 days. Now the Tory party may well elect another unsuitable leader without ability or experience.

Mr Johnson has experience and was, just three years ago, elected by the country with an overwhelming majority. He should be reappointed, and MPs who don’t like him should, for the sake of the country, swallow their pride and get behind him.

Dr Andrew Barnardo
Buckhurst Hill, Essex

SIR – The arrogance of Boris Johnson is unbelievable. He was removed from office for good reason, and if Conservative MPs think he should lead them again because he is “the only person who can win a general election”, that should be put to the test right away. However, we do not need a general election, which will only serve to damage Britain further.

What is needed is for MPs to unite behind a strong, capable leader who will put the country first – ahead of personal interests, ambition and ego.

Terry Holloway
Great Wratting, Suffolk

SIR – Tory MPs should not be deluded by claims that Boris Johnson won the last election.

In reality, people were voting to keep Jeremy Corbyn out and the only option was to vote for Mr Johnson. At the next election many people will return to voting Labour now that Sir Keir Starmer is in charge.

Peter Amey
Norwich

SIR – Parliament has been sitting; MPs have been getting on with the business of helping constituents while addressing the dire economic challenges the country faces.

Yet Boris Johnson, still a sitting MP with a salary paid by taxpayers, has been sunning himself on a Caribbean beach. He decided to rush back only because his hapless successor was forced to quit.

Given his record of careless blunders while foreign secretary and prime minister, how in God’s name can anyone consider him worthy of another go?

Elizabeth Balsom
London SW15

SIR – Boris Johnson for prime minister and Jeremy Hunt remaining as Chancellor of the Exchequer?

Perhaps Mr Hunt’s restraining hand is what Mr Johnson needed all along. This seems the best bet for Britain and the Conservative Party.

Geoffrey Williams
Salisbury, Wiltshire

SIR – Boris Johnson has been away long enough to reflect on his mistakes while in office.

If he shows genuine remorse and contrition for those failings, I see no reason why he cannot resume his job as prime minister, for which he alone was elected. Besides, we have now had an unpalatable taste of the alternatives.

Clifford Baxter
Wareham, Dorset

SIR – The Tory party cannot make the same mistake twice: the second time it is a choice.

Deirdre Lay
Ewhurst, Surrey

SIR – As a member of the Conservative Party, I read with growing anger the whining and bleating of Conservative MPs who threaten to stand as Independents or cross the floor of the Commons unless their preferred candidate – funnily enough, always Rishi Sunak – becomes the new leader.

My advice to them is simple: leave the party now, and don’t look back. You need us more than we need you, and we are better off without you.

Steve Narancic
Wantage, Oxfordshire

SIR – If Rishi Sunak were to win the next leadership contest, it would represent a firm kick in the teeth for the grassroots Conservatives who rejected him just seven weeks ago. Such a scenario would also send the message that the parliamentary party could continue to ignore the membership.

If this were to happen there would be no more Tory party. I have voted for the Conservatives in every general election since 1974 and have never seen such a shambles in my life.

Jonathan Arthur
Parkgate, Wirral

SIR – Many of the Conservative MPs seeking to sabotage the return of Boris Johnson – the only leader who would stand a chance of winning a general election – are the same ones who are backing Rishi Sunak.

They seem to have forgotten that Mr Sunak played a leading role in the failures of Mr Johnson’s administration. He was also fined over partygate and, as chancellor, was responsible for the lax Covid business loans that resulted in massive fraud losses.

Roy Walton
Woking, Surrey

SIR – Are we really about to put the future of this country in the hands of Conservative Party members again? It was obvious to everyone, apart from them, that Liz Truss’s vision and promises were not backed up with a properly thought-out plan.

They should be blaming themselves – not claiming that MPs sabotaged Ms Truss’s tenure.

Nick Moger
Shaftesbury, Dorset

SIR – I read with interest your article (Profile, October 21) on how Liz Truss lost the confidence of her MPs. But did she ever have it? Most of them voted for Rishi Sunak, only for their choice to be overturned by Tory members.

To me, this is a bad system for electing a leader and will continue to be doomed to failure. With the country now in ruins, who in the Tory party has the nous to lead us forwards? The election of an already disgraced leader, who lost the confidence of his MPs, would be a step backwards. The only sensible choice is Rishi Sunak.

Robert Mitchell
Carleton, Lancashire

SIR – Some Tory MPs are refusing to support Penny Mordaunt because they regard her as lacking “economic experience”. Presumably they prefer that economic heavyweight Boris Johnson, who got us into this situation.

George Kelly
Buckingham

SIR – Does any Tory MP merit the support of 100 of their colleagues?

David Jacobs
Heddington, Wiltshire

SIR – My wife and I decided to have an alcohol-free October, as nothing much usually happens in this month.

How wrong we were. November can’t come soon enough.

Colin Cummings
Yelvertoft, Northamptonshire

SIR – Can I suggest that, as a nation, we all just head down the pub?

Brian Teasdale
Sheffield, South Yorkshire

