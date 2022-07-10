Letters: The Tory leadership contest gives the party a chance to unite – and restore its integrity

The door of 10 Downing Street - Dominic Lipinski/PA
SIR – It would be wonderful if the candidates to be the next Conservative leader and prime minister could get together round a table and agree not to trash each other, the party or the country during their campaigns.

Perhaps they could start by pledging their willingness to serve in the next Cabinet, regardless of the outcome of the contest. It is a shame when talent is lost due to nastiness in the hustings. If the next leader can’t begin with a conspicuous display of integrity and unity, we might as well stick with Boris Johnson.

Mark Rayner
Eastbourne, East Sussex

SIR – How predictable. A flurry of headline policy announcements from the field of leadership candidates, each trying to press a particular button: low-tax, pro-Brexit, anti-woke.

I would be vastly more impressed by a personal manifesto, based on a considered analysis of what the challenges facing this country are, and what we can or can’t do about them. But since it took Margaret Thatcher the years between 1975 and 1979 to do this, I’m not hopeful.

Richard Dixon
Somerton, Somerset

SIR – Good to see all the prospective candidates for PM proposing tax cuts galore, but what were some of them doing during Boris Johnson’s reign? Happily accepting a minister’s salary while rubber-stamping policies that represented the exact opposite.

Philip Hall
Petersfield, Hampshire

SIR – No one who was part of Boris Johnson’s Cabinet deserves to succeed him.

They propped him up and only began to jump ship when they knew it was sinking. New blood is needed.

Andrew Munday
Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex

SIR – In contrast to their lavish tax-cutting promises, which we can all applaud, the candidates have been remarkably quiet about how they would rein in public expenditure – which is surely essential if their tax cuts are to be effective in promoting growth. For instance, there has never been a sound argument for spending over £100 billion on HS2.

Donald R Clarke
Tunbridge Wells, Kent

SIR – Which candidate: a) recognises that taxation can never fund the NHS adequately and b) has plans to do something about it?

Anne Haddon
Sibbertoft, Northamptonshire

SIR – Conservative strategists with an eye on the next general election might reasonably favour a new prime minister with a record of commitment to Brexit. This was the policy that secured an 80-seat majority and its benefits are yet to be fully realised.

Since then, 23 million British citizens have been infected with, and more than 180,000 have died from, Covid, while the economy and the NHS have been trashed by their managers.

Any candidate who might be implicated in our lack of pandemic preparedness in the forthcoming inquiry is unlikely to be a wise choice.

Dr Michael Clements FRCP
Chipperfield, Hertfordshire

SIR – Please, please, please don’t vote for Jeremy Hunt. That’s all.

Tony Saunders
Brighton, East Sussex

SIR – Any Tory who thinks Rishi Sunak is a suitable candidate to fight the next election is deluded. Perhaps they have forgotten what happened to George H W Bush, who broke his election pledge: “Read my lips: no new taxes.”

David Miller
Chigwell, Essex

SIR – If Jacob Rees-Mogg doesn’t endorse Rishi Sunak, that’s good enough for me.

Phil Boddy
Falmouth, Cornwall

SIR – Suella Braverman seems to me to have the right stuff: conviction, principle, true conservatism. Above all, she supports Brexit.

Kevin Platt
Walsall, Staffordshire

SIR – The fact that Ben Wallace has decided to carry on with his ministerial duties at a time of crisis, rather than campaigning for the Tory party leadership, is, ironically, why he is best qualified to be prime minister.

Martin Coomber
London SW19

SIR – It says it all, really, if Grant Shapps can be considered for PM. Who next – Sir Gavin Williamson?

Mike Metcalfe
Butleigh, Somerset

Russia and Syria

SIR – Another Russian war crime is about to happen in plain sight but is being missed amid the maelstrom of news.

The United Nations security council mandate to get humanitarian aid into Idlib, Syria, ran out yesterday, and the Russians have vetoed any extension.

Four million civilians, including two million children, are entirely reliant on this aid to survive. The Russian and Syrian governments have tried and failed to bomb and burn these civilians into surrender, but it now looks almost certain that they intend to starve them. This must be a war crime.

Our failure to act in Syria after Barack Obama’s red line on the use of chemical weapons was clearly crossed on August 21 2013 – when up to 1,500 civilians were killed by the nerve agent sarin – no doubt emboldened Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine. We have shown strength in Ukraine against the Russians. Let us do the same in Syria and save a generation.

Hamish de Bretton-Gordon
Fellow, Magdalene College Cambridge

Plastic bearskins

SIR – Vera Lynn’s daughter is campaigning against real fur for bearskin caps for the Foot Guard. This fur is sourced from Canadian bears which are culled in their considerable thousands to maintain a healthy bear population.

Faux fur is a product with a greater carbon footprint and has been shown not to perform as well as the natural fur of a bear. What happens when a bear gets wet? It shakes it off!

Guardsmen favour natural fur – and they are the ones that have to wear it.

A H W Izod
Edenbridge, Kent

Hansard cover-up

SIR – Mary Crabtree’s letter (“When Hansard helps”, July 7) reminded me that when I used the expression “vale of tears” during a debate, the Hansard reporter transcribed it as “veil of tears”.

I was told that their version sounded rather better than mine. I cited Saint Jerome as my source but it was too late. The Hansard version was printed and, as such, is on the record to this day.

Stephen Pound
MP (Lab) for Ealing North, 1997-2019
London W7

A nuclear future

SIR – It is a vital national interest that Sizewell C receives planning consent in short order.

Irrespective of the turbulence at Westminster, the Government should ensure a prompt decision. With any further vacillation, there is a real risk that the newly nationalised EDF will get cold feet and walk away from the project. This would fatally undermine Britain’s energy strategy at a key moment for both security of supply and the reduction of carbon emissions.

Set to deliver 3.2 gigawatts of ultra-low-carbon electricity by the early 2030s – equivalent to 7 per cent of national demand – Sizewell C will be critical to providing a reliable, clean power supply, as all but one of the country’s existing reactors are being retired this decade. It will create an independent source of energy for Britain, as well as high-skilled, well-paid employment for generations to come on the East Anglian coastline.

The Government must not be distracted from its recently set course of reinvigorating nuclear power as the environmentally friendly base for this country’s future energy needs.

Dr John Law
Founder, Clean Energy Revolution
Felixstowe, Suffolk

Wimbledon standards

SIR – Wimbledon this year was rather spoilt for me by a noticeable decline in officiating standards – including glaring inaccuracies in line calling, weak handling by umpires of unacceptable behaviour that justified a measure of disciplinary action, and, just as importantly, the way officials seemed to conveniently ignore the attention-seekers who regularly yelled out during crucial passages of play. Security should have removed them.

Colin Drury
Dinas Powys, Glamorgan

SIR – Who would have imagined that Wimbledon could have produced a men’s finalist so unlikeable that we were all cheering for Novak Djokovic?

Cliff Brooker
Hastings, East Sussex

SIR – I was heartened by Elena Rybakina’s mild celebrations upon winning the championship.

You don’t have to leap, fall to the ground or kiss the turf. Well played.

Rupert Behrendt
Bingley, West Yorkshire

Land where no load is too much for a motorbike

a skilled delivery driver in the city of Haiphong, north-eastern Vietnam - All Canada Photos/Alamy
a skilled delivery driver in the city of Haiphong, north-eastern Vietnam - All Canada Photos/Alamy

SIR – Lynda Cox (Letters, June 6) describes a motorcycle “balancing act” seen in Greece.

However, for even more impressive feats, she should visit Saigon, in Vietnam, and watch the distribution of goods from warehouses to shops, all on motorbikes and scooters.

Families, too, are extremely adept. I once saw a small motorbike being driven by a father, with his four children balancing on the crossbar and his pregnant wife sitting at the back. A highly eco-friendly form of travel.

William Sykes
Malmesbury, Wiltshire

Assisted dying and the right to stop suffering

SIR – Dr Kevin Yuill (Letters, July 7) states that the term “assisted dying” is deceptive, and suggests “assisted suicide” as a more honest description of the process.

Suicide, however, involves the ending of life. What a terminally ill cancer patient would be seeking is help to end their death, which can often involve breakthrough pain – rapid-onset pain not controlled by the sufferer’s usual analgesic regime.

Such pain often requires a subcutaneous morphine injection. If a person cannot get a place in a hospice, or has chosen to die at home, how is this vital relief to be obtained?

In my part of the world, the answer is often the district nurse team. But what happens in the time between pain onset, the frantic phone call and the arrival of nurses – which, despite their best efforts and especially out of hours, can be up to 45 minutes?

Loved ones are left to cope with the awful distress of the patient, while trying to manage their own stress as they watch helplessly. And what of the psychological damage to the poor patient, left with the knowledge that this nightmare is almost certain to recur?

I agree with Dr Yuill on the importance of ensuring that the terminally ill are able to have “good deaths”. The problem is that this cannot be guaranteed at the moment – whether with the “best hospice movement in the world” (currently dependent on almost 70 per cent of income from the public through charities, donations, and fund-raisers) or not.

The option of professional medical assistance in bringing their death to an end should be part of the care process for the terminally ill in any enlightened society.

Michael Crilly
Motherwell, Lanarkshire

