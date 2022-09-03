Letters: Time for the Tories to come together and get on with the business of governing

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak stand together at a Conservative hustings in London - REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

SIR – The next prime minister will have a mountain of problems to deal with. One of these will be the extent to which their Conservative colleagues support them.

In recent months the party has been consumed by infantile squabbling. MPs appear to have forgotten the manifesto pledges on which they were elected.

Now is the time to put differences aside and support the new leader to deliver on those pledges and begin to address the many challenges that the country faces.

John Griffith

Tiverton, Devon

SIR – The leadership contest has taken two months, during which time the Government has been a rudderless ship on a particularly stormy sea. This suggests that Tory MPs are more interested in their party’s internal affairs than running the country. They may well regret this irresponsible behaviour at the next election.

It is also worth noting that the process we have gone through was the same one that produced David Cameron, Theresa May – and Boris Johnson. Not a brilliant track record.

We can only hope the party has done better this time.

Michael Foster

Culworth, Northamptonshire

SIR – News that cutting VAT is one of the measures under consideration for the coming fiscal event is encouraging for high-street hospitality businesses.

Reports suggest that a cut could come in the imminent economic package or later, as part of a longer-term review. Either would be welcome – but our experience suggests that decisive, urgent action on VAT is both possible and exceptionally beneficial for businesses facing unprecedented short-term headwinds.

In July 2020 the Government temporarily cut VAT for our sector, mitigating the damage done by the first Covid-19 lockdown. It was a massive boost. We must all adapt, to adjust to cost increases in supply chains and to seek new ways to reduce energy usage. Government intervention is only justified in the most severe situations. Unfortunately, we are in such a situation. Some businesses in our sector face energy price rises of up to 400 per cent. Viable businesses face ruin.

A rapid VAT cut would allow businesses the flexibility to divert funds into energy bills or inflated supply costs, to cut prices, soften price rises, or maintain essential investment in areas like decarbonisation. Delay, however, can only diminish the impact of this proposal.

Ganan Kanagathurai

UK CEO, Itsu

Collette Bird

Head of UK External Relations, Just Eat Takeaway.com

Ibrahim Dogus

Chair, Kebab Alliance

Neil Piper

Acting Managing Director, KFC UK and Ireland

Neil Manhas

Managing Director, Pizza Hut UK

Guy Meakin

Interim UK and Ireland Managing Director, Pret a Manger

SIR – Your Leading Article discusses the imbalance between “boomers” and later generations.

This could be resolved in short order by the next chancellor. A five-year moratorium on the seven-year inheritance tax rule for total gifts by one individual, up to a maximum of (say) £300,000, would permit entire families to rebalance their resources over a critical period, while the state could focus on those most in need.

Obviously the chancellor will need to act swiftly, before he or she is captured by the Treasury “Blob”.

Dr Tony Parker

Ringmer, East Sussex

NHS short-termism

SIR – Dr Kais Al-Timimi (Letters, August 28), discussing the NHS’s IT systems, calls for integrated patient records, managed in a single place, across primary, secondary and social care. He is right – but there have already been attempts to achieve this.

I know because I was there: as a senior leader in NHS IT for 20 years, I and many of my colleagues – technical, managerial and clinical – worked our socks off to try to deliver such a system. The business case was clear.

So why are we not there yet? Put simply, this is a very complicated concept that can only be achieved through a consistent, ongoing strategy with long-term funding and incremental growth that is not constantly being blown off course.

Over the decades there has been a lack of commitment to such a strategy. Short-term, unachievable goals have been set; idealistic programmes such as the National Programme for IT were given impossible deadlines in order to meet the political demands of people with no real feel for the intricacies of the NHS IT patchwork. If you embark on a massive project in a short time-frame, you are going to fail. It is going to cost a fortune, and the disappointment will lead to the project being abandoned.

A future strategy should be based on delivery over time, and should not throw the baby out with the bath water.

Liz Horkin

Arundel, West Sussex

SIR – With regard to health tourism (Letters, August 28), when I go to a private doctor for treatment I have to pay up front.

When I go to a local private hospital I am required to leave a print of my credit card, so I can be charged. If I seek treatment anywhere else in the world, I have to pay up front.

When going for NHS treatment, an NHS number should be required. Those without one need to pay up front or leave their card details.

Duncan Rayner

Sunningdale, Berkshire

Whitehall sell-off

SIR – Jacob Rees-Mogg’s notion of selling off half-empty government buildings in London as a response to the working-from-home brigade has some merits, but there are other options.

For example, why not sack the staff who fail to follow the instruction to come into the office?

Mick Ferrie

Mawnan Smith, Cornwall

SIR – Bravo to Jacob Rees-Mogg. Selling Whitehall offices is a good way to save taxpayers’ money.

A few days ago I enjoyed an al fresco birthday lunch with a couple of younger relatives, both Cornwall Council employees. One apologised for leaving as she had a meeting with her line manager in a nearby park.

They both voiced their determination never to return to the office. Now in their mid-50s, they are looking forward less to advancement than to an early retirement package.

Cornwall Council owns several large, newly refurbished establishments and hundreds of acres, ideal for commercial use or social housing. In the long, dark winter ahead, the ratepayer would undoubtedly benefit from their sale, saving heating, lighting and maintenance costs.

If line managers ever felt the need to meet with their staff – for a leaving do, say – they could rent a village hall.

Chris Rodda

Boscastle, Cornwall

Britain must harness the power of its tides

Bristol Channel, Evening (1897) by the Franco-British impressionist Alfred Sisley - Bridgeman

SIR – Tidal power (Letters, August 28) is free energy. The tide comes in and out twice every 24 hours. As this happens at different times along the coast, there is potential for continuous generation.

Surely Britain, with its history of engineering, is well placed to harness this resource.

Patrick Gosbee

London SE9

SIR – Energy prices are soaring while 1,300 trillion cubic feet of shale gas sits idle under our feet. Just 10 per cent of this, deemed to be the most easily accessible, would give the UK self-sufficiency for 50 years.

By not using British shale gas resources, we’re missing out on tens of thousands of well-paid jobs, losing billions from the UK economy while enriching foreign exchequers, depriving councils and residents of millions of pounds of tax revenue, and putting our country at the mercy of a Russia-dominated European gas market as we all scrabble for the same limited resource.

The Climate Change Committee says we will still be using gas by 2050. It is absurd that we import the majority of it from abroad.

The Levelling Up Secretary says the Government will fast-track nuclear projects. If the new Government wants us to start fracking, we must similarly fast-track shale gas sites through the planning system by treating them as nationally significant infrastructure projects.

Craig Mackinlay MP (Con)

Esther McVey MP (Con)

Lord Frost (Con)

Julian Knight MP (Con)

Huw Merriman MP (Con)

Bob Blackman MP (Con)

Sir Robert Syms MP (Con)

Lee Anderson MP (Con)

Andrew Bridgen MP (Con)

Anne-Marie Morris MP (Con)

Adam Holloway MP (Con)

Greg Smith MP (Con)

Andrew Lewer MP (Con)

Philip Davies MP (Con)

David Warburton MP (Con)

Richard Drax MP (Con)

Baroness Foster of Oxton (Con)

Lord Borwick (Con)

Adam Afriyie MP (Con)

Laurence Robertson MP (Con)

Make the best of HS2

SIR – It is too late to cancel HS2, despite the fact that it represents money very badly spent (Letters, August 28).

However, I believe there is a way to save a significant amount of money while benefiting from the work that has already been done.

The “high speed” aspect of the contract should be scrapped. Track laid to a standard compatible with current trains would be considerably cheaper, as would the cancellation of the high-speed trains themselves, in favour of new but conventional rolling stock. The network needs more capacity but, on our small island, the trains do not need to be faster.

The savings might even enable the reinstatement of the cancelled legs further north, giving credibility to the Government’s pledge to level up.

John Snook

Sheffield, South Yorkshire

Prayer and the young

SIR – It was heartening to read your report that young people are more likely to pray than the elderly.

Research shows a clear link between praying and positive mental health. One study, published in 2016 in the Journal of Religion and Health, concluded that there was “a significant connection between religious belief and practices and mental health”. The following year, a study by the Department of Psychiatry at Yale Medical School referred to the “ample literature” that “supports the protective effects of religious affiliation on suicide rates”.

Prayer and religious commitment are features of being religious, along with a social network and community. A specific study of the Jewish community in 2020 by the Institute for Jewish Policy Research stated that “mental distress is notably higher amongst those who are not synagogue members than among those who are.”

Given the high and growing rates of mental distress in the young – probable mental disorders have increased since 2017 from one in nine to one in six – prayer specifically and religion more generally have a vital role to play.

Zaki Cooper

Trustee, Council of Christians and Jews

London SW1

Feline overlords

SIR – I too am delighted that Dame Esther Rantzen (Letters, August 21) has joined those of us governed by our felines. She will not regret it. Our rescued Rufus – history uncertain, independent, selectively deaf – shepherds us upstairs at the end of each day and supervises us until we are in bed. He then settles in the crook of my husband’s arm, with one paw across my husband’s mouth, as if to say: “Shush – not another word.”

Once all is quiet he will drag an old pullover along the passage to the open bedroom door, from where he can ensure that we do not escape.

Christine Knights-Whittome

Winchester, Hampshire

SIR – Every day after lunch our elderly Tonkinese cat bothers me until I lie down for a snooze, meaning that he can also snooze on my lap. In the evening, after dinner, he loudly insists that we escort him on a walk around our woodland garden before we can shut him inside for the night.

Peter Davies

Lyndhurst, Hampshire