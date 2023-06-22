Letters: It is time the Government took back control from the Bank of England

Andrew Bailey

SIR – In 1997 Gordon Brown removed the government from the process of setting interest-rate levels, and gave the task to the Bank of England.

The result is that the governor of the Bank cannot be sacked for ineptitude (Letters, June 22), so he is constructively unaccountable for failure in his main task. The Government gets the blame for inflation just the same.

Just as the Bank under Andrew Bailey has acted too late and too slowly in increasing interest rates, it is a racing certainty that it will be equally tardy when it is time to reduce them again. This, too, will be seen as the Government’s fault.

The Government must take back control from the Bank and abolish the structures in place there that keep incompetents in post.

J P Redman

London NW11

SIR – Among the Tory disasters enumerated by Allister Heath is what he calls “the mortgage interest time bomb”. That is exactly what it is – a dangerous distortion due to timing.

The Bank of England has been raising interest rates but most mortgage holders – who are on fixed-rate deals, which do not react immediately to changes – still cannot properly judge their effects.

This means that variable-interest mortgage holders will be crippled by rates that might prove catastrophic for fixed raters when they get their new bills, and the economy hits the wall.

A recession will then be inevitable.

Rodney Atkinson

Stocksfield, Northumberland

SIR – Cheap borrowing is not the only reason that British houses are unaffordable and mortgage holders are facing serious difficulties servicing their debts. Tax policies are also in need of reform in two key areas.

First, houses are often referred to as “investments” but, in contrast with most other investments, gains made on the sale of a primary residence are not subject to capital gains tax. The result is that home owners in their sixties have hugely valuable properties. Many downsize, retire early and join the ranks of the economically inactive. Meanwhile, young couples who are saddled with student loans have little chance of being able to raise a deposit for their first home.

Secondly, home ownership is frequently used to shield £350,000 per couple from inheritance tax. This results in many older people remaining in properties that are bigger than they need – one more reason why the Government should scrap the tax.

Paul Archer

Derby

SIR – Anyone with a modicum of financial awareness knew that quantitative easing plus zero interest rates was hazardous for our economy, but few could have predicted that those responsible for unwinding its effects would be quite so inept.

Mike Knight

Ascot, Berkshire

Nato and Ukraine

SIR – Were Nato to include western Ukraine – west of the current front line – immediately, Russia would be restricted from either advancing further or involving Belarus, since an attack on one would be an attack on the whole. Eastern Ukraine could then join later.

Surgeon Lt Cdr Andy Ashworth RN (retd)

Bo’ness, West Lothian

SIR – Although the Ukrainian counter-offensive has not yet yielded the advances that most people hoped for, it must be unnerving for Russian troops to know that Ukrainian elite forces are continually chipping away at Russian front line positions, identifying weak spots in preparation for a decisive push forward. Meanwhile, Russia defies all recognised conventions of warfare by targeting residential areas, schools and hospitals in its attempts to break Ukrainian morale.

Vladimir Putin and the Russian people must know that, even in the unlikely event of their “special operation” prevailing, they will always be detested as an invader, and subject to random attacks. Either this or – more likely – they will be unable to secure outright victory, which will lead to the withdrawal of Russian troops and the end of Putin’s tyranny.

David S Ainsworth

Denton, Lancashire

Lockdown sceptics

SIR – At the Covid inquiry, Professor Sir Chris Whitty quite rightly expressed concern about abuse experienced by scientists involved in the various government Covid committees.

What a shame that he did not extend his concern to those brave scientists who dared to question the wisdom of lockdown and, in return, suffered the ultimate abuse of being “cancelled” by their scientific colleagues.

Dr David Slawson

Nairn

Dangerous driving

SIR – New guidelines for judges on sentencing in fatal and dangerous driving cases are welcome, but more jail time is not always the right answer.

For many, driving is the only time they control a machine that could fatally injure another person. When they make a mistake, prison can be an appropriate punishment – but greater consideration needs to be given to lengthier and more frequent driving bans. These would act as a deterrent and help to protect other road users.

There’s huge inconsistency in how our courts treat “careless” and “dangerous” driving offences. The Government acknowledged that the whole framework of our road traffic laws was failing, and promised a fundamental review in 2014. Since then, successive ministers have failed to undertake such a review, letting down all road-crime victims as well as drivers, cyclists, horse riders and pedestrians. It’s high time the Government delivered on its promise.

Sarah McMonagle

Director of external affairs, Cycling UK

Guildford, Surrey

Coffee with a kick

SIR – While travelling through France many years ago, one of our treats was to stop in a village for breakfast.

In one we found two large tractors parked outside the café. Propping up the bar were two farmers having their petit dejeuner – a copious supply of café cognac (Letters, June 22).

Jacqueline Davies

Faversham, Kent

Honours reform

SIR – One solution to the vexed question of resignation honours (report, June 21) might be to establish a quota relating to the time a prime minister serves in office. So Margaret Thatcher (11 years) and Tony Blair (10 years) would have been allowed more appointments than Boris Johnson or Gordon Brown (three years each). The current system reached its nadir when Liz Truss was allowed a resignation honours list after only seven weeks.

A protocol of this nature would be seen as fair to all, and would encourage resigning prime ministers to think carefully about those they wished to award from their quota, rather than dishing honours out to all and sundry.

Dr Hilary Aitken

Kilmacolm, Renfrewshire

Stokes’s spirit

SIR – I can’t agree with Oliver Brown: the last thing we need is for Ben Stokes, the England cricket captain, to curb his adventuring spirit.

The first Test against Australia was exciting from start to finish, for which Stokes must be given a major share of the credit. If all matches were like that, cricket would not have declining attendances. Obviously I would have preferred it if we had won, but not by being cautious and pedestrian.

Frederick Hill

Ledwell, Oxfordshire

Once-great wellies

SIR – The demise of Hunter, a once-great wellington boot brand, is the result of its decision to move its manufacturing from Scotland to China, where quality and durability went downhill. The only things left today are the “look” and the word “Hunter” printed on the boots.

When will British companies realise that sourcing manufacturing to China makes money for the middlemen, but at the expense of quality?

Mary Clode

Grouville, Jersey

Perfect pets

SIR – At least these “cat kids” will wash behind their ears and keep the mouse population down.

Lucinda Roberts

Lapford, Devon

SIR – To paraphrase the late, great Joyce Grenfell: of course you can be a cat – but be it quietly.

P J Cullum

Farnborough, Hampshire

Learning to live with honey-bee lodgers

Buzzing along: a participant in the Bristol Roller Derby - Alamy

SIR – I was interested to read that Antonia Hoyle has honey bees in her house, and that they’re “causing chaos”.

I have had them in an unused, blocked-off bedroom chimney for about 25 years. Occasionally, some find their way down the sitting room chimney, but they head straight for the window and I am able to suck them into a spider catcher and release them outside.

Even if the chimney was demolished, along with any wax, the smell would remain and attract other bees, which would form a new hive there. The only time you are likely to get stung is if you put your hand on one by accident, so it is advisable to keep antihistamine available. As they do so much good, I am reluctant to kill them and have learnt to live with them.

Margot Blakeson

Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire

SIR – On May 1 my husband and I watched in fascination as a swarm of bees flew over. The next morning we discovered that they were flying in and out of an air brick.

We contacted a local swarm collector, who said that removing a swarm from a building was too complicated and we should wait until the winter, when the bees would hopefully die.

But then, at our farmers’ market, the honey seller told us they must be removed or they would cause structural damage to the property, and gave us a contact. An operation involving hours of vacuuming, bee-collection, cleaning to rid the area of the smell and stickiness, roof repair and bee-proofing has cost us a five-figure sum.

Along the way we found that these costs were not covered by insurance, besides very limited cover on the emergency part of the policy. This sum barely paid for the survey.

Faith Scott

Farnham, Surrey

A bastion of arts excellence – outside London

SIR – I hope the Arts Council takes notice of Ivan Hewett’s excellent review of the Leeds Lieder Festival (Arts, June 19).

If it wants the arts to be less London-centric, here is a top-class organisation, run on a shoestring, that fits the levelling-up agenda to perfection.

We Northerners can have world-class performances without the need for expensive hotel stays and strike-ridden rail journeys to London. Leeds Lieder came from humble beginnings, originally headed by a former member of the chorus of Opera North. I recall putting festival brochures in envelopes with a small group of volunteers around her dining-room table. Even now, it is run in a very hands-on, economical way, and every day last week its chairman could be seen, not at fancy champagne parties, but working in the box office on her laptop.

Ann O’Brien

Leeds, West Yorkshire

