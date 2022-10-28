Letters: Throwing yet more money at the NHS won’t put an end to dangerous delays

Ambulances queue at the Royal London Hospital - Julian Simmonds

SIR – Allister Heath is right to identify the NHS as a major problem for the Government (“The NHS is slowly suffocating British conservatism – and Sunak knows it”, Comment, October 26). Aside from the need for an insurance-based funding model for elective care, the NHS needs to improve on prevention and pace.

In most acute medical situations, time matters and pace pays. Delays beyond the “golden hour” cost lives for major trauma, neonatal distress, stroke and acute coronary syndrome. The elderly patient retrieved from a kitchen floor after a six-hour wait has already started to become a more complicated case as body systems sequentially fail. By the time they are seen by a triage nurse in A&E, their chance of returning to independent living has probably slipped away.

The middle-managerialism that impedes rapid care through multiple gateways, placing first contact often with the most inexperienced (cheapest) staff, must be swept away, and replaced with systems-thinking focused on pace and flow. Likewise, understanding how we managed to end up with so few beds, scanners and staff while spending above the OECD average is a task that Steve Barclay, the Health Secretary, must address.

Prevention and pace save money and deliver a better service. I commend them to the Government.

Andrew Roberts FRCS

Oswestry, Shropshire

SIR – I’m one of the over-70s who tripped and broke my hip (“Falls are the health problem no one is talking about”, Features, October 28).

For the past six months I haven’t had any NHS physiotherapy apart from a sheet of paper. I’ve made several phone inquiries. Promises to get in touch with me have come to nothing. I think there is a masterplan to reduce the numbers of elderly people and cut hospital numbers. Am I being a cynic?

Angela Hayes

Wetheral, Cumbria

SIR – Where are all the cottage hospitals and convalescent homes?

Janet Stukins

Wigton, Cumbria

SIR – I have recently been diagnosed with high cholesterol. I was recommended by my doctor to go to a lipid clinic.

I duly received an appointment to visit one on October 24. I took a bus to my appointment, which took an hour. When I arrived, they couldn’t find me on their list. I then discovered I had come a year early – my appointment was for October 24 2023.

Caroline Merriman

London SW15

SIR – I have just received in the post eight letters from the NHS confirming an appointment I have for Monday October 31. Can any readers beat this?

Cynthia Denby

Edgware, Middlesex

SIR – Putting the NHS under the control of the Heath Secretary (report, October 28) would be a mistake for any government, particularly a Conservative one.

The NHS employs many people to ensure it runs efficiently. They should have control – and be held to account.

Simon Warde

Bognor Regis, West Sussex

SNP rebellion

SIR – It is clearly unusual for Nicola Sturgeon to have nationalist MSPs voting against her – as happened with the Gender Recognition Reform Bill (“Sturgeon suffers party rebellion on trans Bill”, report, October 28).

It seems almost shocking to Ms Sturgeon that one of her ministers, Ash Regan, had the temerity – indeed, the independence of thought – to resign over a matter of conscience.

The First Minster’s rather harsh and bitter letter in response to Ms Regan’s resignation clearly demonstrates her lack of leadership, and an inability to take people with her on what is fast becoming a seriously divisive issue.

Ms Sturgeon simply and demonstrably resents others who will take a different view to hers, and it seems this now includes those in her own party. Indeed, she may even “detest” those that take a different view, whether they are Tories or not.

Richard Allison

Edinburgh

Regulation nation

SIR – After the appearance of our King on The Repair Shop, there is again a clamour for more apprenticeships (Letters, October 28).

For generations, people learnt their trade through this system. It was simply arranged, from “two men and a boy” through to union-organised ratios of craftsmen to apprentices.

Successive governments have destroyed this type of training by turning day-release polytechnics and colleges into second-rate universities, and turning hands-on skills training into expensive degree courses.

However, the biggest hindrance to employing apprentices is bureaucracy. The large businesses with human resources departments can cope with the paperwork, but the small businesses that make up a large proportion of our economy don’t have the time. This is why we have shortages in those skills that historically were often learnt in the smaller company.

We are out of the European Union, so cannot now blame it for some of these hindering regulations.

David Jenkins

Cowfold, West Sussex

SIR – Anyone who thinks Brexit is done should try to register a new company in Britain. My daughter is starting a new business and after eight weeks is still awaiting approval from HMRC before she can open a bank account. There has been no response to follow-up telephone calls.

As a result she has already lost business. This is consistent with the unacceptable delays at the DVLA and Passport Office. The public sector in Britain is not fit for purpose and seems to be unreformable, despite Brexit.

Rodney G James

Brasschaat, Flanders, Belgium

Shell to pay

SIR – I sympathise with Clive Goddard (Letters, October 27) and others who have had difficulties with Shell Energy.

Since it took over from my previous supplier it has tried three times to increase my direct debit to unrealistic amounts, which I have refused to pay. I also made references to my MP and Ofgem, which appeared to work.

Just as irritating, though, has been Shell’s dreadfully slow responses – it often takes several weeks – which I find unacceptable for a company making billions of pounds and with many of its staff working from home.

Peter Stowe

Woodbridge, Suffolk

Cannabis in Germany

SIR – I was dismayed to read your report (October 27) that Germany is considering decriminalisation of cannabis in line with the Netherlands.

A recent trip to Amsterdam was made quite unpleasant by the oppressive stench of cannabis being smoked. It seemed to be everywhere. The loutish behaviour it encourages also spoilt the experience. This is not to mention the well-documented harm to health that is caused by using cannabis.

I have travelled in Germany often in the past two decades and have always felt the country to be responsibly run. This is surely a big mistake.

Matthew Woodward

Biggleswade, Bedfordshire

The rapid development of the bouncing bomb

Army engineers in 1997 recovering prototype bouncing bombs tested in Kent in 1943 - alamy

SIR – In Weather Notes (October 22) the Ladybower reservoir in the Peak District is referred to as the location for tests of the bouncing bomb used by the Dambusters in the Second World War.

Among others this reservoir was used to hone the low-flying skills of the crews, but no actual bombs were dropped there. Early tests of the prototype were conducted at Chesil Beach in Dorset and the final version of the Upkeep weapon was test dropped at the Reculver Beach range off Kent. The whole programme, from initial go-ahead through detail design, manufacture and testing, to the operational deployment of the bomb on the Ruhr dams, was conducted in an outstandingly short time frame.

Air Chief Marshal Harris, who led RAF Bomber Command, had reluctantly given his agreement to the operation on February 17 1943, at which point only smaller prototypes had so far been tested, and the actual weapon was dropped on the night of May 16, a mere 89 days later – a remarkable achievement even for wartime.

As well as the design and manufacture of the weapon, a new squadron had to be trained in the low-level role, and Lancaster aircraft modified to carry it.

Phil Mobbs

Kendal, Cumbria

Watch out for fakes

SIR – You report (October 27) that Gillian Keegan, the new Education Secretary, wears what appears to be a £10,000 Rolex watch.

My husband volunteers at a local charity shop and fixes all the watches that are donated. He has had many “Rolex” watches pass through his hands, and sadly all of them so far have been very convincing fakes.

While I wouldn’t suggest our new Education Secretary is wearing counterfeit jewellery, I can say for sure that not everyone wearing a “Rolex” watch has paid a small fortune for it.

Alas the charity does not benefit because it has a strict policy not to resell counterfeit goods.

J Hadley

Millington, Yorkshire

SIR – There has been much discussion about Rishi Sunak’s expensive wardrobe and Gillian Keegan’s Rolex.

I am sure people realise that these are aspirational items that give one a sense of achievement. Everyone must aspire for something in life.

When I got my job as a consultant in the NHS my wife gave me a sterling silver Mont Blanc fountain pen worth £800. I wrote all my clinical notes with the pen until retirement and still use it every day. Just the act of filling it with ink from the bottle and putting the cap back on gives me a great positive start every morning, and that good feeling persists throughout the day.

As they say, a cynic is someone who knows the price of everything but the value of nothing. To me my fountain pen is priceless.

Arvind Singh

Glasgow

Chitterlings lovers

SIR – Stephen Kemp (Letters, October 28) is horrified at the rejection of the use of offal in Britain.

In the 1950s, eating chitterlings with HP Sauce was a weekend treat for my family. I’m not sure how I would feel about eating it today though.

Rob Dorrell

Bath, Somerset

SIR – It is impossible to buy ox tongues (Letters, October 28) where I live in North Wales, so for several years I have bought them from a butcher in Derbyshire while visiting my son.

The same applies to tripe, which is popular all over Europe and in Ireland but is very difficult to buy anywhere in Britain, apart from some strongholds in the North. The younger generations don’t know what they are missing.

Philip Roberts

Caernarfon

SIR – I can assure Stephen Kemp that not all ox tongue is fed to dogs.

Here in Edgware, at the B&K Salt Beef Bar, it is used to make the best tongue sandwiches (on rye bread, with French mustard) in the country, if not the world.

Alan Hunt

Edgware, Middlesex

PMs’ lecterns

SIR – Rita Morris (Letters, October 28) notes the high cost of making a new lectern for each new Prime Minister, and asks what is the collective noun for a group of lecterns.

How about a resignation?

Peter Favier

Birmingham

SIR – To match the frequency of change, I suggest a lurch of lecterns.

John Meighan

Amersham, Buckinghamshire

SIR – An embarrassment.

Clive Mason

Farndon, Cheshire

