Letters: The tarnished and hypocritical SNP is suffering a fitting downfall

SIR – It is worth casting one’s mind back to April 2021, during the pandemic, when Nicola Sturgeon, as first minister of Scotland, said: “I do think there is a need for real, proper investigation and real and proper scrutiny around the swirling of allegations around [Boris] Johnson and the Tory party … It is genuinely a real stench of sleaze and it is in the public interest that these things are properly addressed and properly answered.”

Just two years later, these words are more applicable to the SNP (report, April 6).

Richard Allison

Edinburgh

SIR – Lord Acton’s maxim about absolute power corrupting absolutely is especially relevant to the SNP’s autocratic, secretive government.

Let’s hope the people of Scotland finally wake up.

Dr David Slawson

Nairn

SIR – The problems with the SNP administration – the pathological hatred of England, the poor standard of government, the refusal to accept the independence referendum result, the behaviour of Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon, and the strange, rushed election of a new leader – surely result from the way in which it is able to treat Scotland as its own fiefdom.

This, of course, has its roots in the way Tony Blair instigated devolution – without adequate checks and balances. It would not be at all surprising if the border counties – at the very least – requested to rejoin England.

Charles Pugh

London SW10

SIR – Many of us living south of Scotland’s border often thought that Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP would turn the country into a banana republic if they ever managed to win independence from the rest of the United Kingdom.

Recent events suggest, however, that Scotland has managed to become a banana republic while still in the Union.

Michael Edwards

Haslemere, Surrey

SIR – Simon Heffer (“The SNP’s useless new leader is no laughing matter”, Comment, April 4) raises a pertinent point when he says that “serious Unionists, whatever their party, should be careful about crowing or gloating over the SNP’s apparent misfortune”.

A positive, proactive agenda is required to conserve the Union. A good place to start is with critical infrastructure – for example, by fully reinstating the Anglo-Scottish border rail lines. This would broaden the appeal of the United Kingdom, while winning the respect of those who have separatist sympathies but are willing to work within the Union. It would also broaden the appeal of the United Kingdom’s governing party north of the border.

John Barstow

Pulborough, West Sussex

NHS reminders

SIR – Sally Gibbons (Letters, April 4) is not alone in receiving multiple letters and telephone calls regarding a hospital appointment.

Since January 16 I have had 13 letters in the post (from Blackburn, Burnley and Coventry) and five telephone reminders, both automatic recordings and live human calls.

My final appointment will be a telephone call on April 12, for which I received another reminder on Wednesday, and I expect more.

Having said that, the health care I received in the outpatient department (which included minor facial surgery) has been second to none, for which I am very grateful.

J Eric Nolan

Wilpshire, Lancashire

E-scooter menace

SIR – Harry de Quetteville’s feature (April 4) on e-scooters highlights a government report detailing public opposition to e-scooter riders.

In Newcastle upon Tyne, one of the cities chosen two years ago to trial the e-scooter rental scheme, the council and its partner – scooter provider Neuron – have carefully side-stepped local disquiet over riders. Instead they preferred to circulate data about the valuable contribution scooters would make towards the transport infrastructure, reducing carbon emissions and encouraging trade in the town centre.

However, for anecdotal evidence of the widespread, dangerous and illegal use of these machines, talk to non-student residents in the suburbs of Jesmond and Gosforth. Furthermore, a pre-breakfast Sunday walk in these areas will reveal the carnage left by the drunken and inconsiderate riders, who dump these scooters across pavements, gutters and elsewhere.

While theory may support the rollout of e-scooters as a realistic alternative to car journeys, reality leans towards their abolition.

Michael Shoesmith

Newcastle upon Tyne

Coronation setback

SIR – In search of celebratory tableware for a Coronation picnic, I spotted some in the window of a local shop.

However, after examining the items, which were reasonably priced and recyclable, I refused to purchase them, as they had been made in China and Turkey. It seems we have even outsourced our Coronation.

Jane Jennings

Dursley, Gloucestershire

Meagre road repairs

SIR – To be fair to Cheshire East Council (“Road-repair despair”, Letters, April 6), it recently resurfaced 100 yards on a bridge over the M6. Unfortunately, this quickly returned to uneven surfaces and multiple potholes in both directions.

I always think the quickest way to improve the roads would be for the county to bid for the first three stages of the Tour de France cycle race.

Martin Brown

Goostrey, Cheshire

SIR – Here in Northumberland, they spray the surface of a damaged road with tar, cover it in tiny rocks, run a roller over it, then leave. This looks fabulous but is a nightmare to ride a bike on, as it has high resistance and vibration levels, no indication of where the dips are (unless it has been raining) and loose grit. But I assume such repairs tick the right boxes.

Joyce Wotherspoon

Morpeth, Northumberland

SIR – Years ago, the former Northamptonshire County Council gave parishes £1,000 for maintenance. I asked for ours to be sent to the then Highways Agency for pothole repairs.

Two young chaps came to our parish and in one day filled 100 potholes of varying sizes. The waiting time for repairs is now “up to 26 weeks”.

Maggie Down

Paulerspury, Northamptonshire

SIR – The state of our traffic signs is also a disgrace, with many obscured by vegetation, missing, damaged, faded, or simply dirty.

According to the Highway Code, drivers and riders have to adhere to road signage, yet councils across the land are failing in their duty.

Guy Voice

Grange Park, Northamptonshire

Vetting at the Met

SIR – In the Met’s effort to clean up the force (report, April 6), it should start with the reintroduction of a recruitment office whose sole purpose is to vet thoroughly anyone who hopes to become a serving police officer – along with their immediate family. A live-in training establishment, where recruits’ personalities and behaviours could be observed, is also needed.

This should happen with minimal political interference. Then we can go back to the basics of Sir Robert Peel.

Ian Hargreaves

Metropolitan Police constable

1978-2008

London W14

Oxford rewards

SIR – Your report on Oriel College’s abolition of the “scholars’ ballot” (“Oxford college is last to end ‘unfair’ practice for picking students’ rooms”, April 4) notes that “a poll by [Cherwell] shows that students are narrowly in favour of retaining the scholars’ ballot … as a helpful academic motivator”. However, it omits four votes of undergraduate Orielenses in favour of my motion to propose abolition.

Those votes endorsed other rewards for academic merit at finals, avoiding inadvertent rewards for school background based on first-year results, as Jade Calder, the Oxford student union vice-president, said. There is no suggestion that academic merit should not be rewarded.

J P Loo

Oriel College, University of Oxford

Pets and shops

SIR – In the 1960s my parents’ friends had two pet swans, suitably named Swan and Edgar (Letters, April 4).

Mandy Lovick

Chudleigh, Devon

Snooker’s strengths show up football’s failings

Refereeing at a snooker match in Bangkok, Thailand, where the game is popular - Alamy

SIR – Snooker provides great role models for sportsmanship (Sport, April 4).

The players applaud opponents’ good shots. They own up to fouls that no one else could have spotted, and they are respectful towards the referee.

If they were like footballers they would rip their shirts off with each ball potted, and trip each other up when walking past. The slightest contact would result in writhing on the floor, and they would keep moving the ball into a more favourable position to take their shot. They would move their opponent’s cue as a shot was being taken and then crowd round the referee to deny the foul.

David Brown

Preston, Lancashire

SIR – I was appalled to see Tottenham’s Harry Kane dive in order to persuade the referee that he was seriously injured by an Everton player touching his face (Sport, April 4). He is regarded as a role model for aspiring footballers. What sort of message does this behaviour send?

Even with the video assistant referee, the referees on the pitch in the Premier League have a difficult job, and Mr Kane’s action was an example of why.

Surely it is time for the authorities to take further action on incidents like this. It does football no favours to see players behaving in this way. It has become an unfortunate distraction from what used to be an entertaining game for spectators.

Erik Farr-Voller

Doncaster, South Yorkshire

State interference in power-shower supply

SIR – Once again this Conservative Government is trying to assume overreaching powers – on this occasion by banning power showers (report, April 5).

The right way to ration anything is by price, and if I wish to spend my money on a decent shower while not going out to eat regularly or going on foreign holidays, that should be my choice. It is the responsibility of the water companies to ensure supply.

Moreover, the best way to preserve water would be to deal with the appalling leaks in the distribution system and the colossal waste that is constantly occurring in the lavatories that allow overflow to the bowl rather than as previously to outside, where it could not be ignored.

Nearly every public lavatory I have used lately has a constant trickle, which across the country must amount to a large quantity. Similarly, how often is it necessary to flush more than once because the cistern has inadequate water?

If this Government continues to try to regulate every aspect of our lives, the future is bleak indeed.

Tim Tarling

Bridport, Dorset

