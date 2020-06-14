Letters: we can’t trust Serco on coronavirus

Photograph: GUY_BELL/REX/Shutterstock

The litany of Serco’s failures to meet its obligations in the delivery of government contracts is concerning, given that the company will provide the critical Covid-19 test-and-trace contract (“Serco gets test-and-trace job despite fines over past failures”, News).

Putting to one side questions of conflicts of interest raised by the fact Serco’s CEO is a former Bullingdon Club member and brother of recently retired Conservative MP Nicholas Soames and that a junior health minister lobbied on behalf of the company, can we trust the company to deliver a critical component of the UK’s strategy to exit lockdown without future waves of significant infection?

Serco even couches the fines resulting from failures in terms with positive connotations: service credits. There will be no credit should the company do for test-and-trace what it has done for the provision of accommodation for asylum seekers and the electronic tagging of offenders.

The Department of Health spokesperson justifies the use of the private sector on the basis of its expertise and resources. Test-and-trace on the scale demanded by Covid-19 has never been implemented in the UK and so it is difficult to see how expertise can be a justification of the selection of Serco, which has repeatedly failed to deliver on contracts which are far less demanding and novel.

Neil Macehiter

Great Shelford, Cambridge







Diane Taylor reports that Serco was recently fined £1m for failures on another government contract.

If I read the story right, Serco calls the £1m fine a “service credit”, which it sees as a “natural part” of a demanding contract. Ms Taylor is surely due a virtual George Orwell prize for identifying newspeak.

And if fines are a “natural” part of demanding government contracts, Serco will surely be ready to tell us what percentage of the value of the Covid-19 contract it has set aside to pay fines.

Jan Dubé

Peebles, Scottish Borders







Hitchens v Follett, round 2

Ken Follett has provided me with a small tingle of schadenfreude (“BBC too quick to give ground”, Letters). Almost 10 years after the event, he reveals that he still resents losing a regular slot on the Andrew Marr Show press review after he misrepresented something I had written. The distortion was not, as he claims, merely technical (I can go into tedious detail if he likes). It was accompanied by childish personal abuse (he misquotes himself on this) and a sloppy error about the newspaper for which I write.

It may be some comfort to him to know that I too have been dropped from the Marr invitation list, though without explanation. I suspect it is for having been accurate and well-informed about the war in Syria, something the BBC finds very upsetting, because it cannot manage this simple task itself.

Peter Hitchens

London W8







Britain’s nasty racism

David Olusoga draws attention to the parallels between British and American racism (“Britain is not America. But we too are disfigured by deep and pervasive racism”, Comment). However, in one aspect – the Windrush scandal – I suggest that British nastiness exceeds that of America.

“Windrush” was, after all, a matter of overt government policy. Its victims were exposed to years of unnecessary torment. What’s more sinister is that hundreds of officials – at all levels – appear to have willingly participated in the project. I haven’t seen much about what they thought they were doing. Didn’t even a few develop misgivings?

Andrew Aitken

Chelmsford, Essex







When soft power fails

Simon Tisdall rightly criticises Trump’s militarist mindset but the “soft power” approach he recommends failed the Rohingya (“Trump’s panicky use of militarised police forces can only end in disaster”, Foreign Affairs Commentary). The world community and its de facto leader, the US, had the legal right to intervene. The 2005 UN world summit meeting called for “timely and decisive collective Security Council action when national authorities manifestly fail to protect populations from genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity”. China and Russia would probably have vetoed such action, but that was what was required. A 2019 UN report found that the “quiet diplomacy” approach failed to help.

Chris Hughes

Leicester







Children and Covid-19

In Sean O’Hagan’s excellent article (“The psychological cost of Covid-19”, the New Review), there was no mention of the psychological effect on children. Children pick up adults’ anxieties and the surrounding atmosphere, so one wonders what the effect will be on a child being told to avoid people, or not to come close and hug, and the fears aroused by constant handwashing. This is apart from not having the structure of school, playing with peers and being confined to small flats, perhaps with dysfunctional or abusive parents.

Child and adolescent mental health teams, primary care, health visitors and social workers will need increased financial resources and a much-needed recognition of the vital role that they play.

Penny Elder

London N10







Yes, we need an inquiry

Your editorial catalogues the government’s lethal failings and its increasingly cynical compromising of the scientific evidence by political considerations (“The government’s response to Covid-19 has been dire. A public inquiry is needed now”). You are correct in stating that a public inquiry is needed but I doubt whether a “cross-party committee of senior backbenchers” could be sufficiently dispassionate to exercise independent judgment.

I have been increasingly impressed by the investigations carried out into aircraft and rail accidents. In both spheres there are quite separate expert units that swing into action immediately an accident occurs. They have the authority to call on specialists and their professionalism and expertise is always impressive, as is their determination to continue their investigations until they are sure that they have the evidence to enable them to give their judgment. Such a model could and should be instituted now to look into Covid-19 and the government’s preparedness and its response.

Michael Meadowcroft

Leeds







Have I got news for Bercow

In the wake of David Mitchell’s piece (“A royal conspiracy against John Bercow”, the New Review), if the Lords are denied him, how would Bercow fit as the regular chair in the next series of Have I Got News For You? After all, Bercow has considerable form in a similar role. He might even get to confront his nemesis, Jacob Rees-Mogg, a past HIGNFY team member. And such a show would surely boost BBC viewing figures.

Derek Reed

York





