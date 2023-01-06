Letters: A Sunak sceptic won over by the Prime Minister’s pragmatic approach

Letters to the Editor
·9 min read
Rishi Sunak used his first major speech of 2023 to make five promises to voters - Jacob King/PA
Rishi Sunak used his first major speech of 2023 to make five promises to voters - Jacob King/PA

SIR – The Prime Minister’s speech was bereft of ideology, lacking in long-term vision and far removed from the traditional Conservative principles of small government, low taxation and wealth creation.

It was, however, pragmatic, responsible and an example of accountable leadership. Moreover, his five key pledges correlate exactly with the primary concerns of most swing voters, who decide elections.

In a few weeks, Rishi Sunak – to my surprise – has steadied the ship, settled the markets and improved the Conservatives’ political position. He appears to possess that rare combination of qualities in a leader: confidence, eloquence, composure, mastery of detail and likeability. He deserves the support of all Conservatives, who should focus their fire on the big-state, even-higher-tax, eco-fanatical, class-warmongering opposition parties, all of which would make Britain’s problems much worse.

Philip Duly
Haslemere, Surrey

SIR – The Prime Minister’s speech did not demonstrate a “vision” (Leading Article, December 5). It simply reiterated what other recent Conservative leaders have said.

A vision would involve setting out how the country is going to look in the future, for our children and grandchildren, and how we are going to get there.

Rishi Sunak, by contrast, just offers managed decline.

Philip Hall
Petersfield, Hampshire

SIR – I am dismayed by the performance of Rishi Sunak, and the fact that he was selected as Conservative leader in the first place.

During my career in business it was nearly always the beginning of the end when an accountant got the top job. While Mr Sunak may be good with numbers, there is a lack of strategy, vision, leadership, creativity, risk-taking and enthusiasm.

Nor does he appear to have the ability to galvanise people to believe in the direction he wishes to take. We need a dynamic and visible leader to lift the country out of its present malaise.

David Coverdale
Leeds, West Yorkshire

SIR – Both Rishi Sunak and Sir Keiier Starmer have now offered their cures for our ills, but neither has given any real detail.

The present Cabinet does not have a member who has shown genuine competence in their role, and the Opposition front bench is no better.

How, therefore, can we be expected to believe anything these two leaders say?

Carmichael A Thomas
Wellingborough, Northamptonshire

SIR – “Starmer: We’re no longer the party of big spending” (report, January 5).

Leopard vows to change spots. Villagers sceptical.

Ron Freedman
Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Elgin Marbles’ home

SIR – David Abulafia (Comment, January 5) provides a welcome riposte to the cultural vandals who fail to appreciate that the Elgin Marbles are the property of humanity, not nations, and must remain in the care of those most likely to ensure their preservation for future generations.

The British Museum is a great modern wonder. Anyone can enter, free of charge, and come away greatly enriched by the experience.

Mark Boyle
Johnstone, Renfrewshire

SIR – It is welcome news that the Elgin Marbles may be subject to a loan agreement with Greece.

I was also interested to learn that a 3D recreation of part of marbles has been achieved by the Institute for Digital Archaeology. However, its director, Roger Michel, is mistaken in describing the marbles as “plunder”.

The facts are: in 1800 Athens was under the control of Turkey, not Greece. The Parthenon had been a munitions dump and Turkish workmen were grinding down the marbles to make mortar. Lord Elgin, recognising their priceless heritage, negotiated the release of a section and a number of carved figures (at his own expense). Without him, the marbles would not exist today.

Alisdair Low
Ramsdean, Hampshire

Old schools vie

SIR – Robin Price (Letters, January 5) takes issue with Ed Cumming’s description of Sherborne as a “minor public school” (Features, January 4).

Sherborne may or may not be minor. However, only seven public schools were acknowledged in the Public Schools Act of 1868. Sherborne is not one of them.

Andrew Wauchope
London SE11

SIR – When on the touchline watching a Harrow v Eton 1st XV Rugby Match, I frequently overheard Harrow being referred to as a “minor public school” – usually when Eton was losing.

Penny French
Pinner, Middlesex

Festive thrift

SIR – My mother didn’t just recycle Christmas cards as gift tags (Letters, January 4); she used a flat iron, heated on the Rayburn, to iron the Christmas wrapping paper for reuse next year.

Jeff Smith
Abergavenny, Monmouthshire

https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/#starred/FMfcgzGqRZXPdTRRqdnmRvFQDkJmgxnH

NHS overhaul

SIR – When the NHS (Letters, January 5) is working it is outstanding. I speak from experience, having recently been diagnosed with cancer and two possible secondaries.

A great deal has been written about the ills of the NHS but little about solutions, though much could be done, and quickly. For instance:

1. Conduct a review of world health systems, including structure, cost and staffing. This should be carried out by a team drawn from industry and the military. No present Civil Service or NHS administrators should be involved.

2. Abolish “diversity” committees and the more than 800 diversity officers on salaries of up to £70,000 per annum.

3. The top salary for an NHS administrator should be no more than £110,000, which is approximately that of a senior NHS consultant.

4. Nurse training should revert to the former, well-tried model, whereby every teaching hospital had a nurse training school in which consultants lectured on their specialities. Degree courses could be made available as a post-graduate qualification.

5. Wards should return to being run by a sister and matron.

6. The “firm” system should return, meaning that there is continuity of care and career advice for junior staff, and the patient knows who is looking after them.

7. During my career, most hospitals had associated cottage hospitals and houses staffed by trained nurses and visited by hospital doctors or local GPs. I visited as a house physician and continued to do so as a consultant. The re-introduction would have an immediate effect on the availability of beds.

These proposals are based on what worked in the past. They could all be implemented in a matter of months, and would save money and boost morale.

Leon Sebastian Illis FRCP
Lymington, Hampshire

Princely duty

SIR – Prince Harry (report, January 5) is a graduate of Sandhurst, where the motto is “Serve to Lead”, meaning that the purpose of being a leader is to put those under your command at the front and centre of your decisions.

He is a scion of the family that is the global representation of our nation. His grandmother spent 70 years embodying what “Serve to Lead” means. While he may have chosen not to be an active member of that family, he still has a duty to put this country before himself. In publicly airing his version of events about family spats, he sadly seems to have forgotten that.

Andrew Holgate
Wilmslow, Cheshire

Mercurial Morris

SIR – In the early 1960s I owned a 1939 Morris Series E (Letters, January 5).

The steering was so worn it would get stuck in double white lines and I would have to jog it back on to the road. Once, it suddenly lurched down at the back and my nearside rear wheel overtook me. We bolted it back on and continued. Thank goodness for the introduction of MOTs.

Fergus Nicolson
Gowdall, East Yorkshire

SIR – I passed my test in 1963 in a beautiful maroon Armstrong Siddeley Lancaster, which had lovely leather bench seats and did about 14 miles to the gallon. I am 5ft 2in and had to sit on a thick cushion to reach the pedals.

My husband later sold it to an RAF corporal who had been posted to the Shetlands. I often wonder what happened to it afterwards.

Audrey Buxton
Kenilworth, Warwickshire

A beach hut that brought joy to generations

Beach huts in Bournemouth, where there are plans to double tenants’ rent - alamy
Beach huts in Bournemouth, where there are plans to double tenants’ rent - alamy

SIR – Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole council is increasing the rent for beach huts (report, January 2).

My grandmother owned one of Bournemouth's earliest huts, just before the First World War. It was a canvas cover over a wooden frame. She lost it in a severe gale, so commissioned a wooden hut – similar to the current models – to be built instead.

At the outbreak of the Second World War all huts had to be moved off the beach. Grandma’s was put in her back garden, where it provided endless games and picnic meals for her grandchildren, regardless of the weather. In 1947 huts were allowed back on the beach and Grandma was given site no 227, on the promenade to the west of Boscombe Pier. I helped Father to paint and maintain the hut. The council was most particular about details such as colour and upkeep.

The rent for the site was £25 a year but owners could let their hut for up to 25 per cent of the annual rent, so Mother placed an advertisement in the Daily Echo. She was inundated with inquiries, as many holidaymakers had to be out of their bed-and-breakfast accommodation by 9am, so a beach hut was a lifesaver.

The hut was sold once my parents were unable to maintain it (for, I think £50) but I have so many happy memories of it.

John Craig
Bodmin, Cornwall

The design fault that took the shine off Kiwi

SIR – While some may regret the demise of Kiwi shoe polish (Letters, January 5), I have always favoured Cherry Blossom.

The former has to be opened with a twisting mechanism that doesn’t always work; the latter just needs a simple push of the thumb. As so often in life, it’s the little things that make the difference.

Eddie Lewisohn
London N6

SIR – For National Service I joined the Grenadier Guards in 1952. Each day, “shining parade” took place for two hours, when we would “bull” our boots, belts and brasses, watched by a trained soldier. Any guardsman caught using polish other than Kiwi was in deep trouble, suffering extra drills or other punishments.

Keith Rawlings
Calstock, Cornwall

SIR – You shouldn’t use a brush to put the polish on (Letters, January 5) but a rag; then spit on the toecap as you polish. Hence the term “spit and polish”.

Richard Statham
Langport, Somerset

SIR – My late husband always polished his shoes on a Saturday night if he was due to assist the vicar dispensing Communion wine on Sunday. He reckoned that people kneeling at the altar rail would scrutinise them.

Judy Boys-Stones
Brampton, Cumbria

Letters to the Editor

We accept letters by post, fax and email only. Please include name, address, work and home telephone numbers.  
ADDRESS: 111 Buckingham Palace Road, London, SW1W 0DT   
FAX: 020 7931 2878   
EMAIL: dtletters@telegraph.co.uk   
FOLLOW: Telegraph Letters on Twitter @LettersDesk

Latest Stories

  • AP source: Cubs, 1B Hosmer agree to 1-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer agreed to a $720,000, one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, giving the team another option at first base and designated hitter. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical. Hosmer's contract is for the major league minimum while the San Diego Padres are on the hook for the last part of a $144 million, eight-year deal that was finalized in Februa

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Olfosson's 1st NHL goal powers Stars to 5-2 win over Sharks

    DALLAS (AP) — Fredrik Olofsson’s first NHL goal was the eventual winner, and the Dallas Stars beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Saturday night. Joe Pavelski had a goal and two assists, and Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist for the Stars, who ran their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jake Oettinger, who made 28 saves, recorded all four wins. Roope Hintz had a short-handed goal with 4:42 to play, and Esa Lindell scored into an empty net with 1:13 left. Olofsson, playing in his thi

  • Stars sign veteran Joe Pavelski to extension through 2023-24

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Veteran forward Joe Pavelski signed a one-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars on Sunday before he could have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. The extension for the 2023-24 season has a base salary of US$3.5 million, along with an additional $2 million in potential performance bonuses. The 38-year-old Pavelski currently is in his fourth season with Dallas and his 17th in the NHL. Pavelski has appeared in all 38 games this season and is th

  • Pelicans' Zion Williamson (hamstring) out at least 3 weeks

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans are bracing for another extended stint without forward Zion Williamson. The Pelicans announced Tuesday that Williamson has a strained right hamstring and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. If that timetable holds, Williamson will miss at least 10 games. Williamson was hurt Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He has appeared in 29 of the season’s first 37 games for the Pelicans (23-14), who entered Tuesday a game out of first place in the Western C

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Bills, Bengals AFC showdown highlighted by Allen vs. Burrow

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Had he not been traded to Buffalo two months ago, Bills running back Nyheim Hines knows exactly where he would have been on Monday night. Hynes would be glued to his TV watching the first of what could be many-more-to-come duels between two of the NFL’s rising star quarterbacks in Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow. “Absolutely,” Hines said. “Allen versus Burrow, two great quarterbacks, top five in my league and I could even say higher for either guy, it’s

  • Bunting scores two, Leafs top Avalanche 6-2

    DENVER (AP) — Michael Bunting had two goals, Auston Matthews and T.J. Brodie scored 24 seconds apart in the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Nathan MacKinnon’s return with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. Matthews added an assist to his 18th goal, Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots for Toronto. “They got Nate back tonight, which gives them a big push,” Matthews said. “I thought we would be defended really well a

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Red Wings score three early in third to sink Senators 4-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond had a goal and an assist, and the Detroit Red Wings scored three times in the first 3 1/2 minutes of the third period to beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2 on Saturday night. Elmer Soderblom had the go-ahead goal for the Red Wings, who trailed 2-1 entering the final period. Pius Suter and Michael Rasmussen also scored, while Magnus Hellberg made 20 saves. Detroit erased a four-goal deficit against Pittsburgh two games earlier and pulled out an overtime victory. “I think it

  • Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and three blocks as the Grizzlies won their third straight. Morant added eight rebounds and five assists. Jones had eight assists and Steven Adams tied his career-high with 23 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 19 points

  • Stamkos gets 498th goal, Lightning beat Coyotes 5-3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored his 498th goal and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied to beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-3 on Saturday. Stamkos stopped a six-game goal drought, putting the Lightning ahead 3-2 from the left circle during a power play at 11:12 of the second period. The star center tied Glenn Anderson for 47th place on the career list. The Lightning captain has 189 power-play goals, one away from tying Pierre Turgeon for 22nd all-time. Stamkos also had a third-period assist and ti

  • Texans revert to terrible play in 31-3 rout by Jaguars

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans had one of their worst performances of the season a week after ending a nine-game skid. The Texans (2-13-1) were routed 31-3 by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, leaving them without a home win for the first time in franchise history. Houston looked to have made progress in recent weeks, losing close games to Dallas and Kansas City before beating the Titans 19-14 last weekend. But this weekend, Houston was thoroughly dominated by the Jaguars to snap a nine-gam

  • For Saints, Panthers results matter in season finale

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — First-year Saints coach Dennis Allen appears to have earned himself a second season, thanks in part to his club's current three-game winning streak. Not that Allen sounds ready to exhale as New Orleans (7-9) prepares to host Carolina (6-10) in the season finale for both teams on Sunday. The game holds no playoff implications. Just don't tell either coach that it's meaningless. “Nothing’s meaningless," Allen asserted. "All these things matter.” When the Saints fell to 4-9 after

  • Chargers' Ekeler hits 100-reception mark for the season

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler became the fifth running back in NFL history to have a 100-reception season with his first catch during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Ekeler caught an 8-yard pass from Justin Herbert on the Chargers' opening possession, giving him the sixth 100-reception season by a running back. Ekeler joins former Chargers great LaDainian Tomlinson, Larry Centers of Arizona, Matt Forte of Chicago and Christian McCaffrey as t

  • Bianca Andreescu rallies to beat Muguruza at Adelaide International

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Canada’s Bianca Andreescu rallied to beat Garbine Muguruza of Spain 0-6, 7-6 (3), 6-1 in a clash of Grand Slam champions Sunday in the first round of the Adelaide International. The 2019 US Open champion Andreescu trailed 0-6, 2-5 before staging a remarkable comeback to beat two-time major titlist Muguruza in two hours, 12 minutes. Andreescu improved her head-to-head record against former top-ranked Muguruza to 3-0. “In the second set I really had to change my gameplan

  • Tkachuk's hat trick lifts Panthers over Coyotes 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk recorded his first hat trick as a member of the Florida Panthers as he helped lead his team to a 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Tkachuk was acquired over the summer in a trade in which Calgary received Florida stars Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar in return. His third goal added to his team lead with 20. Florida also got a pair of goals from Eric Staal and 33 saves from Spencer Knight to end a two-game skid. The Coyotes, which fell