Letters: Sunak’s attack on the right to smoke harms his Conservative credentials

A Player's Navy Cut cigarette advertisement - alamy

SIR – I don’t smoke and I don’t like the smell of cigarette smoke, but what I dislike even more is when politicians use the law to take away individual’s freedom of choice.



In addition to being un-Conservative, Rishi Sunak’s effective ban on cigarettes for future generations (report, October 5) is impractical. Is it going to be added to the long list of ridiculous laws that the police are expected to enforce?



Many people start smoking when they are children and it is already illegal for them to buy cigarettes. They often do it because it is forbidden fruit. Cigarette smuggling is big business and this authoritarian law is simply going to make it even bigger and even more lucrative.



Alastair MacMillan

Port Glasgow, Renfrewshire

SIR – Banning cigarettes will be as effective as Prohibition was in the United States. It didn’t work. People still drank alcohol, thanks to Al Capone and his ilk.



Learn the lessons of history, young Mr Sunak.



Angela Lawrence

Woodbridge, Suffolk

SIR – The Prime Minister received loud applause from many Conservatives when he announced the gradual ban on smoking. Would they have applauded this affront to liberty if it had been proposed by the Labour Party?



Peter Cave

London W1

SIR – What will young people do in future when they meet up behind the bike sheds?



Simon McIlroy

Croydon, Surrey

SIR – Mr Sunak’s speech at the Conservative Party Conference was well-crafted, direct, sincere and credible. His long overdue dose of realism was politically astute and offers the only plausible path to a Conservative election victory. He certainly didn’t appear or sound to me like a man who is about to take his party to a landslide defeat.



It is becoming clearer by the day that he has taken control of the political agenda, which has unnerved Labour and much of the broadcast media. Moreover, Tory critics of his strategy should reflect that Mr Sunak’s policies and philosophy on migration, net zero, taxation, Brexit and woke activism are more aligned with the instincts of the British people than any of the Opposition parties, which are bereft of ideas and solutions.



Philip Duly

Haslemere, Surrey

Story continues

SIR – Mr Sunak’s speech at the Conservative Party Conference demonstrated that he is rapidly growing into the role of Prime Minister.



He has taken some positive decisions and made some bold announcements. Undoubtedly he is portraying himself as the man who can bring about the change our country so desperately needs. However, his efforts will be for nothing if many of his MPs continue to fail to support the party line. There has clearly been much back-biting going on in Manchester.



Peter Munro

Wincanton, Somerset

SIR – At the Tory conference Mark Harper, the Transport Secretary, suggested that the Conservatives were the best party for the motorist.



Would this be the same party that still insists that 80 per cent of new cars sold by 2030 must be electric; that refuses to adjust fuel duty – diesel is still cheaper than petrol in many European countries – in order to ease inflation; and that has presided over further increases in vehicle tax?



Mike Metcalfe

Butleigh, Somerset



Booking a jab

SIR – While not questioning the clinical excellence of our NHS, I am appalled at the waste of time and effort on administration, and the endless duplication (Letters, October 2), which must be wasting millions of pounds.



I was told by my surgery that I was eligible for both flu and Covid boosters, which I duly booked online. I was then telephoned – twice – by the same surgery to ask whether I wanted these jabs. Both times I said that I had already booked them at the surgery. I then received two emails telling me I was eligible, followed by two texts.



I realise that much of this is computer-generated and does not involve personnel, but people have to set up and administer such systems – which apparently don’t talk to each other – and those who struggle with technology may be trying to book several times, or to telephone to find out what’s going on.



Surely if the service is “national”, and my data is available to it, it should be possible to streamline this process, and save time and money.



Robert Curtis

Stone, Staffordshire

SIR – On Tuesday I received a text from the NHS telling me to book my flu and Covid jabs. On Wednesday I got a text from my local surgery confirming an appointment that had been made a month ago for this Saturday. Yesterday I received another text telling me to book the jabs.



The NHS must waste an awful lot of money on multiple message streams.



Roger Gentry

Weavering, Kent



Bedbug basics

SIR – Having once been attacked by bedbugs (Features, October 5) in a rental property in Crete, I now never go anywhere without bug spray. I use it on the bed just before we go out, so we don’t breathe in the fumes.



One thing to be aware of is the ease with which you can transport the eggs back home. Always wash everything on your return – including your suitcases.



Stan Kirby

East Malling, Kent



Phone ban pitfalls

SIR – When my sons went to school 10 years ago, it was standard practice for students to hand their phones in at the start of the day (report, October 2). But it took so long to collect them after school that they would miss their bus.



Sally Goulden

Ashford, Middlesex



DIY sandwiches

SIR – I have found that the best way to make more economical sandwiches (Features, October 4) is to fill them with your filling of choice – ham and pickle, cheese or prawn mayonnaise – but leave out the salad bits. This way, you can make a loaf’s worth at a time and freeze them individually to take out each morning. By lunchtime they have perfectly thawed and you can add salad, if desired.



This is also much quicker, as there is only one lot of preparation and washing up, but it does need planning.



Mary Kingsley

Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire

SIR – I absolutely applaud making sandwiches cheaply at home, but there are times when grabbing a beautifully filled hummus-and-chipotle wrap to enjoy with my husband, sitting outside in glorious October sunshine, gives us a small frisson of delight, for not much money, and aids the local economy.



Alexandra King

Ibthorpe, Hampshire



Unmanned stations

SIR – Having bought train tickets online, I found that the machine to print them at the station was out of action. The train company’s advice was to apply for a refund or go to another station to print them.



I ended up driving further than the rail journey and battling with a machine with a touch screen that responded only sporadically – and just seven of my eight tickets were printed.



If the rail companies are at all interested in customer service, the proposed closure of ticket offices should be deferred until they are actually ready.



Martin Moyes

Holt, Wiltshire



Heat-pump horror

SIR – The external unit for an air-source heat pump involves large fans moving air across the heat exchanger.



Sitting in our garden used to be enjoyable. Unfortunately, the sound of birdsong is now accompanied by the noise of our neighbour’s heat pump, which is close to the fence.



Dr Nigel Downes

Ilkeston, Derbyshire



All plugged up

SIR – I have a press-down plug (Letters, October 4) in my basin. It is stuck and won’t move in either direction, so I can’t use the basin. What was wrong with a plug on a chain?



Richard Statham

Basingstoke, Hampshire



Britain’s leading role in tackling the risks of AI

SIR – As the UK’s first minister for AI, may I point out that Andrew Orlowski overlooks the main driver for the UK focus on this area (“Britain’s AI Summit could backfire”, Business, October 2)?



AI has the potential to help people live longer, healthier and better lives. Just last month, University College London suggested it could transform surgeries for brain cancer within the next two years – to say nothing of the impact AI is already having in helping researchers spot cases of breast cancer.



However, for us to realise these benefits, we must ensure that we are considering the risks. The AI Safety Summit will focus on the frontier as there are very real dangers to address, such as potential misuse through biological and cyber attacks, and the prospect of losing control of advanced systems. Far from being “the Government line”, these concerns were also raised by the CEOs of top AI companies in a US Senate committee hearing over the summer. And let’s not forget that the Frontier AI Taskforce adviser and Turing Award winner Yoshua Bengio is of the same view.



As leaders in AI safety we are addressing issues in tandem with other government departments and through international forums such as the G20. In order to take advantage of the huge gains on offer, we have to make sure that AI is safe. We owe it to the UK population and the global community to take frontier risks seriously.



Viscount Camrose (Con)

London SW1



Lessons John Lewis could learn from Spain

SIR – My wife and I have been keen shoppers at John Lewis for many years but despair at its current state (Letters, October 4).



We recently returned from Madrid and delighted in shopping at El Corte Inglés, where the shops are airy, goods are fairly priced and the dining facilities are first class – and they make a healthy profit for the owners.



By contrast, the eating facilities in John Lewis are consistently basic, poorly furnished, badly run (there are queues even for even a cup of tea) and do not encourage shoppers to dwell in the stores, which in many cases need total refurbishment. The loss of “never knowingly undersold” and the overpayment of directors further knock staff morale. This is a business in need of rejuvenation along the lines of El Corte Inglés.



Joseph Obrart

Stanmore, Middlesex

SIR – Last week we wanted to buy new bedding. The obvious place to go was John Lewis but it only offered four-day delivery. The cost of £89 was too low to qualify for its loyal-customer 10 per cent discount. So Amazon it was.



John Lewis should offer a premium delivery service along the lines of Amazon Prime.



Richard Hall

Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire



Letters to the Editor

We accept letters by email and post. Please include name, address, work and home telephone numbers.

ADDRESS: 111 Buckingham Palace Road, London, SW1W 0DT

EMAIL: dtletters@telegraph.co.uk

FOLLOW: Telegraph Letters on Twitter @LettersDesk

NEWSLETTER: sign up to receive the award-winning Telegraph Conversations here

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.