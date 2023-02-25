Letters to Sports: Russell Westbrook will help Clippers, unless he doesn't

Russell Westbrook scores on a layup in his Clippers debut Friday at Crypto.com Arena. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

If I were Clippers coach Tyronn Lue, I would tell Russell Westbrook not to shoot threes, unless the clock is running down, since his three-point shooting is practically the worst in the NBA. Also, whenever Russ makes a stupid pass, I would sit him down. Otherwise, the energy Russ brings to the floor will definitely help the Clippers.

Vaughn Hardenberg



Westwood

::

The pseudo king treated Westbrook like a worthless pawn, so let’s hope Russell plays exceptionally well and shows the hoop world that the king is the worst GM in Lakers history.

Shame on queen Jeanie for even listening to James. Thank you, Paul George.

Fred Wallin



Westlake Village

::

To the Clipper braintrust: When this goes south as it inevitably will, don't say you weren't warned.

Thomas Filip



Moorpark

::

What a surprise. Bill Plaschke claims the Clippers are making the same mistakes as the Lakers did. The Clippers only gave up some Steve Ballmer spare change to take a chance on a veteran point guard who goes to the basket, their only needs other than some health. Russ isn't going to fill the stat sheet or be a defensive stopper, but he can help raise the first Clippers' banner.

Bruce Galler



Palmdale

::

Westbrook could be a big help to the Clippers if he has a clearly defined role as facilitator and a clearly defined clause in his contract: You will be fined $10,000 every time you take a three-point shot.

Ron Ovadia



Irvine

::

As a Clippers fan, I admit to having concerns about their acquiring Russell Westbrook. Then Bill Plaschke wrote a column suggesting the move would be a disaster for the team. Since Bill's successful prediction rate comes in at about 8%, I Immediately felt better.

Bert Bergen



La Cañada

::

For Clippers fans, the week’s most terrifying statement came from head coach Tyronn Lue. “We want Russ to be Russ.”

Hugh K. Malay



Oxnard

All-Star slide

The NBA All-Star Game has evolved into a pure and unapologetic offensive skills exhibition, and yes, I find that offensive, and actually an insult to the game.

Andrew Sacks



Riverside

::

I enjoyed the NBA All-Star Game, seriously! The incredible shooting accuracy is something to appreciate, and the athleticism and creativity (despite no defense) was great to watch too. It's nonsensical to expect or demand a competitive game from these valuable, fragile multimillion-dollar entities in the middle of a competitive season. Let's quit whining and enjoy the "spectacle" for what it is.

Brad Kearns



Stateline, Nev.

What does Freddie need to prove?

So Dylan Hernández finally tries to write a nice column about Freddie Freeman, doing a good job showing why the fans and his teammates fell in love with him so quickly last season, and he has to end it with a classless dig? “As far as Lux’s evaluation of him as a human being, I’ll have to see him in more character-revealing moments with the team before I’m entirely convinced”? Does Freeman have any scandals or questionable actions in his long career? Has he had any spats with his teammates that bring into question his character? No. Hernández is the one with the questionable character. And stop subjecting the readers of this fine newspaper to his bitterness and dime store psychiatry.

Danny Balber Jr.



Pasadena

Don't ask me about my business

I can imagine fans will be outraged that the Dodgers have hired a key figure from the 2018 Red Sox staff who technically cheated to help defeat them in that year's World Series. But they should keep in mind the words of that legendary baseball executive Michael Corleone, "It's not personal. It's business."

Evan Puziss



Mar Vista

Shouldn't Alabama hold him out?

Let me get this straight: UCLA basketball players Jalen Hill, Cody Riley and Li'Angelo Ball stole sunglasses in China and were suspended for a season while Alabama star Brandon Miller supplied the gun used in a murder and he won’t miss a game. It makes no sense. Would he have been suspended if Alabama was in last place or if Miller was a walk-on? Embarrassing and illogical.

J Marc Rosen



Kaneohe, Hawaii

Someone call Jack

In his reporting of the Genesis Invitational, Steve Henson remarked that Tiger Woods "is considered the greatest golfer of all time," which leads one to wonder if Henson is familiar with the most accomplished career of Jack Nicklaus.

During the 24-year period in which he prevailed, Nicklaus not only won 18 majors, but also had to contend with the likes of Gary Player (nine majors), Tom Watson (eight majors), Arnold Palmer (seven majors) and Lee Trevino (six majors).

In contrast, Tiger Woods has won 15 majors during his career, but also only had to contend with one other multiple major winner in Phil Mickelson, with six.

And since the winning of majors is the measure of greatness in pro golf, Nicklaus still reigns as the greatest golfer of all time, with Woods being a close second.

Jim Redhead



San Diego

Where's the coverage?

Again The Times Sports editors have relegated track and field to nonexistence. A world record in the shot put was set by an American Olympic champion as was a variety of American records at the USATAF Championships in Albuquerque the same day. The Times article from last summer, in brief, laid out how the sport needs the recognition of the media to help build back its popularity. I have no delusion that track and field will ever be on the same level as the NFL or NBA. But with a little help from The Times and others maybe it will someday be on the same level as the X Games. Here's hoping.

Frank Rock



Santa Clarita

::

Today's paper had a lengthy article about a couple of high school girls' basketball teams but continue to ignore the remarkable feats of the No. 1 unbeaten softball team in the country — UCLA. They blew out Florida, the No. 3 team yesterday 10-0 in five innings, but it wasn't even worth a one-line mention in the Day in Sports column. What gives?

Phil Colburn



Los Angeles

