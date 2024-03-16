Letters to Sports: You know Kobe Bryant would have a problem with statue imperfection

Misspellings have been pointed out on Kobe Bryant's statue at Star Plaza outside of Crypto.com Arena. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Shameful! How is it possible that so many typos were not caught by any of what surely should have been a multitude of eyes that reviewed the Kobe Bryant statue? Proofreaders of the world unite! Let’s make a coach’s decision to never use these guys again.

Marty Zweben



Palos Verdes Estates

Kobe Bean Bryant, who demanded perfection and chased it unrelentingly, would be irate to learn that his new statue at Star Plaza contains multiple spelling errors. Somewhere above, the Black Mamba is sneering down on us.

Steve Ross



Carmel

Travelin' man

In the article about the Dodgers’ regular-season visit to South Korea, you reported that Dave Roberts is “a big cultural guy.” That’s nice to know, but I just wish he didn’t begin his travels so close to the end of the regular season.

Mario Valvo



Ventura

Traveling plan

So, dumb question: In this age of climate emergency, why, exactly, are the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres flying to Korea to play their season opener? Last I checked, the Dodgers could take the train to San Diego.

Can someone please calculate the excess greenhouse gas emissions they’ll emit through this stunt?

Sarah Tamor



Santa Monica

Annual reminder

I was touched to read the article about the Dodgers’ renewal of Andrew Toles’ contract so he could keep his health insurance as he and his family deal with his care and treatment for his twin diagnoses. No fanfare, no announcement, just a quiet renewal and what’s obviously a ton of care from the Dodgers organization toward this gentleman who hasn’t played for the team in years.

This is what it means to be a championship team. Go Dodgers.

Monique Maas Gibbons



Beverly Hills

Time to go

Good for Aaron Donald! He has nothing left to prove. The Rams refused to get him any meaningful help on the line, leaving opposing teams free to double/triple team him on every play. Then we have to hear how his play has “dropped off.”

He was robbed of the MVP in the Super Bowl, where he single-handedly stopped the Bengals on the last series. No 99, no ring. Simple as that. So count your blessings if you got to see him play. Start making his gold jacket and room in Canton for him.

Jeff Heister



Chatsworth

Aaron Donald is walking away while he can still walk. Meanwhile, LeBron James is limping through his 21st season. How many accolades are enough?

Richard Raffalow



Valley Glen

I just heard a collective sigh of relief throughout the NFL. But it’s a sad day for Rams fans.

Christopher Grisanti



Monrovia

The buck stopped here

As the conference of champions — the Pac-12, the Pac-10, the Pac-8, the Pacific Coast Confererence, the AAWU — ends it’s college hoops forever let’s all remember the one man who destroyed it for all of us.

Commissioner Larry Scott, who tried to play tough guy with DirecTV and many other satellite and cable systems, so millions of possible viewers were blacked out to this very day. Because of that, the conference threw away millions of dollars and because of that, USC and UCLA left for bigger bucks.

As someone who as a child tried listening to Stanford and Oregon State games at night on the radio, I just want to give Scott a very special type of thank you.

Fred Wallin



Westlake Village

Trading places

The Bruins finish a dismal season by bowing out early in the Pac-12 Conference tournament. I guess UCLA is a football school after all!

Jack Wolf



Westwood

Technical foul

New definition in Webster's: Hosed (adjective/ slang) treated unfairly. (Synonym) Southern Indiana, the 2023-2024 Ohio Valley Conference women's basketball champions. If you win your conference's tournament by more than 20 points without cheating, you should not be held out of the NCAA tournament via technicality.

Shame on the NCAA.

Jonathan Goldstein



La Jolla

On second-chance thought ...

As a believer in forgiveness and second chances, I think MLB should give Trevor Bauer a second chance and what team better than the Angels? They need starting pitching and what better owner than Arte Moreno to be oblivious to whatever negativity might ensue?

And if Bauer is anywhere close to his previous form, the Angels might even be a contender. Nothing like winning to prompt forgiving even if not forgetting.

Jack Wishard



Los Angeles

Perhaps Trevor Bauer should try out for the Raiders at QB.

David Marshall



Santa Monica

