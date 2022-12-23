Letters to Sports: Dodgers fans will miss Justin Turner and his good deeds

·8 min read
Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner takes batting practice.
Justin Turner (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Last night I had a terrible nightmare. I dreamed that Justin Turner, my favorite baseball player, is leaving the Dodgers for the Boston Red Sox. My Justin, who will always be the face of the Dodgers, was a mensch, a real human being, who along with his wife, Kourtney, did marvelously caring services for the entire Los Angeles community. Of course my dream can't be real, so I will sit down with my morning cup of coffee and the L.A. Times, secure in the knowledge that Justin will be a Dodger for the rest of his career. Don't wake me up.

Barbara Marcus

Sherman Oaks

::

I was sad to read of Justin Turner becoming a Red Sox player. Besides the loss of his bat and glove, we will miss his contributions to the community, especially his association with Children's Hospital Los Angeles. He and his wife, Kourtney, have been great supporters of the staff and patients at CHLA.

As a 30-year platelet donor and volunteer at CHLA, I had the opportunity to meet Justin at the hospital a few years ago. He was so kind to both me and my daughter.

Even though he is now a Red Sox player, he will always, always be a Dodger and welcome at CHLA.

Stephen Mirkin

North Hollywood

::

Two years ago I was able to acquire a new rescue dog who had a reddish fur coat. I immediately named him Turner. Just like JT, the dog has remained obedient and loyal. Just want to say farewell to Justin Turner and thank him for the many great memories. Hopefully he will return one day as a coach for the Dodgers.

Wayne Kamiya

El Segundo

::

I know there are probably a lot of Dodger fans upset with the lack of signing other free agents and the notable Dodgers who have left as free agents. Think back to the early 1970s, when using their fabulous farm system (as they have now) the Dodgers brought up Ron Cey, Steve Garvey, Davey Lopes and Bill Russell. They had a great run through 1981. Give the young talent a chance.

Russell Morgan

Carson

::

First Kiké & Joc and now JT. When you lose your heart and soul, you die. I wonder if Kershaw's decision to stay would've been different, had he known certain teammates would be leaving.

Eddie Barron

Los Angeles

::

The corporate world no longer retains faithful employees long enough to earn a gold watch. The Dodgers no longer retain players long enough to honor a number on the stadium beams. Our last hope is Clayton Kershaw’s No. 22 hanging with nostalgia for tradition.

So long to Cody Bellinger after his slumping years and now to JT and his enthusiasm that brought recognition for his compassionate foundation as much as his skills. There could be no further evidence that the concept of “home team” is a figment of loyal fans’ imagination.

The whole spirit of MLB is corporate business. Too many of the televised games aren’t accessible to build a new base of enthusiasm for America’s game. It’s a beautiful day for a ballgame, but something has been lost in the climate.

Shelley Rivlin

Encino

::

As Dodger fans everywhere await Santa opening his bag and gifting them with a shiny, expensive Superstar, I hope they have not rented the film "Moneyball" for their holiday sports viewing. It is more than a little ironic that the Dodgers are taking heat for using techniques made admirable and legendary by Billy Beane and the Oakland Athletics.

Spending gobs of money does not guarantee success. Being innovative is a lot more sporting.

Ralph Martinez

Arcadia

Bauer fallout

The instant I read the MLB's arbitrator had ruled that Trevor Bauer should be reinstated, I braced myself for Bill Plaschke's thundering denunciation of this apostasy. After years of suffering his immediate and off-the-cuff bloviations about every aspect of L.A. sports, it's time to ask: Who the hell made you the conscience of this town? Sports are a business, with people who can be all sorts of jerks. If the public doesn't like someone, don't watch, don't buy a ticket, don't root, don't care — that's the marketplace. Not you. So stick between the lines, Bill, and stop venturing into moralizing.

Robert Collector

Los Angeles

::

The Dodgers will now show what they stand for. All the teams around them are improving and they are losing key players. Their pitching staff is depleted. We will now see what they are made of. My guess is we see Bauer on Day 2 of the season on the mound and the seats will still be filled

Flora Perry

Los Angeles

::

The way I read it, if the Dodgers release Trevor Bauer, they will be on the hook for $22.5 million of his salary minus the amount for which another team signs him, meaning he could sign for the major league minimum with another team and get the remaining salary from the Dodgers. Hey, the Mets signed Correa without fearing fan consequences; they'll probably sign Bauer for the minimum amount.

Jeff Hershow

Woodland Hills

Other side of Caleb

Instead of stressing Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and his fingernails, everyone needs to know how caring and thoughtful he really is. On Thursday, while riding a cart to a women’s basketball game at the Galen Center, he spotted a handicapped senior citizen, his wife and a friend walking very slowly to the game. Williams had the cart driver stop to pick up the three and transport them right to the entrance. How do I know this charitable event happened? The handicapped man is my close friend.

Candy Yee

Cerritos

::

The last two Sundays there have been letters published criticizing Caleb Williams for what he puts on his fingernails. Those who say they are offended and say it is poor sportsmanship should never go to a college football game and sit close to the field. If they did they would likely hear players trash talk and say a lot of vulgar words that would offend them. Physical contact sports are not for the faint of heart.

Steven D. Arias

Long Beach

Davis broken again

Breaking news: Lakers forward Anthony Davis is hurt again. He is the most injury-prone player in recent memory. Never a question about his talent. When healthy, whenever that might be, he is one of the finest players in the NBA. But he is injured so often that his absence just brings the Lakers down to the level of one of the worst teams in the NBA. Trade Davis now and begin a much-needed rebuilding process.

Bruce Olson

Upland

::

Well, Anthony Davis is hurt yet again. He’s been shut down more than businesses during the pandemic. I guess AD should stand for Always Dinged.

Craig London

Woodland Hills

Fox's World Cup error

It's disgusting that Fox rushed off to the NFL mere moments after the conclusion of the exciting World Cup championship game. That’s not the way to endear soccer to the casual American sports fan. It’s malpractice that FIFA allows its U.S. broadcasting partner to cut away so quickly.

David Alpern

Long Beach

Coverage quandary

I don't understand how the Los Angeles Times, with it's billion-dollar owner, can afford to send prep reporters to Texas to cover a football game and Ohio to cover a basketball game, yet can't afford to hire a local NHL beat reporter? If the Associated Press ever went out of business, how would we read about the Kings and Ducks games?

Gary Grayson

Ventura

::

It seems like every week we get a letter ripping The Times for not giving enough coverage to some low-profile sport, sporting event or happening in the area that the writer feels deserves as much coverage as the Lakers, Dodgers, Rams, USC football, and so on. I realize it might be a "Catch-22" in that if this thing got more coverage it might generate more attendance. But the reality is: Insignificant events get the same amount of coverage. Especially with newspaper space shrinking at a rapid rate. I am passionate about the Cal State Fullerton Club Ice Hockey team and attend many games. But I know expecting The Times to cover it like the Kings is ludicrous.

Erik Schuman

Fountain Valley

Farewell, P-22

In honor of the passing of P-22, the Dodgers show wear a P-22 patch on their uniforms during the 2023 season.

P-22 may no longer be with us, but he lives in spirit. His light burns bright in our hearts.

Juan Carlos

Oceano

::

The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.

Email: sports@latimes.com

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Boldy's goal sends Wild to 13th straight win over Ducks, 4-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Matt Boldy scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and added two assists, and the Minnesota Wild won their season-best sixth straight game while continuing their two-year domination of the Anaheim Ducks with a 4-1 victory Wednesday night. Connor Dewar and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves for the Wild, who have earned 13 consecutive victories over the Ducks since January 2021. Anaheim has earned only four points during that stre

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • AP source: Lakers' Davis has foot injury, set to miss weeks

    Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that's expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The severity of the injury was still being determined Sunday and that was keeping the team from forming a specific timetable for his return, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Davis nor the Lakers had released any information publicly. The Athletic first reported that D

  • Antetokounmpo's 42 points leads Bucks past Pelicans 128-119

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans 128-119 on Monday night. Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled to 117-114 on CJ McCollum's fade away. Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday responded with a late 3 a

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Woolen still learning in standout rookie season for Seahawks

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — For the most part, Tariq Woolen’s rookie season in Seattle has gotten one glowing review after another. He has six interceptions, which is tied for the league lead and the most by any rookie. He's making a case for defensive rookie of the year. And he’s already getting special treatment from opponents choosing not to throw his direction at times. But for all the accolades Woolen has received, he’s still a young cornerback prone to the occasional mistake. That’s what happened

  • Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday. That conversation led to an $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5, a deal that was finalized two days later. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was introduced at a news conference Tuesday at Citi Field. Verlander joins former Detro

  • Goff stuns Jets late as Lions hold on for 20-17 victory

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jared Goff threw a go-ahead 51-yard touchdown pass to Brock Wright on fourth-and-1 with 1:49 remaining, and the Detroit Lions held on for a 20-17 victory over Zach Wilson and the New York Jets on Sunday. Coming out of the two-minute warning, Goff looked to his left and found Wright wide open, and the tight end rumbled untouched into the end zone. The Lions went wild on the field and sideline, stunning the Jets and their fans. But Wilson — who had an up-and-down retur

  • Dalton, Hill TD passes lift Saints over Falcons 21-18

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill combined to throw three touchdown passes, and the New Orleans Saints beat Atlanta 21-18 on Sunday in the debut of Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. Juwan Johnson had career-high 67 yards receiving and caught both of Dalton's scoring passes. Hill, a utility player who lines up mostly at tight end, threw his second touchdown pass of the season on a 73-yard connection with rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed. New Orleans (5-9) remained mathematical

  • 13-1 Eagles lead the way with 8 players in Pro Bowl Games

    The NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles had a league-best eight players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, selected for the first Pro Bowl Games. The league announced rosters for the NFC and AFC on Wednesday. Players from both conferences will compete in weeklong skills competitions culminated with a flag football game on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game in September. Kansas City and Dallas each had seven players chosen for the

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last

  • String of turnovers dooms Bucs, allows Bengals to rally

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers led by two touchdowns at halftime and appeared poised to grab a two-game lead in the woeful NFC South. But a second-half meltdown saw AFC North-leading Cincinnati storm back for a 34-23 victory on Sunday. At 6-8, the Bucs are the lone team in their division with a chance to finish the regular season with a winning record. Carolina, Atlanta and New Orleans — all 5-9 — remain in the hunt for the division title and a playoff berth. After playing at Arizon

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • Paul scores season-high 28, Suns roll past Lakers 130-104

    PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul scored a season-high 28 points, Deandre Ayton added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns rolled past the Los Angeles Lakers 130-104 on Monday night. The game was almost more notable for who wasn’t playing instead of the action on the court. The Lakers were missing their All-Star trio of LeBron James (left ankle soreness), Anthony Davis (right foot soreness) and Russell Westbrook (left foot soreness). The Suns were missing six players, including three-time All-

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Special players have special nights there': C.J. Miles on Raptors' Pascal Siakam's 52 at MSG

    On the latest episode of Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles, Amit Mann and Miles discuss what stood out about Pascal Siakam's 52-point performance vs. the Knicks. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Canada drops a dozen spots in FIFA rankings after poor World Cup showing

    Canada saw the biggest drop of any nation in FIFA's latest men's rankings after fizzling out of the 2022 Qatar World Cup in the group stages.

  • Kyrou leads visiting Blues to 5-1 win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau shook his head Monday night and heaved a deep sigh. “It’s like Groundhog Day,” said the exasperated coach of the Vancouver Canucks. Captain Bo Horvat stood stone faced in the Vancouver dressing room, anticipating the questions he would face. “I’m running out of things to say,” said Horvat. “Another poor effort by us tonight. That’s the result right there.” Jordan Kyrou scored his first career hat trick and collected an assist as the St. Louis Blues broke open a close g

  • Mitchell scores 23, Cavs blast Jazz, improve to 15-2 at home

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points in his first game against the Utah Jazz since they traded him to Cleveland this summer and Jarrett Allen added 20, leading the Cavaliers to a 122-99 win on Monday night. The Cavs have won four straight, improving the NBA's best home record to 15-2. The league's best defensive team clamped down on the Jazz, holding them to a season-low 39.1 shooting percentage. Mitchell spent five seasons with Utah before being dealt to Cleveland on Sept. 1 in a