Letters to Sports: Dodger distress in the midst of a pretty good season

Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux (9) and Max Muncy (13) congratulates Trayce Thompson.
Trayce Thompson, center, celebrates with Dodgers teammates Gavin Lux, left, and Max Muncy after hitting a three-run home run against the Kansas City Royals on Friday. (Colin E. Braley / Associated Press)

Could there be a more negative headline and unnecessary column than this one by Dylan Hernández? “They better win World Series this year, or be forgotten.” Who wants to read this pathetic excuse for a story? What exactly is the point of such a downer when we Dodger fans are thoroughly enjoying this season? Shame on Hernández and the L.A. Times for the waste of space. I’m ready to forget Hernández, not the Dodgers.

Peggy Jo Abraham

Santa Monica

::

It's uncanny how Dylan Hernández can report on the Dodgers' sweep of the Padres and turn it into a story of gloom and doom.

Birthday parties at the Hernández home must be a riot.

Ray McKown

Torrance

::

I'm looking forward to reading a contrite column by Dylan Hernández after he called the West Coast home of the U.S. Navy's Pacific Fleet "Port Loser." And for his sake, I hope he writes that apology before he meets any Marines at one of his favorite watering holes.

Rhys Thomas

Valley Glen

::

The reason the Dodgers have but one championship despite their domination of the National League for several years is attributable to one thing: Dave Roberts’ poor pitching decisions in the playoffs. Games 2 and 7 of the 2017 World Series. Game 5 against the Nationals in 2019 when he foolishly allowed Kershaw, who had allowed 28 homers that year, to pitch to Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto in the eighth inning of a 3-1 game. Last year he burned out his aces before the NLCS. Sure, he’s won a ton of games during the regular season, but it means nothing when it all comes down to one decision in the playoffs.

Mike Schaller

Temple City

Transfer portal risks

Chip Kelly is the luckiest man alive. The transfer portal was tailor made for this lazy, living-off-his-past-accomplishments football coach.

Wouldn't one think that transfer portal players present much more of an unknown and will result in much less of a cohesive unit than home-grown players who spent years in the program would? His own fifth-year seniors are proof of that.

He now runs a mercenary program.

Allan Kandel

Los Angeles

Serena Williams' unrealized potential

Serena Williams has created another media circus, this time by announcing her possible retirement from tennis. She is unlikely to surpass Margaret Court's record and win another grand slam, even against the current mediocre women's field. Although her legacy of excellence is cemented in tennis history, her on-court outbursts and self-serving behavior will also be remembered. Serena ... you could have been so much more.

Harris Levey

Venice

Lack of equity or appeal?

Complaining about a lack of “pay equity” implies that someone is being paid unfairly. The story on the WNBA’s journey to “pay equity” never explains what is inequitable with current WNBA salaries. Merely being paid less than overseas female players or NBA players doesn’t make the situation inequitable. More established leagues with far greater revenues are able to pay their players more money. If fans don’t want to attend games or watch them on TV in large enough numbers to generate the revenues necessary to pay higher WNBA salaries, then the players (and the sportswriters covering them) cannot justifiably say there is a lack of equity. There is merely a lack of appeal.

Gerry Swider

Sherman Oaks

Play or don't play

After this latest Kevin Durant saga, I think the first NBA GM who tells a spoiled entitled player, ”You signed a contract with us. Play or don’t play. We aren’t trading you. By the way, we aren’t paying you for services not rendered,” should be immediately named NBA Executive of the Year.

Steve Briseno

Mission Viejo

A number of opinions

It's appropriate for the NBA to retire Bill Russell's jersey, but why wait until he's dead to do it? The NBA should have done it while he was alive so he could have enjoyed the gesture!

I can think of others who are worthy of that honor, including [Jerry] West and [Michael] Jordan. Show them the esteem in which they are held now.

Ray McKown

Torrance

::

So the NBA is permanently retiring Bill Russell's No. 6 leaguewide. However, current players already wearing No. 6 will be grandfathered and can continue to wear it. Another LeBron James special rule/exception? Hopefully he will step up ... show some class ... and switch back to his original number in honor of one of the greatest to ever play the game. If he does, I'm sure any other player currently wearing No. 6 will follow along.

Richard Whorton

Studio City

This and that

Aaron Rodgers, who grew up in a Sacramento valley farming town, uses a hallucinogen and he has not violated the NFL’s drug policy. An urban dude smokes a joint and he’s considered an outlaw. Seems Rodgers’ talent to escape things is not limited to the pocket.

Mario Valvo

Ventura

::

They can sign big free agents, they can get Tatis back on the field, but the Padres will never win without one fundamental change: They must get rid of those brown and mustard yellow uniforms. I suggest teal, perfect for a team by the ocean.

Bill Nuss

Brentwood

::

